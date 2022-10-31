ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KSN News

Shocker basketball starts at Koch Arena with a win

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — College basketball is back, with many teams beginning their regular seasons on Monday night. Wichita State University (WSU) Shocker fans had the opportunity to see the team play Wednesday night in an exhibition matchup with cross-town opponent Newman University. After a slow start, leading by just eight points at the half, […]
WICHITA, KS
goshockers.com

Shockers Run Over Newman

Craig Porter Jr. scored 13 points and Wichita State used a pair of extended scoring runs to put away Newman University, 83-52, Wednesday evening in an exhibition game at Charles Koch Arena. The Shockers reeled off 17 straight points to turn an 11-8 deficit into a 25-11 cushion near the...
WICHITA, KS
goshockers.com

Volleyball Preview: East Carolina, Temple

WICHITA STATE (11-11, 6-5 American) Friday, Nov. 4 (5:00 p.m. CT) at East Carolina (8-16, 3-9 American) Greenville, North Carolina (Minges Coliseum) Sunday, Nov. 6 (12:00 p.m. CT) at Temple (9-14, 3-9 American) Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (McGonigle Hall) Live Stats // Watch. Wichita State hits the road to battle East Carolina...
WICHITA, KS
goshockers.com

Shockers Edge Missouri Southern in Overtime

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State needed five more minutes to pull out a 72-70 exhibition overtime win over Missouri Southern State Tuesday night in Charles Koch Arena. Missouri Southern State is ranked No. 19 in the preseason DII poll and returns an All-American in point guard Lacy Stokes. Curtessia...
WICHITA, KS
goshockers.com

Shocker Meet Newman in Wednesday Exhibition

Wichita, Kan. | Charles Koch Arena (10,506) Radio: KEYN 103.7 FM (GoShockers.com/Listen) w/ Mike Kennedy & Dave Dahl. Series: WSU leads 6-0 (3-0 exhibitions); Last: Dec. 30, 2020 at CKA (WSU, 81-43) OPENING TIPS:. Wichita State welcomes crosstown rival Newman for an exhibition tune-up, Wednesday at Charles Koch Arena. Tickets...
WICHITA, KS
goshockers.com

Rohling Powers Up to Secure Weekly Honor Roll Nod

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State junior opposite Sophia Rohling was named to the American Athletic Conference weekly honor roll on Monday. It's the second selection to the list for Rohling, who was tabbed to the conference's initial honor roll on August 29. Rohling produced a pair of efficient performances...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

What’s Happening This Week in Wichita (Nov 1-6)

Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this week or what's ahead? We got you covered with What's Happening This Week In Wichita. What's Happening This Week In Wichita is made possible by. the Wichita Event Calendar. FEATURED EVENTS. ■. Taste of Wichita | November 4...
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Parents asked for input on boundary change for Wichita high school

The Wichita school district has scheduled feedback sessions for parents to get input on a proposed boundary change for Southeast High School. The proposal would move some students from Southeast to Heights High School. It's being considered as a way to reduce the student population at Southeast. There are...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolling through Wichita later this month

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sauerkraut Kat and Cookout Christian will be driving a 27-foot-long Oscar Mayer Wienermobile through Wichita in November during their coast-to-coast weenie roast. "We would love to "meat" you, give you a tour of the Wienermobile (you get to sit shotbun, of course), and talk more about life on the road as […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Halloween drive-by shooting in College Hill

Senior Services of Wichita said its Roving Pantry Program needs to raise $50,000 by Dec. 15 to sustain services through 2023. Nov. 1 is the day that Kansas counties must begin offering advanced in-person voting. Lily Wu looks into the election process and how your vote gets counted. Impact of...
WICHITA, KS

