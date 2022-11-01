Fresh Value to open Montgomery store with grocery giveaway

A new cost-plus grocery store plans to announce its arrival in Montgomery this week by giving away free groceries.

Fresh Value plans to open Wednesday at 2020 East South Blvd., the former Vowel's Cash Saver location. Expect an early crowd all week - the first 100 customers each day Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will get a bag of free groceries. The bags will be pre-filled with groceries and lined up at the front of the store to be handed out to the first customers.

The Birmingham-based chain's newest location prices everything at store cost and then adds 10% to the total at checkout. "We are looking forward to bringing an affordable shopping solution to Montgomery," Fresh Value owner Gerry D'Alessandro said in a release.

The company said the newly renovated Montgomery location will focus on an expanded meat department with in-house butchers, as well as fresh local produce. The store employs about 75 people.

