New Britain, CT

sheltonherald.com

Hartford man caught twice in two months dealing drugs gets 5 years in prison, officials say

A Hartford man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison after authorities say he was arrested twice in two months conducting drug sales in his city's North End. Michael Davis, 34, of Hartford, was arrested on Feb. 10, 2021 after officers watched him conduct drug sales on Main Street in Hartford's North End, court documents said. Davis was carrying a loaded Remington Arms, model RP9, 9mm handgun and five glass vials of MDMA, commonly known as "ecstasy" when he was searched at the time, documents said.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford Lt. charged following domestic violence incident in Mass.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A Hartford Lieutenant was arrested in Massachusetts in connection to a domestic violence incident that took place in October. Hartford Police say Lt. Luis Ruiz was placed on administrative duty while they launched an internal investigation. “Our Internal Affairs Division has been in touch with the...
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Enfield homicide arrest reveals new details about suspect

ENFIELD, Conn. — After several months, Enfield police made an arrest on the homicide of a man found dead on the Enfield town green. Through the arrest warrant, it was learned that the suspect has been in and out of prison since the 90s. He also has a history of allegedly stabbing people which is how the victim died.
ENFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Two Men Arrested in Meriden for Involvement in Shootout

Meriden Police have arrested two men for their role in a shootout that happened Tuesday. Authorities said they were called to the area of West Main Street near Grove Street. Responding officers said a stolen car had recently been involved in a shootout with another car, firing about 40 rounds. The shootout happened in another town.
MERIDEN, CT
New Britain Herald

Newington man pleads not guilty in Wethersfield fatal crash

A Newington man has pleaded not guilty in connection with a deadly crash in Wethersfield. Quintin Serafini, 32, appeared Thursday in New Britain Superior Court – where he entered not guilty pleas to charges of negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, failure to exercise due care to avoid a pedestrian and other motor vehicle offenses.
NEWINGTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Former East Windsor man convicted of Hartford drug murder

A federal jury in Hartford on Thursday convicted a former East Windsor man of the drug-related murder of another man in Hartford in 2013, authorities announced. DEFENDANT: Antwane Williams-Bey, 31, formerly of East Windsor. CONVICTION: Premeditated murder with a firearm. POSSIBLE SENTENCE: Life in prison. The 12-member jury in U.S....
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Brother and Sister Arrested in Connection to Middletown Armed Robbery

A brother and sister duo have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened in Middletown in August, police said. Authorities said the siblings were meeting up with a person for a Facebook Marketplace car sale at McDonalds on South Main Street. The siblings from New Britain, 22-year-old Valerie Meneses and 24-year-old John Villegas, allegedly conspired to steal the car at gunpoint.
MIDDLETOWN, CT

