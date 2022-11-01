ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTSM

UTEP to switch from Nike to Adidas for athletic department apparel in 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP is planning to move from Nike to Adidas in time for the 2023-24 athletics season, KTSM has learned.  Sources told KTSM that the Miners are closing in on a five-year deal with third party athletic supplier Game One that would replace Nike with Adidas products for UTEP’s jerseys, equipment […]
theprospectordaily.com

Head coach guides women’s basketball team

This year marks the beginning of Kevin Baker’s sixth season at UTEP, though he’s a veteran coach for the sport, and this is year 16 in his college basketball career. Although he considers Austin his hometown, Baker says he was a bit of a military brat who’s been everywhere. He attended Stephen F. Austin for his bachelors of science and his master of education. Baker began his career in Lufkin, Texas in 1994 at Hudson High School.
theprospectordaily.com

What should fans expect this coming basketball season?

UTEP men’s and women’s basketball officially kicks off its 2022-2023 season in November against some notable opponents. Men’s basketball is going to kick off its season on the road against Big 12 affiliate the University of Texas at Austin at 7 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Moody Center. This will be the first time the Miners are going to be facing off against Texas since the 1991-1992 season.
CBS Sports

Rice vs. UTEP: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

The Rice Owls and the UTEP Miners are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (3-3), but not for long. Rice and the Miners will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Rice Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
theprospectordaily.com

A glimpse of Masquerade

Homecoming is an annual tradition that involves uniting distinguished alumni and students on campus to celebrate the university. The slate of events kicked off Oct. 21 with the annual homecoming pageant where students got to participate in a competition to be named to this year’s homecoming court. The annual...
theprospectordaily.com

Mosaic mural brings life to Glory Road garage

On the inside of the Glory Road Transfer Center and Parking Garage, at the intersections of Glory Road and N Oregon Street, are works of art that you would expect at a museum. The two murals that occupy the entrance and inside of the parking garage are two giant mosaics, depicting an important time in UTEP’s history.
KTSM

Eastwood football team’s locker room burglarized during game at Franklin

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Cash, clothing, equipment and electronics were stolen out of Eastwood High School’s locker room during the Troopers’ football game at Franklin High School last Friday night, KTSM has learned. Multiple sources told KTSM that Eastwood returned to the Franklin track and field locker room – which doubles as the visiting […]
KVIA

Tuesday high school volleyball playoff results; Bi-district round

EL PASO, Texas - The bi-district round of the high school volleyball playoffs continued on Tuesday with several teams from the Borderland punching their ticket to the area round. The results from Tuesday are below. CLASS 6A. Franklin defeated Midland Legacy 3-0 Odessa Permian defeated Montwood 3-0 CLASS 5A. El...
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso High SAT tests reported seen “blowing around on Mesa street”

EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 received an audio recording stating that SAT test sheets were scattered along Mesa street on Saturday. The recording stated the test sheets were part of a shipment meant to go to the College Board for grading and university admission. “The incident has been reported to UPS and College Board, and The post El Paso High SAT tests reported seen “blowing around on Mesa street” appeared first on KVIA.
theprospectordaily.com

Basketball courts in the City of El Paso for students

As the weather starts to cool down and autumn brings color to El Paso, outdoor activities begin to feel more appealing. For many, playing a game of basketball can unload a lot of unwanted stress while also providing a way to meet and bond with friends. While UTEP students have access to the UTEP Student Recreation Center, some students might find a change of scenery pleasant. Below are five different parks that students can access within the City of El Paso.
KFOX 14

Ysleta ISD breaks ground on new Career and Technical Education Center

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Ysleta Independent School District broke ground on a new Career and Technical Education Center on Tuesday. The event took place at 9 a.m. on the east side of Riverside High School. The project was funded by the bond 2019, a voter-approved referendum. The...
KVIA ABC-7

Powerball jackpot second-largest in Powerball history; previous winner shares his experience

EL PASO, Texas -- Wednesday's Powerball drawing was the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history. The jackpot is $1.2 billion dollars. The life-changing amount had El Pasoans thinking about what they would do if they won. One lucky El Pasoan who did win $1 million dollars off a scratch-off ticket back in 2021 told us winning The post Powerball jackpot second-largest in Powerball history; previous winner shares his experience appeared first on KVIA.
KTSM

El Paso becomes veterans’ capital of the USA

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County will soon be called the veterans capital of the USA. This was announced on October 31st by the El Paso County Commissioners. The new moniker that starts on November 1st will honor veterans who fought in the US military and their families. County Judge Ricardo Samaniego has […]
