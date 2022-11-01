Read full article on original website
Related
mymcmedia.org
County Thanksgiving Parade Returns Nov. 19
The Silver Spring Arts and Entertainment District will host the county’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to noon at Veterans Plaza. “Larger than life inflatable turkeys and penguins, glittering floats, marching bands, dancing groups, and Santa and his elves! The Montgomery County Thanksgiving Parade is the only Thanksgiving Parade in the metro DC area,” the Silver Spring Arts and Entertainment District page reads.
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Nov. 4, In Montgomery County
Today is Friday, Nov. 4. Here is the 10 day forecast and 5 things to know today as we head into the weekend. 41,000 county residents cast ballots during early voting which ended Thursday. Tuesday, Nov. 8 the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. Vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 8 at midnight if returning by U.S. Postal Service or deposited in any election drop box by 8 p.m. on Nov. 8.
mymcmedia.org
Blair High School Named ‘Best of D.C.’ by Publication
Montgomery Blair High School was named “Best High School” in Washington City Paper’s annual “Best of D.C.” rankings. The Silver Spring public school is the largest in both Montgomery County and Maryland with an enrollment of approximately 3200 students. This year, Blair consistently received positive...
mymcmedia.org
First Round Football Playoff Scores Across the County
Twenty-two Montgomery County high schools looked to keep their season alive in the first round of the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) football playoffs. Damascus, Blair, and Poolesville each earned a first-round bye week. The undefeated Quince Orchard Cougars moved to 10-0 after beating Clarksburg. The defending class...
mymcmedia.org
Bethesda Dentists Collect Clothing for Women’s Shelter
Dentists in Bethesda sponsored a month-long clothing drive to benefit the Interfaith Women’s Shelter in Rockville. Staff and dental patients of Bethesda Orthodontics, Bethesda Chevy Chase Pediatric Dentistry, Kazemi Oral Surgery, Bethesda Row Dental and Hunsinger Dental dropped off new and gently used clothing, shoes and toiletries for children and adults.
mymcmedia.org
MoCo’s Most Famous: Cheryl Kagan
Maryland state senator Cheryl Kagan represents District 17 which covers Rockville and Gaithersburg. The Montgomery County native has earned a reputation as one of the most passionate and influential politicians in the county, serving on powerful committees and authoring many important bills. Kagan recently talked to MCM’s Director of Content...
mymcmedia.org
Churchill Rides Running Game to 34-21 Playoff Win Over Richard Montgomery
Running back David Avit ran for four touchdowns in Churchill’s 34-21 playoff victory over Richard Montgomery. Avit broke through tackles routinely on his highlight-worthy rushes, including a 69-yard touchdown run on Churchill’s opening second-half drive. His two fourth-quarter touchdowns gave the Bulldogs a 20-point lead in the game’s closing minutes.
Comments / 0