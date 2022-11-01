Pelosi attacker charged with federal crimes; was carrying zip ties, bellowed 'where's Nancy?'

The man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been charged with federal crimes in connection with a break-in at the couple's San Francisco home.

David DePape, 42, was charged Monday with assault and attempted kidnapping in violation of federal law, according to the U.S. attorney’s office for the Northern District of California.

According to the complaint , DePape was arrested on Friday inside the Pelosi residence by San Francisco police officers responding to a 911 call from Paul Pelosi. He later described to police that he had been asleep when DePape, whom he had never seen before, entered his bedroom looking for his wife, stating he wanted to talk to "Nancy."

DePape admitted to entering the home after breaking a glass door. The complaint noted that "police body worn camera footage showed a glass door that appeared to be laminated glass, broken near the door handle."

Authorities say DePape tried to tie Pelosi up and shouted "Where's Nancy?" upon entering the home. According to the complaint, DePape was "prepared to detain and injure Speaker Pelosi" when he entered the home.

"When Pelosi told him that Nancy was not there, DePape stated that he would sit and wait. Pelosi stated that his wife would not be home for several days and then DePape reiterated that he would wait," the complaint noted. "Pelosi was able to go into the bathroom which is when he was able to call 911."

Bill Scott, the Chief of the San Francisco Police Department, shared that Pelosi said close to nothing on his call with 911, but the dispatcher was still able to tell something was wrong.

Minutes after the 911 call, two police officers responded to the Pelosi residence where they encountered Paul Pelosi, 82, and DePape struggling over a hammer, according to the complaint. Officers told the men to drop the hammer, and DePape allegedly gained control of the hammer and swung it, striking Pelosi in the head.

Officers immediately restrained DePape, while Pelosi appeared to be unconscious on the ground.

Once DePape was restrained, officers secured a roll of tape, white rope, a second hammer, a pair of rubber and cloth gloves, and zip ties from the crime scene, where officers also observed a broken glass door to the back porch, according to the complaint.

In an interview with San Francisco Police, DePape stated that he was going to hold Nancy hostage and talk to her.

"If Nancy were to tell DePape the 'truth,' he would let her go, and if she 'lied,' he was going to break 'her kneecaps.' DePape was certain that Nancy would not have told the 'truth,'" the complaint states. "DePape articulated he viewed Nancy as the 'leader of the pack' of lies told by the Democratic Party. DePape also later explained that by breaking Nancy's kneecaps, she would then have to be wheeled into Congress, which would show other Members of Congress there were consequences to actions."

DePape told police that "he wanted to use Nancy to lure another individual" to him, but the complaint did not identify that person.

DePape also explained that he did not leave after Pelosi's call to 911 "because, much like the American founding fathers with the British, he was fighting against tyranny without the option of surrender," according to the complaint.

DePape is charged with one count of assault of an immediate family member of a United States official with the intent to retaliate against the official on account of the performance of official duties, which carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

DePape is also charged with one count of attempted kidnapping of a United States official on account of the performance of official duties, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

The federal charges are in addition to state charges, which are expected to include attempted homicide, first-degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with serious bodily injury, elder abuse, threatening a public official, or family member.

Pelosi was hospitalized with injuries including a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says her husband is improving. She added that the attack on him left her and her family "heartbroken and traumatized." The speaker said she was grateful for the quick police and medical response to a 911 call.

