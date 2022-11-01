ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresh Value to open Montgomery store with grocery giveaway

By Brad Harper, Montgomery Advertiser
 5 days ago
A new cost-plus grocery store plans to announce its arrival in Montgomery this week by giving away free groceries.

Fresh Value plans to open Wednesday at 2020 East South Blvd., the former Vowel's Cash Saver location. Expect an early crowd all week - the first 100 customers each day Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will get a bag of free groceries. The bags will be pre-filled with groceries and lined up at the front of the store to be handed out to the first customers.

The Birmingham-based chain's newest location prices everything at store cost and then adds 10% to the total at checkout. "We are looking forward to bringing an affordable shopping solution to Montgomery," Fresh Value owner Gerry D'Alessandro said in a release.

The company said the newly renovated Montgomery location will focus on an expanded meat department with in-house butchers, as well as fresh local produce. The store employs about 75 people.

New stores:Lululemon coming to The Shoppes at Eastchase in October

Brad Harper covers business and local government for the Montgomery Advertiser. Contact him atbharper1@gannett.com.

tallasseetribune.com

Phones out at Tallassee PD and City Hall

Callers are unable to reach the Tallassee Police Department and Tallassee City Hall after a line was cut. Phone service was lost to the two facilities sometime Thursday. “I have heard a line between Tallassee and Wetumpka was cut,” Tallassee Mayor Sarah Hill said. “Phones at city hall and the police department are out.”
TALLASSEE, AL
