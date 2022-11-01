ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ClutchPoints

Bradley Chubb’s immediate reaction after Broncos trade him to Dolphins

The Denver Broncos are back in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft after trading star pass rusher Bradley Chubb. After compiling a massive trade package that included multiple first- and second-round picks to acquire quarterback Russell Wilson, the Broncos were left with very little draft capital. Hours before the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline, ESPN’s Adam Schefter announced the Broncos had traded Chubb and a fifth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins. In exchange, the Broncos recieved a 2023 first-round pick (via San Francisco), a 2024 fourth-round pick, and running back Chase Edmonds.
Yardbarker

The Green Bay Packers may have just hinted at Aaron Rodgers’ future

The Green Bay Packers may have just sealed Aaron Rodgers‘ fate after not making any moves prior to the trade deadline. Without the Packers pulling the trigger on any deals it’s starting to look like Green Bay’s Super Bowl window with Rodgers is closed. Fans are staring to question if this will be Rodgers final year as a member of the Green Bay Packers.
NFL

Steelers trading WR Chase Claypool to Bears for 2023 second-round pick

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles turned from a seller into a buyer at today's trade deadline. The Bears acquired wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a 2023 second-round draft pick, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per a source informed of the move. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport added that the Steelers are receiving the Bears' original second-round pick -- not the pick they received in Monday's deal with the Ravens for Roquan Smith.
NJ.com

NFL trade deadline 2022: Colts’ Nyheim Hines to Bills; Falcons’ Calvin Ridley to Jaguars; Broncos’ Bradley Chubb to Dolphins | LATEST UPDATES

NFL teams have until 4 p.m. ET to complete trades for the 2022 season. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. 3:57 p.m.: Indianapolis Colts trade running back Nyheim Hines to Buffalo Bills. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports “And another! Colts are trading Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills, sources...
CBS Denver

Chubb has first practice with Miami Dolphins

Former Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb had his first practice with the Miami Dolphins Wednesday. Chubb was traded to the Dolphins Tuesday in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick, running back Chase Edmonds and a 2024 fourth-round pick. Denver also sent a 2025 fifth rounder to Miami.He did not address the media following practice for comments, but plans to speak with the media in the new threads Thursday, according to sources. The fifth year linebacker passed physicals and joined the Dolphins for practice Wednesday morning.  Chubb will also be wearing No. 2 for the team since No. 55 is...
FOX Sports

Tyreek Hill, Jonathan Taylor, other stars react to wild NFL trade deadline

The NFL trade deadline brought some major fireworks Tuesday, with several impact players changing teams. Stars from around the NFL – including some who were traded themselves – reacted to the flurry of moves on social media. Let's look at some of the most notable Twitter reactions from NFL players.
The Game Haus

2023 NFL Mock Draft November 3

The college football season is about to start, but it isn’t too early to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft November 3. The big problem for the Lions is on defense, but they can’t pass up the chance at getting a franchise signal-caller. Stroud has nice touch and accuracy, which he has shown throughout the last two seasons.
