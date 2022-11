The 11th Annual Winter Wonder Ride is set for December 10 at Curtis Hixon Park. The event is presented by onbikes and will include a post-ride concert in the park. Y’all feeling festive yet in Tampa? Our bike-friendly city is gearing up to host the 11th annual Winter Wonder Ride at beautiful Curtis Hixon Park in downtown Tampa. Onbikes is on a mission to give bicycles and helmets to at-risk kids in Tampa Bay this holiday season.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO