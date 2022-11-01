See when and where the nine remaining Greater Lansing high school football teams will play in the third week of the Michigan High School Athletic Association playoffs. Grand Ledge (9-2) at Caledonia (10-1) (At East Kentwood), 1 p.m. Saturday. DIVISION 2. East Lansing (8-3) at Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central...

