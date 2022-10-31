WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sauerkraut Kat and Cookout Christian will be driving a 27-foot-long Oscar Mayer Wienermobile through Wichita in November during their coast-to-coast weenie roast. “We would love to “meat” you, give you a tour of the Wienermobile (you get to sit shotbun, of course), and talk more about life on the road as […]

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO