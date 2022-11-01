ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

hebervalleyradio.com

Men’s College Basketball Exhibition Roundup: 11/2

SALT LAKE CITY-Rollie Worster’s 13 points and 7 rebounds on 6-10 from the field led the Utah Utes to a 93-58 win over Westminster in an exhibition Wednesday at the Huntsman Center. Worster keyed a balanced scoring attack for the Utes, who had four players score in double figures...
hebervalleyradio.com

Heber City Police Department Receives Law Enforcement Accreditation Award

HEBER CITY, Utah-Per Monday news, the Heber City Police Department will be granted accreditation status by the Utah Chiefs of Police Association during the city council’s November meeting. Accreditation is a way to assist law enforcement agencies in improving their overall performances by adopting policies and procedures that are...
hebervalleyradio.com

Heber City Police Department: Shift Report October 31

HEBER CITY, Utah-Tuesday, the Heber City Police Department released its shift report for October 31. Case #2210-1553/Warrant Service: following a traffic stop on Main Street, the driver was arrested for a warrant. Case #2210-1531/drugs: following a traffic stop, the driver was cited for possession of marijuana. Case #2210-1535/drugs following a...
