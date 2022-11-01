Illinois man charged with kidnapping and sexual assault
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — On Monday, Shelby County State's Attorney Nichole Kroncke charged a 19-year-old David Owens of Lakewood with aggravated kidnapping and criminal sexual assault.
On Oct. 29, Owens confined a woman against her will and sexually assaulted repeatedly her while threatening her with the knife, said Kroncke’s office.
The charges carry the potential prison time of thirty years for the aggravated kidnapping and forty for the aggravated criminal sexual assault.
Owens’s bail is $2,000,000. He is due in court on Nov. 16 at 10:30 a.m. for his preliminary hearing.
