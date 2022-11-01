Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Newark, NJ's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNewark, NJ
Federal Officer Spots His Fugitive At Disney WorldStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
Argument At NYC Restaurant Leads To A StabbingStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
NYC Influencer Nneoma Okorie Lands Role in Yvonne Orji's HBO Comedy Special "A Whole Me"Kim JosephNew York City, NY
Democrats Bracing for Potential "Big Losses" in Blue StateNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Related
Gabriel Byrne Wants You to Talk to Your Ghosts
The actor Gabriel Byrne is sitting in his sparse white dressing room at the Music Box Theatre surrounded by ghosts. Broadway hums beneath his window. “I think it’s one of the few dressing rooms on Broadway that has a view onto the street, so you’re never stuck for something to look at,” he says.
Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Kendall Jenner, Cardi B, Marc Jacobs, and More
Halloween was quite an extravagant celebration for celebrities who managed to go above and beyond with their costumes. One famous face in the mix was Kendall Jenner, who wore a Toy Story-inspired look based on the character Jessie. Though, Jenner put a saucy spin on the ensemble; she wore the signature hat, a crop top, arm bands, denim hot pots, and a pair of cow-print chaps.
Katie Holmes Helps Dr. Barbara Sturm Celebrate Two Manhattan Store Openings
For a city filled with Dr. Barbara Sturm disciples, New York surprisingly didn’t have a store dedicated to the German skin-care brand. That is, until now; as of this week, uptown and downtown Manhattan each got their own spa and boutique. It was all the reason Sturm, alongside fan Katie Holmes, gathered a very chic group at Casa Cruz for a night of cocktails, dinner, and dancing.
The New York City Marathon’s Happening On Sunday: Here’s What to Know—And Who We Think Will Win
Get your shoes (or your signs) ready: The TCS New York City Marathon kicks off on Sunday morning—fully stocked with 50,000-plus runners from all over the world this year, after last year’s COVID-limited run of 30,000 or so (mostly American, due to COVID-related border restrictions). The legendary five-borough race will, as per usual, start on the other side of the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge in Staten Island before winding its way through Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Manhattan, finishing 26.2 miles later in Central Park.
Last Night in New York, the Cast and Crew Celebrated at a Screening of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is more than just a sequel; it is a 2-hour and 41-minute—Marvel’s second-longest movie to date—tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman. Last night, director Ryan Coogler and the cast honored their dear friend alongside industry notables during the New York Screening hosted by The Cinema Society.
Heidi Klum Spent Two Years Crafting Her Halloween Costume
Halloween isn’t over until Heidi Klum—the reigning queen of the holiday—has revealed her costume. In the past, the German American supermodel has transformed herself into Jessica Rabbit, Shrek’s Fiona, and an elderly version of herself. There’s simply no concept that’s too theatrical or outlandish for her to pull off for her annual party. This year, she surprised and delighted her fans by becoming a worm.
How to Watch Glamour's 2022 Women of the Year Awards
For more than 30 years, Glamour's annual Women of the Year awards have celebrated all kinds of influential women. Though the honorees come from different backgrounds, they share a common thread: They're doing work both big and small to highlight their communities, inspire us, and enact change throughout the globe.
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Do Autumnal Couple’s Style
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have embraced the autumnal weather transition in New York City with sturdy outerwear. On several outings, the couple has been seen swaddled in cozy coats—this month, Sophie has had jackets from Acne Studios, Eytys and Nanushka on rotation. On Halloween, both rocked hardwearing trans-seasonal...
Vogue Magazine
29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.https://www.vogue.com/
Comments / 0