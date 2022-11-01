All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The original boho It girls (including Isabel Marant, Sienna Miller, and the Olsen twins) are dusting off their suede booties and embroidered vests. The slow-burning bohemian revival is finally ablaze. The trend, which ruled in the early aughts, took over the decade with coin belts, suede bags, and romantic florals. These days, street stylers are getting in touch with their bohemian sides by sporting patchwork denim, pastel florals, and macramé dresses. Scroll through for inspiration on how you can try out the trend, and shop some of our favorite picks from blouses to bags. And be sure to follow along as the Street Style Trend Tracker showcases the best looks from the season.

4 DAYS AGO