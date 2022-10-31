Read full article on original website
Shocker basketball starts at Koch Arena with a win
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — College basketball is back, with many teams beginning their regular seasons on Monday night. Wichita State University (WSU) Shocker fans had the opportunity to see the team play Wednesday night in an exhibition matchup with cross-town opponent Newman University. After a slow start, leading by just eight points at the half, […]
Shockers Run Over Newman
Craig Porter Jr. scored 13 points and Wichita State used a pair of extended scoring runs to put away Newman University, 83-52, Wednesday evening in an exhibition game at Charles Koch Arena. The Shockers reeled off 17 straight points to turn an 11-8 deficit into a 25-11 cushion near the...
Wichita is home to top pro pickleball players
Pickleball is becoming quite popular in Wichita, and many of the best players in the sport reside in Wichita.
Volleyball Preview: East Carolina, Temple
WICHITA STATE (11-11, 6-5 American) Friday, Nov. 4 (5:00 p.m. CT) at East Carolina (8-16, 3-9 American) Greenville, North Carolina (Minges Coliseum) Sunday, Nov. 6 (12:00 p.m. CT) at Temple (9-14, 3-9 American) Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (McGonigle Hall) Live Stats // Watch. Wichita State hits the road to battle East Carolina...
Shockers Edge Missouri Southern in Overtime
WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State needed five more minutes to pull out a 72-70 exhibition overtime win over Missouri Southern State Tuesday night in Charles Koch Arena. Missouri Southern State is ranked No. 19 in the preseason DII poll and returns an All-American in point guard Lacy Stokes. Curtessia...
Former Jayhawk basketball player dies from crash injuries
Former Kansas basketball player Gethro Muscadin died Monday, Oct. 31, in Wichita, according to Kansas Athletics.
Shocker Meet Newman in Wednesday Exhibition
Wichita, Kan. | Charles Koch Arena (10,506) Radio: KEYN 103.7 FM (GoShockers.com/Listen) w/ Mike Kennedy & Dave Dahl. Series: WSU leads 6-0 (3-0 exhibitions); Last: Dec. 30, 2020 at CKA (WSU, 81-43) OPENING TIPS:. Wichita State welcomes crosstown rival Newman for an exhibition tune-up, Wednesday at Charles Koch Arena. Tickets...
Rohling Powers Up to Secure Weekly Honor Roll Nod
WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State junior opposite Sophia Rohling was named to the American Athletic Conference weekly honor roll on Monday. It's the second selection to the list for Rohling, who was tabbed to the conference's initial honor roll on August 29. Rohling produced a pair of efficient performances...
Former WSU Shocker hits 1,000th home run in World Series history
In Game 3 of the World Series, former Wichita State University third baseman Alec Bohm hit a home run into left field for the Philadelphia Phillies, marking the first in his postseason career.
Kansas Could Pressure Schools to Drop Native American Mascots Increasingly Seen as Racist
An advisory group created by the Kansas Board of Education wants the board to recommend ending Native American mascots statewide — a move sure to trigger anger and defensiveness in communities long wedded to school traditions. The Kansas Board of Education is considering a plan to make Native American...
What’s Happening This Week in Wichita (Nov 1-6)
Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this week or what’s ahead? We got you covered with What’s Happening This Week In Wichita. What’s Happening This Week In Wichita is made possible by. the Wichita Event Calendar. FEATURED EVENTS. ■. Taste of Wichita | November 4...
Parents asked for input on boundary change for Wichita high school
The Wichita school district has scheduled feedback sessions for parents to get input on a proposed boundary change for Southeast High School. The proposal would move some students from Southeast to Heights High School. It’s being considered as a way to reduce the student population at Southeast. There are...
Cowboys season ends with playoff loss to Rose Hill
The Abilene Cowboys football team had their season come to an end on Friday night, with a 23-6 home playoff loss to the Rose Hill Rockets.
Crucial program for Wichita seniors set to close unless it gets money
A program that has been delivering groceries to area senior citizens for more than 40 years will shut down on Dec. 29.
Wichita dealership to pay $86K for violating Kansas Consumer Protection Act
The dealership, located at 6717 West Kellogg Drive, was ordered to pay $54,000 in restitution and $30,000 in penalties for violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act, as well as other costs and expenses.
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolling through Wichita later this month
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sauerkraut Kat and Cookout Christian will be driving a 27-foot-long Oscar Mayer Wienermobile through Wichita in November during their coast-to-coast weenie roast. “We would love to “meat” you, give you a tour of the Wienermobile (you get to sit shotbun, of course), and talk more about life on the road as […]
Video: KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman interviews trick-or-treaters in College Hill
Huge crowds showed up in Wichita's College Hill neighborhood to take in the decorations and get some Halloween candy.
This Kansas water tank was voted people’s choice in national competition
The water tank in Valley Center, Kansas, was voted the people's choice award in the Tnemec Company, Inc.'s 2022 Tank of the Year Contest.
Halloween drive-by shooting in College Hill
Senior Services of Wichita said its Roving Pantry Program needs to raise $50,000 by Dec. 15 to sustain services through 2023. Nov. 1 is the day that Kansas counties must begin offering advanced in-person voting. Lily Wu looks into the election process and how your vote gets counted. Impact of...
Fields returns to Boys and Girls Club as director of operations
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Boys & Girls Clubs of Hutchinson announced on Monday that Lindsey Fields has returned to the Clubs and is serving as the new director of operations, effective October 26. Fields has 5 years of experience in the Boys & Girls Club movement and 10 years of...
