Get your shoes (or your signs) ready: The TCS New York City Marathon kicks off on Sunday morning—fully stocked with 50,000-plus runners from all over the world this year, after last year’s COVID-limited run of 30,000 or so (mostly American, due to COVID-related border restrictions). The legendary five-borough race will, as per usual, start on the other side of the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge in Staten Island before winding its way through Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Manhattan, finishing 26.2 miles later in Central Park.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO