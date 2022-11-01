Read full article on original website
Heber City pumps brakes on housing along U.S. 40
A few proposed housing communities and commercial spaces couldn’t cross the finish line in Tuesday’s Heber City Council meeting. Heber might have folded a 60-acre parcel into city limits and approved residential and commercial developments along with it Tuesday, but city council members said they weren’t ready.
Midway Arts Center proposed for the Homestead Resort
A 30,000-square-foot performing arts center may soon sit across the parking lot from the crater at the Homestead Resort. The Homestead Group is asking the Midway City Council to look at the possibility of putting High Valley Arts’ Midway Arts Center, or MAC, at the Homestead. The council will...
Evans Family Media Named ‘Business Of The Month’ By Vernal Chamber
Evans Family Media is this month’s Vernal Area Chamber of Commerce Business of the. Month. Owners Steve and Lisa Evans as well as the staff of Evans Family Media were in. attendance at Tuesday’s Chamber Luncheon to accept the award from the Public. Relations Committee. Evans Family Media...
Annexation, 350 townhomes up for approval in Heber
Heber City could grow by 60 acres and more than 300 new homes if the city council approves a development request this week. A housing development along a stretch of Highway 40 near downtown Heber - and more than 300 new homes to boot - is up for final approval this week.
Duchesne County House Fire A Total Loss
A house fire in Duchesne County was a total loss on Tuesday. Duchesne City Fire Chief. Russell Young shares that the call came in at about 10:40am for a house fire in the area of. 33000 West 9000 South about 15 miles west of Duchesne. When crews arrived, the 14’
Holly Fair At Four Locations This Weekend In Duchesne County
Ready or not the holidays are on the horizon which means it’s time for the annual Holly. “The 2022 Holly Fair is going to be so exciting,” shares Duchesne County Commissioner Irene Hansen. “We are continuing our new paradigm by adding in the Centennial Event Center in Duchesne City. This adds much needed space and room for new vendors. The Holly Fair has now been happening for more than 40 years and is bigger and better than ever.” In addition to the Centennial Event Center in Duchesne City, the Roosevelt locations for the Holly Fair include the Frontier Grill, Crossroads Center, and Grace Event Center. This is a popular time to get holiday.
The Duchesne County elected official vacancies have been successfully filled
The Duchesne County elected official vacancies have been successfully filled. The Duchesne County Commission considered the names submitted by the Duchesne County Republican Committee during the October 3rd Commission meeting and approved Tracy Killian for the position of Commission Seat A and Traci Herrera for the position of Duchesne County Assessor. They were both sworn in on October 17th and have been hard at work in the weeks since.
Avian flu is impacting turkey farms in Utah
Turkeys are expected to cost more this Thanksgiving because of inflation, but turkey farmers and producers in Utah are facing an additional set of concerns with the emergence of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza.
Fraudulent spending leads to stolen vehicle and foot chase at Outlets
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — On Tuesday, in a statement by Summit County Sheriff’s office, a man reported fraudulent use of two of his credit cards at the Chevron in Coalville. […]
Sheriff’s Report: String of vehicle burglaries reported in Kimball Junction area
The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of vehicle burglaries in the Kimball Junction area. Deputies received a call on Oct. 26 about a man and woman attempting to enter a vehicle on Pheasant Way, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. While deputies were circulating in the area, a vehicle burglary occurred elsewhere in Kimball Junction. The car was reported stolen by a neighbor several hours later and eventually located at an apartment complex a mile away.
Heber field veterinarian honored for fighting disease outbreak
A Heber City field veterinarian who's fighting a bird flu outbreak affecting meat factories statewide recently received an award from the state. During a busy year for field veterinarian Dr. Robert Erickson fighting bird flu outbreaks, Governor Spencer Cox recognized him with an award for outstanding public service earlier this month.
Springville student suspended for wearing white hood at school
A student at Springville High School has been suspended after wearing what appeared to be a KKK costume on Halloween.
FATAL: Driver dies on impact in head-on collision at Utah’s Green River Bridge
A driver was killed in a head-on collision on SR-45 Friday night, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS).
3 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants with your friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. All of them are highly praised by both local people an travellers so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Vernal man charged with trying to light his girlfriend on fire
VERNAL — A Vernal man was charged Wednesday with pouring gasoline on his girlfriend and trying to light her on fire. Elton Lin Wilcock, 57, is charged in 8th District Court with attempted aggravated murder, a first-degree felony; plus theft and harassment, class B misdemeanors. On Friday, police say...
Blackface video leads to hate messages, threats against teens not involved
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A disturbing video on TikTok showing teens dressed up in blackface and jail outfits is not only sending shock waves across the country, but it’s also hitting the small town of Eagle Mountain in Utah County. A concerned citizen at a Walmart in Cedar...
Jay’s Journal, Fake or True? Utah Teenager Experimenting with Drugs and Satanism Commits Suicide
Jay’s Journal, written by “Anonymous,” and “edited” by Dr. Beatrice Sparks, is a book published in 1978, about a Utah County teenager who experimented with drugs and Satanism. Eventually, he becomes possessed by a demon called Raul, and subsequently takes his own life. The book became a tool many Utah County parents used to scare their sons and daughters away from occult and Satanic horse-play, and is a product of “Satanic Panic.”
UHP Identify Wyoming Man Killed In Head-On Crash South Of Naples
Utah Highway Patrol has identified the man killed in a head-on crash south of Naples that. took place on Friday. 28-year-old Skylar Marrello from Casper, Wyoming sustained fatal. injuries due to the head-on collision on SR-45 near mile marker 32 at approximately. 8:32pm on October 28th at the Green River...
