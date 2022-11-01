Read full article on original website
Related
Bradley Chubb’s immediate reaction after Broncos trade him to Dolphins
The Denver Broncos are back in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft after trading star pass rusher Bradley Chubb. After compiling a massive trade package that included multiple first- and second-round picks to acquire quarterback Russell Wilson, the Broncos were left with very little draft capital. Hours before the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline, ESPN’s Adam Schefter announced the Broncos had traded Chubb and a fifth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins. In exchange, the Broncos recieved a 2023 first-round pick (via San Francisco), a 2024 fourth-round pick, and running back Chase Edmonds.
Yardbarker
The Green Bay Packers may have just hinted at Aaron Rodgers’ future
The Green Bay Packers may have just sealed Aaron Rodgers‘ fate after not making any moves prior to the trade deadline. Without the Packers pulling the trigger on any deals it’s starting to look like Green Bay’s Super Bowl window with Rodgers is closed. Fans are staring to question if this will be Rodgers final year as a member of the Green Bay Packers.
NFL
Steelers trading WR Chase Claypool to Bears for 2023 second-round pick
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles turned from a seller into a buyer at today's trade deadline. The Bears acquired wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a 2023 second-round draft pick, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per a source informed of the move. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport added that the Steelers are receiving the Bears' original second-round pick -- not the pick they received in Monday's deal with the Ravens for Roquan Smith.
NFL trade deadline 2022: Colts’ Nyheim Hines to Bills; Falcons’ Calvin Ridley to Jaguars; Broncos’ Bradley Chubb to Dolphins | LATEST UPDATES
NFL teams have until 4 p.m. ET to complete trades for the 2022 season. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. 3:57 p.m.: Indianapolis Colts trade running back Nyheim Hines to Buffalo Bills. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports “And another! Colts are trading Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills, sources...
Chubb has first practice with Miami Dolphins
Former Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb had his first practice with the Miami Dolphins Wednesday. Chubb was traded to the Dolphins Tuesday in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick, running back Chase Edmonds and a 2024 fourth-round pick. Denver also sent a 2025 fifth rounder to Miami.He did not address the media following practice for comments, but plans to speak with the media in the new threads Thursday, according to sources. The fifth year linebacker passed physicals and joined the Dolphins for practice Wednesday morning. Chubb will also be wearing No. 2 for the team since No. 55 is...
FOX Sports
Tyreek Hill, Jonathan Taylor, other stars react to wild NFL trade deadline
The NFL trade deadline brought some major fireworks Tuesday, with several impact players changing teams. Stars from around the NFL – including some who were traded themselves – reacted to the flurry of moves on social media. Let's look at some of the most notable Twitter reactions from NFL players.
2023 NFL Mock Draft November 3
The college football season is about to start, but it isn’t too early to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft November 3. The big problem for the Lions is on defense, but they can’t pass up the chance at getting a franchise signal-caller. Stroud has nice touch and accuracy, which he has shown throughout the last two seasons.
Andrew Thomas, Dexter Lawrence are highest-graded Giants at the bye week
The New York Giants are 6-2 at the bye week, which is lightyears ahead of where anyone expected them to be at this point. And while it’s still a rebuilding year in East Rutherford, many are looking ahead to a potential playoff push. But how did the Giants get...
Ray Guy, widely known as greatest punter of all time, dies at age of 72
Ray Guy, widely considered the greatest punter in history, has died at the age of 72. “The Southern Miss family mourns today following the passing of Golden Eagle great Ray Guy, who died Thursday morning following a lengthy illness,” his alma mater said in a statement on the university’s website.
Comments / 0