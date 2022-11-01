Read full article on original website
theweektoday.com
Stellar students honored by Wareham Middle School
Wareham Middle School has named sixth grader Lily Woodside and seventh grader Aliana Kennedy its Students of the Month for October 2022. Woodside’s and Kennedy’s teachers spoke at length about their exemplary academic and personal qualities. The names of the teachers were not given. “Lily is a lovely...
theweektoday.com
Veterans Day Celebration
The Town of Wareham will be celebrating Veterans Day on Friday, 11 November at 11:00am at the Dudley Brown Onset VFW Post (address: 4 Gibbs Ball Park Road, Wareham). The ceremony is sponsored by the Wareham Veterans Council and will include a tribute to the Town Veterans with comments from Representative Susan Williams-Gifford and Select Board Member Alan Slavin.
QSR magazine
Pancheros Mexican Grill Opens in Somerset, Massachusetts
Pancheros Mexican Grill, the fast-casual Mexican chain, renowned for its fresh-pressed tortillas and perfectly-mixed ingredients, announced the opening of its newest location in Somerset today, November 1. The restaurant is conveniently located at 550 Grand Army Highway on Route 6 in Somerset, across from the Home Depot. The restaurant is...
millermedianow.org
Death of a small town: The small town we once knew is dying, one construction project at a time
First it was Firehouse Pizza. Then it was the beloved El Camino Real. And now the Dairy Queen. These weren’t just restaurants in Noblesville— they were places rich with community, where customers weren’t just customers, but family, and owners appreciated each customer like they were their first. Emphasis on the “were.” Now these places are going to be figments of history, faint memories of Noblesville’s past as new construction projects storm the streets of Noblesville. But is the cost of losing these places worth it in the end?
theweektoday.com
UPDATED Surplus school buildings sold at auction
The historic West and East school buildings of Wareham will be repurposed under new ownership. Both school buildings were sold at auction on Thursday, Oct. 27. The closing date for the sales of the properties is Nov. 21. Patricia A.McArdle & Associates, PC, was the highest bidder for the West...
a-z-animals.com
The Absolute Best Camping Near Indianapolis
Over 6.6 million people call Indiana, commonly known as the Hoosier State, home. A fantastic site for those wishing to enjoy nature, the state preserves 4.7 million acres of forestland and 4.6 million acres of timberland. For the most part, Indiana’s fantastic campgrounds are located less than 100 miles from Indianapolis. You’re in luck if you’re anywhere close to Indiana.
thedailyhoosier.com
Son of an IU basketball legend to start against Hoosiers in Thursday exhibition
If you see a familiar face with a familiar name on Thursday evening, yes, he’s who you think he is. Indiana hosts St. Francis in its second of two preseason exhibition games, and for the second straight contest there will be noteworthy IU connections on the opposing side. On...
Check those tickets! 2 $50K, 1 $100K Powerball winners sold in Massachusetts
BOSTON — Did you purchase a Powerball ticket in Massachusetts for Wednesday night’s drawing? If so, you could have won some cash. There were no tickets that matched all six numbers in last night’s drawing but there were two winning tickets with a prize of $50,000 and one winning ticket with a price of $100,000 sold in the Bay State, according to the Massachusetts Lottery Commission.
scituation.net
Megan Nelson Commits to Holy Cross
On September 30th, Scituate High School senior Megan Nelson verbally committed to the College of the Holy Cross to continue her academic and swimming career at the Division I level. Nelson is ecstatic about her commitment, exclaiming, “Swimming at the Division 1 level in college has always been my dream,...
fallriverreporter.com
Southeastern Massachusetts roadway ranked one of the most haunted roads in the northeast
Halloween is one of the country’s most popular holidays. Some like to celebrate by trick-or-treating, holding a party, or venturing to a scary haunted house. AAA has released their short list of “The Most Haunted Roads in the Northeast” and a local road made the cut. Route...
theweektoday.com
Nathan L. Maxim
WAREHAM - Nathan L. Maxim, Jr. of West Wareham, Massachusetts, was best known by his family and friends as Lenny or Pal. He ended his journey with cancer on Oct. 30, 2022 at home, where he was surrounded by those who loved him. Pal considered himself the luckiest man in...
theweektoday.com
Historic District Study Committee formed in Marion
MARION — Buildings, roads or even entire neighborhoods in Marion could become part of a historic district following a vote to approve a seven-person Historic District Study Committee at the Nov. 1 meeting of the Marion Select Board. According to Meg Steinberg, Chair of the Marion Historic Commission, the...
Salem Halloween crowds may have set a record this year
SALEM - People from all over the world descended on the Witch City of Salem Halloween night, where police were out in force to make sure it was fun and safe.A Halloween night stroll in downtown Salem is a costume roller coaster. "We love this madness," one man said. "We love everyone coming here, love being able to welcome everyone to a place we love as well." Indeed, the Witch City has welcomed record crowds on each of the previous three Saturdays, and officials believe Halloween night was the biggest. The normal population of Salem is about 45,000 people. On...
theweektoday.com
OSHA gives ‘star’ to Chatham Village Foods
The U.S. Department of Labor has recognized Chatham Village Foods for workplace safety and health excellence with a ‘Star’ designation. A division of the T. Marzetti Company, Chatham Village Foods has about 200 workers in Wareham who produce croutons for the bread and bakery product manufacturing industry. The production process includes ingredient mixing, proofing, baking, slicing, seasoning, packaging and distribution.
Quincy family receives letter filled with racial slurs at apartment complex
A South Shore family is shaken after receiving a letter filled with racial slurs at their Quincy apartment complex Wednesday. The father told Boston 25 that he woke up to his daughter reading a letter that looked to be from property management company, Neponset Landing Apartments. “She only got to...
Police searching for missing Fall River teen
Fall River police are asking the public for help finding a missing 15-year-old.
fallriverreporter.com
School canceled at Bristol County Middle School after school shooting threat
A threatening message was found at Bristol County Middle School Tuesday morning that prompted the cancelation of school. According to Superintendent John Antonucci, on Tuesday morning just after 7 a.m., a staff member at North Attleborough Middle School found threatening language written on a wall in one of the school’s bathrooms. The message contained language threatening a shooting at the school.
Immigrant, refugee advocates condemn Kingston white supremacist protest
A statewide immigrant and refugee advocacy coalition on Monday afternoon blasted a group of white supremacists who protested outside a hotel Sunday where roughly 100 immigrants were sheltered. Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition Executive Director Elizabeth Sweet said the organization “condemn[s] in the strongest possible terms” the members of...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Weymouth
One lucky lottery player may soon be flushed with cash after scoring a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket bought in Massachusetts. The $1 million award, the second-largest prize in the “$10,000,000 Cash King” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Jenny’s Market in Weymouth. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
Hit-and-run driver slams into Greenwood home, leaving family to pick up the pieces
GREENWOOD, Ind. — A family in Greenwood has been left to pick up the pieces after a hit-and-run driver crashed into their home. “I was startled awake, but I wasn’t really sure why I had woken up. I thought it was maybe thunder,” said Laura Dalton. It was just before 4:30 a.m. on the morning […]
