Take The Kids On An Adventure With Our Free Fall Scavenger Hunt

Our family loves fall and all the fun and beauty that comes with it. And my kids also love scavenger hunts, so I made this printable autumn scavenger hunt to pair two of my kids' favorite things. We wanted to share the fun and hope your kids will love doing...
Freeform offers Christ centered programming during its 25 Days of Christmas

Christmas television programming becomes more secular with each passing year which is disturbing to those who desire to reflect upon the birth of Christ. As a result of Covid, many churches no longer have nativity pageants and school children must say they are on winter break and cannot sing traditional Bible-based carols. This year Freeform will offer a movie and three animated specials during its 25 days of Christmas that are centered on or mention the birth of Christ.

