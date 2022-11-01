As the weather starts to cool down and autumn brings color to El Paso, outdoor activities begin to feel more appealing. For many, playing a game of basketball can unload a lot of unwanted stress while also providing a way to meet and bond with friends. While UTEP students have access to the UTEP Student Recreation Center, some students might find a change of scenery pleasant. Below are five different parks that students can access within the City of El Paso.

EL PASO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO