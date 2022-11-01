Read full article on original website
Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Kendall Jenner, Cardi B, Marc Jacobs, and More
Halloween was quite an extravagant celebration for celebrities who managed to go above and beyond with their costumes. One famous face in the mix was Kendall Jenner, who wore a Toy Story-inspired look based on the character Jessie. Though, Jenner put a saucy spin on the ensemble; she wore the signature hat, a crop top, arm bands, denim hot pots, and a pair of cow-print chaps.
The Groom’s Godfather André Leon Talley Made This Wedding a Designer Dream
It was technology and the City of Angels that first brought Jonathan E. Geffrard and David Horwitz together in 2017. Jonathan, the founder of a multifaceted consulting company, and David, a sales force developer for Mary Kay, crossed paths in Los Angeles thanks to a successful dating app match. By the time they closed on their first home together in 2019, there was more to their celebratory Champagne toast than a fresh pair of house keys—it would be the first toast of many.
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford Make Their Red Carpet Debut in PJs
Ever since Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford began dating earlier this year, the couple has kept their public appearances to a minimum. They’ve been spotted out and about together a few times, but never officially on a red carpet. But last night at the star-studded 2022 LACMA Gala in L.A., they finally made their official debut—in bold style, naturally. Forget an expected black tie suit or gown: They opted for comfy monogrammed Gucci PJs accessorized with an eye mask, slippers, and blanket.
24 Behind-The-Scenes Photos To Remind You That Camila Mendes Is Just As Hilarious As She Is Talented
From behind the scenes of Do Revenge to Riverdale, I'm basically convinced Camila Mendes is the funniest person ever.
Are Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal Engaged?
Are they, or aren’t they? Actor Paul Mescal and singer Phoebe Bridgers are reported to be engaged—a tidbit that was quietly mentioned in The Guardian's profile on Mescal today. While the engagement has yet to be officially confirmed by the pair (and such rumors have been swirling for some time) fans are flocking to Twitter to process the news.
With Help From Bella Hadid, Balenciaga and Adidas Return With Another Collection
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you missed out on the inaugural debut of the Balenciaga and Adidas collection, today could be your lucky day—that’s if you move quickly. The two powerhouses released a second installment that is available to shop now, well, until it inevitably sells out, of course.
Dark comedy 'The Estate' features cousins squabbling for dying aunt's fortune
David Duchovny, Anna Faris and Kathleen Turner star in "The Estate," a dark comedy about cousins squabbling over their dying aunt's fortune.
Street Style’s Boho Revival
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The original boho It girls (including Isabel Marant, Sienna Miller, and the Olsen twins) are dusting off their suede booties and embroidered vests. The slow-burning bohemian revival is finally ablaze. The trend, which ruled in the early aughts, took over the decade with coin belts, suede bags, and romantic florals. These days, street stylers are getting in touch with their bohemian sides by sporting patchwork denim, pastel florals, and macramé dresses. Scroll through for inspiration on how you can try out the trend, and shop some of our favorite picks from blouses to bags. And be sure to follow along as the Street Style Trend Tracker showcases the best looks from the season.
14 Celebrity-Owned Restaurants That Are Actually Worth Visiting And 8 Worth Avoiding, According To Fans Who've Eaten There
These reviews range from "tender, full of flavor, and perfectly done" to "the filthiest, most disgusting, and overpriced meal I've ever had."
Margot Robbie Wears Her Wildest (Flared) Suit to Date
Margot Robbie isn’t one to play it safe on the red carpet. From the caped Celine look she wore to the London premiere of Amsterdam, to the distinctly bridal Chanel gown she sported at the New York premiere of the movie, the star loves a head-turning fashion moment. At...
Vogue’s Gabriella Karefa-Johnson and Paris Georgia Celebrate the Newest Collection
Last night, well-heeled guests attended a Paris Georgia dinner at The Waverly Inn hosted by Vogue’s Gabriella Karefa-Johnson and Paris Georgia designers Paris Mitchell Temple and Georgia Cherrie. (Temple worked with Karefa-Johnson at Vogue years ago.) The New Zealand label, which launched in 2015, hinges on luxe minimalism, often curve-skimming with strategic cut-outs, and has been worn by the likes of Kendall Jenner to New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Megawatt guests arrived for cocktails, including fellow New Zealander Lorde, who stunned in an oversized blue pantsuit, Paloma Elsesser in a cream dress, Helena Christensen in a halter neck number, as well as Tonne Goodman, who was in her signature white pants, loafers, and scarf. But no matter what everyone was wearing: the dress code felt megawatt: “My feet hurt! But Paris Georgia requires a little high-femme action,” said Karefa-Johnson, “We love Paris Georgia because it is the most perfect, ’90s adjacent but not nostalgic because that’s boring, minimalist brand.”
How to Watch Glamour's 2022 Women of the Year Awards
For more than 30 years, Glamour's annual Women of the Year awards have celebrated all kinds of influential women. Though the honorees come from different backgrounds, they share a common thread: They're doing work both big and small to highlight their communities, inspire us, and enact change throughout the globe.
Are Shearling Sandals the Perfect Alternative to Clunky Boots?
Technically, flip-flop season is far behind us, but there are some fall days when an easy-to-slip-on shoe makes more sartorial sense than a clunky boot. Say you’re hosting friends and family for the holidays or rushing out of the house to make it to your pilates class. That, my friends, is when cozy shearling sandals come in handy. The slip-on-and-go silhouettes offer maximum ease, and the fuzzy lining gives your toes a little bit of protection from the elements. And if that’s not enough coverage, most styles look equally as cool paired with plush tube socks.
Collection
Hot air balloons were Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia’s inspiration for resort 2023—particularly their colorful stripes and rope fastenings. The references don’t hit you over the head in the look book, which focuses more on the house’s signature remixed tailoring, knitwear, and slinky dresses, but there are some sweaters in the full collection that feature these contraptions. The most interesting manifestation is a silky button-down top with salmon stripes and a net-like detail over the top. Compare it to a drawing of early hot air balloon flights and it’s almost uncanny, though it’s unlikely anybody on the street would guess.
Shopping for Leather Jackets With Designer and TV Host Jérôme LaMaar
Jérôme LaMaar enters L Train Vintage’s No Relation Vintage outpost in the East Village looking incredibly glam. They’re a bedazzled ’70s beacon among the NYU students checking out the store’s workwear and leather pieces. The designer turned reality-TV judge’s hair is done up in a bleached coif, and they are wearing a pair of light-wash flares, a burgundy leather jacket, and snakeskin boots (their grandfather’s). Underneath it all, LaMaar wears a Baby Phat T-shirt; they started interning at the label when they were 15, eventually transitioning into a full-time job.
Watch White Lotus Star Haley Lu Richardson Do Her “Cutie” Blush Makeup Look
Amid her busy shooting schedule, Haley Lu Richardson takes an inside-out approach to looking and feeling her best. Priority number one is decompressing between long days on set. “[Being able to spend] time with yourself, for yourself, is definitely a big tool for me,” says the 27-year-old star, who portrays Portia in the new season of The White Lotus. Another strategy for self-care? Her beauty regimen.
Meet The Editor: Edward Enninful
Save the date: The editor-in-chief of British Vogue and Vogue’s European editorial director, Edward Enninful, is in the hot seat for this month’s virtual Meet The Editor event!. During this special *live* conversation, Edward will be in conversation with Vogue’s senior fashion projects editor, Julia Hobbs, answering your...
Emily Ratajkowski Wears the Contentious Square-Toe Boot
Emily Ratajkowski has been on a promotional tour since her podcast “High Low” launched. Yesterday, the author stepped out to head to The Today Show to speak about her TikTok, her best-selling book My Body, and the topics of her podcast. (Her debut episode was titled “Sex on the First Date? Emrata Asks”). For the interview, Ratajkowski wore a slick yolk-yellow leather jacket with a navel-baring black crop top that she paired with vintage camouflage flares sourced from the Rome-based dealer Olivia LaRoche or O. La Roche. As for the footwear, Emrata opted for the sleeper hit of square-toe black boots by Bevza.
Brief Encounter • C|E Contemporary
A four-sided installation with black and white images will immerse the visitor in the longing analog world of Keef Charles, who tells us new stories of love and nostalgia for the past but also of hope, now as then, in a future without hate. The artist’s narrative comes to life during historical re-enactments, in which he participates, almost as if he were a stage photographer, managing to enhance through the shots the madness of his countrymen who like to disguise themselves and interpret various moments of their history.
When Will We Stop Reducing Women’s Body Types to Trends?
The return of low rise jeans and miniskirts last year was a harbinger of another imminent comeback. Thin is, once again, back in folks. Whether it be on catwalks or in campaigns, fashion has been all clavicles, concave stomachs and visible hip bones as of late. Many have hypothesized the...
