Duran Duran stumbles, Dolly Parton rolls into Rock Hall
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lionel Richie soared. Pat Benatar roared. Duran Duran stumbled but stayed sophisticated. Eminem was Eminem. The four acts found very different ways to celebrate on Saturday night, but all can now forever say they're Rock & Roll Hall of Famers. So are Carly Simon, Eurythmics, Harry Belafonte, Judas Priest and Dolly Parton, who gave the honor an enthusiastic embrace after temporarily turning it down.
‘This is The Black Caviar of Hip-Hop:’ Rick Ross Turns Up With an All Black Orchestra
For Maestro Jason Ikeem Rodgers, the founder and musical director of Orchestra Noir in Atlanta, collaborating with Rick Ross for Red Bull’s global Symphonic series seemed like destiny. The project pairs contemporary musicians with classically trained orchestras, and Rodgers says he grew up on the rapper. When he was younger, he remembers spending two years driving around his native Philadelphia with a broken CD player that looped three songs. One was Ross’s 2013 Jay-Z collaboration “Devil is a Lie.”
Harry Styles Cancels L.A. Shows Due To Flu, Concerts Rescheduled For 2023
Harry Styles was forced to cancel his shows in L.A. due to illness and has now rescheduled those dates for January 2023. “Towards the end of the show on Wednesday [Nov. 2] I started feeling ill and I’ve been in bed with the flu ever since,” Styles posted on his Instagram Stories. “I’ve been doing everything I can to be able to sing tonight, but I’m leaving the doctor now and I’m devastated that it’s just not possible.” Concert goers were not informed about the postponement of the shows until they were at the KIA Forum where Styles is in the middle...
Eminem addresses 2007 overdose: It kind of ‘sucked’
Eminem thought he had “a good thing going” before overdosing on drugs in 2007. The rapper, who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Saturday night, asked daughter Hailie Jade Mathers to block her ears while talking about his addiction struggles. “I realize what an honor it is right now to be here up here tonight, and what a privilege it is to do the music that I love,” the “Lose Yourself” rapper began his acceptance speech. “Music basically saved my life … I’ll keep this as painless as possible. I’m f–king stuttering and s–t. I’m probably not...
