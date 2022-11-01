ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Man who exposed himself to teen girl aboard Bronx subway train sought by NYPD

By Kimberly Dole
1010WINS
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD released photos of a suspect accused of exposing himself to a teen girl while aboard a Bronx subway train on Monday, authorities said.

Just before 8 p.m., a 17-year-old girl was aboard the northbound 1 train at the 242nd Street station, when the suspect exposed his genitals to her, officials said.

According to police, the victim took a cell phone photo of the suspect, at which time he moved away from her and sat at the opposite end of the car.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

New York City, NY
