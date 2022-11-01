Read full article on original website
Firearm, 'Purple' Fentanyl Seized During Highway Detail In Hartford
A Connecticut man was allegedly busted with "purple" fentanyl and a loaded gun during a traffic stop as part of a highway enforcement operation. The arrest took place in Hartford on Thursday, Nov. 3 after officers of a statewide task force spotted a man allegedly participating in a drug transaction.
sheltonherald.com
Hartford man caught twice in two months dealing drugs gets 5 years in prison, officials say
A Hartford man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison after authorities say he was arrested twice in two months conducting drug sales in his city's North End. Michael Davis, 34, of Hartford, was arrested on Feb. 10, 2021 after officers watched him conduct drug sales on Main Street in Hartford's North End, court documents said. Davis was carrying a loaded Remington Arms, model RP9, 9mm handgun and five glass vials of MDMA, commonly known as "ecstasy" when he was searched at the time, documents said.
Bridgeport police: Suspect wanted for stealing $10,000 in jewelry from store
Bridgeport police are asking for the public’s help identifying a local man who stole $10,000 worth of jewelry from a store.
Manchester store owner, dad get jail for food-stamp fraud; both live in South Windsor
A Manchester convenience store owner was sentenced Thursday just over a year in federal prison for conspiring to defraud the federal food-stamp program of some $211,000 over three years by accepting food stamps in exchange for cash and goods not eligible for the program, authorities announced. DEFENDANTS: Javed Saeed, 53,...
Eyewitness News
Hartford Lt. charged following domestic violence incident in Mass.
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A Hartford Lieutenant was arrested in Massachusetts in connection to a domestic violence incident that took place in October. Hartford Police say Lt. Luis Ruiz was placed on administrative duty while they launched an internal investigation. “Our Internal Affairs Division has been in touch with the...
Bristol Press
Trial to soon commence for two suspects in 2019 beating that turned fatal
BRISTOL – The trial for two people charged in a fatal beating in 2019 is expected to soon begin. Heather Duperry, 40, and Gabor Cirok, 46, of Hawthorne Street, have appeared multiple times in recent weeks in New Britain Superior Court – where their matters have been marked down for a jury trial.
Enfield homicide arrest reveals new details about suspect
ENFIELD, Conn. — After several months, Enfield police made an arrest on the homicide of a man found dead on the Enfield town green. Through the arrest warrant, it was learned that the suspect has been in and out of prison since the 90s. He also has a history of allegedly stabbing people which is how the victim died.
Man Busted With Crack, Cocaine During Stamford Raid, Police Say
A Fairfield County man was busted with alleged crack and powdered cocaine during a raid by police. The incident took place in Stamford around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3 on Myano Lane, Apt. 103. According to Assistant Chief Richard Conklin of the Stamford Police Department, officers from the Drug...
NBC Connecticut
Two Men Arrested in Meriden for Involvement in Shootout
Meriden Police have arrested two men for their role in a shootout that happened Tuesday. Authorities said they were called to the area of West Main Street near Grove Street. Responding officers said a stolen car had recently been involved in a shootout with another car, firing about 40 rounds. The shootout happened in another town.
New Britain Herald
Newington man pleads not guilty in Wethersfield fatal crash
A Newington man has pleaded not guilty in connection with a deadly crash in Wethersfield. Quintin Serafini, 32, appeared Thursday in New Britain Superior Court – where he entered not guilty pleas to charges of negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, failure to exercise due care to avoid a pedestrian and other motor vehicle offenses.
South Windsor Catalytic Converter Thieves Shoot At Victim Following Them, Police Say
Police in Connecticut are searching for two men who allegedly shot a person following them after being seen attempting to steal a catalytic converter. The incident took place in Hartford County around 10 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2 on Chapel Road in South Windsor. According to Sgt. Mark Cleverdon, of the...
Journal Inquirer
Former East Windsor man convicted of Hartford drug murder
A federal jury in Hartford on Thursday convicted a former East Windsor man of the drug-related murder of another man in Hartford in 2013, authorities announced. DEFENDANT: Antwane Williams-Bey, 31, formerly of East Windsor. CONVICTION: Premeditated murder with a firearm. POSSIBLE SENTENCE: Life in prison. The 12-member jury in U.S....
Bristol Press
Bristol man linked to Davis Drive shooting gets four years in prison
BRISTOL - A Bristol man was sentenced to four years in prison this week in federal court after being arrested on gun and drug charges in 2020 – when authorities said he was linked to a shooting on Davis Drive. Neville Walters, 34, of Prospect Street, faced sentencing on...
Manhunt for West Hartford shooting suspect underway in Massachusetts
WEST HARTFORD, Conn — Massachusetts State Police are searching for a suspect they said was involved in a shooting in West Hartford earlier Friday morning. The incident happened on the western side of the University of St. Joseph campus on Albany Avenue around 2:20 a.m. Police had responded to...
New Haven man sentenced to 12 years in prison for sending cocaine through US Mail
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A New Haven man found guilty of sending cocaine through the mail has been sentenced to federal prison, the United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut announced Wednesday. Jose "Puma" Rodriguez-Caraballo, 33, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, and then five years of...
NBC Connecticut
Brother and Sister Arrested in Connection to Middletown Armed Robbery
A brother and sister duo have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened in Middletown in August, police said. Authorities said the siblings were meeting up with a person for a Facebook Marketplace car sale at McDonalds on South Main Street. The siblings from New Britain, 22-year-old Valerie Meneses and 24-year-old John Villegas, allegedly conspired to steal the car at gunpoint.
Police end search for shooting suspect in Russell, Blandford
The Massachusetts State Police is searching in Russell for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting near the University of St. Joseph’s campus in West Hartford.
Over 25K Bags Of Heroin Taken From Convicted Springfield Drug Lord: Police
Three people from Western Massachusetts, including a convicted drug lord, were arrested after more than 25,000 bags of heroin and other drugs were taken from their home last week. Multiple law enforcement agencies raided Luis Rosado's apartment on Commonwealth Avenue in Springfield on Thursday, Oct 27 following a lengthy investigation,...
trumbulltimes.com
Witness: Motive in Norwalk homicide could be gang-related; victim, suspect had opposite affiliations
STAMFORD — Michael “Mizzy” Robinson and his alleged killer, Ibo Boone, were affiliated with warring neighborhood factions at the time of Robinson’s homicide in 2010, according to testimony from a Norwalk detective Friday. Detective Christopher Imparato testified Friday in Stamford Superior Court that two neighborhood gangs...
Springfield man arrested after allegedly trafficking over 200 grams of both heroin and cocaine
A Springfield man was arrested last week after allegedly trafficking over 200 grams of both heroin and cocaine, according to the Ludlow Police Department. Orlando Santiago Jr, 31, was arrested after Ludlow officers and a federal task force served a search warrant after a lengthy investigation. Police searched a single-family...
