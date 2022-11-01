Ready or not the holidays are on the horizon which means it’s time for the annual Holly. “The 2022 Holly Fair is going to be so exciting,” shares Duchesne County Commissioner Irene Hansen. “We are continuing our new paradigm by adding in the Centennial Event Center in Duchesne City. This adds much needed space and room for new vendors. The Holly Fair has now been happening for more than 40 years and is bigger and better than ever.” In addition to the Centennial Event Center in Duchesne City, the Roosevelt locations for the Holly Fair include the Frontier Grill, Crossroads Center, and Grace Event Center. This is a popular time to get holiday.

DUCHESNE COUNTY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO