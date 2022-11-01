ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Shores, AL

Family left with broken bones, destroyed home after tornado swept through Gulf Shores

By Typhani Gray
CBS 42
CBS 42
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hfPmR_0iuQ1zSk00

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — There is not too much left of Joanne Valinsky and her son 13-year-old son Bobby’s home along County Road. It was destroyed during Saturday’s EF-1 Tornado.

“We were all in the house when the alert went off on the phone,” said Valinsky. “By the time I got halfway through the trailer to team up with Bobby, it was already moving and shaking.”

NWS Mobile confirms at least 6 tornadoes in southern Alabama from weekend storms

This mother and her son suffered severe injuries and broken bones.

“I have 12 staples in the back of my head. I have two ribs broken in two different places, and four ribs cracked,” said Valinsky.

“I had to get a stitch in my elbow, and then I had to get seven stitches in my leg,” said Bobby.

Their injuries were caused after being trapped under pieces of their home, and all of their belongings.

“A desktop PC landed on top of me and trapped me,” said Bobby Burns.

“The microwave hit me,” said Valinsky. “The tables rolled on me. Everything.”

Close friends and neighbors, including Peggy Delatte, spent much of Sunday trying to salvage what is left of this home.

The night many in Alabama believed the world was ending

“When I turned into the driveway and saw the debris it was like everything in me was lost, and I was so scared to hear the worst news,” said Delatte. “My tears turned into joy when I found out she and her son made it out okay. I’m trying to help her find important things like her ID, and salvage the sentimental things.”

Although these two are left with very little, it means everything to them that they are still alive.

“I got my boy right here, and he’s got me,” said Valinsky. “Thank you, Jesus.”

If you would like to donate to this family click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OBA

Woman dies on pool deck at Orange Beach condo

Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – A woman was found dead on the pool deck of a condominium east of the Perdido Pass bridge in Orange Beach on Nov. 3. “Orange Beach Police and Fire Medics responded to the 29000 block of Perdido Beach Boulevard for a possible death,” a release from the Orange Beach Police Department said. “On arrival, an adult white female was found deceased.”
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

One person killed in Friday night shooting on St. Stephens Road

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard police are investigating a shooting death that happened late Friday night on St Stephens Road. Prichard police say that around 11:50 p.m. Friday officers were dispatched to a call of one shot at the St. Stephens Road apartments. When officers arrived they found a victim only identified as a black male with gun shot wounds to the chest and arm. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

A line of rain and storms are going through for our Saturday…

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. A line of rain and storms is approaching from the west. The rain will arrive around lunchtime and gradually track from west to east across the area through the afternoon and early evening. The Storm Prediction Center has dropped our severe weather risk today, so this will mainly be a rain event with a few rumbles of thunder mixed in.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Tornado count from Saturday storms up to 9 in south Alabama

At least nine tornadoes hit southwest Alabama during a round of severe weather last Saturday, Oct. 29. The National Weather Service in Mobile added two more tornadoes to the count recently after initially confirming seven twisters. The two additional storms were both in Baldwin County. Both were EF-0s on the...
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama man struck, killed as he walked near interstate

An Alabama man was killed Wednesday night when he was walking on an interstate service road and was struck by a motorist, a TV station reported. Mobile police said Gregory McDermott, 50, was struck and killed at approximately 9:11 p.m., Wednesday, WKRG-TV reported. Police said McDermott was found lying in...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Possible shooting on Meaher Street in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Prichard Police Department are currently on Meaher Street, near Telegraph Road. According to the Mobile County crime map, a shooting occurred on the street at 9 p.m. WKRG News 5 has a crew on the scene and is working to gather more information at this time.
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

50-year-old man killed, hit by car: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said a man died Wednesday night after he was hit by a car on East I-65 Service Road. Gregory McDermott, 50, was hit by a car at around 9:11 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to the release. Police saw McDermott “lying on the roadway, unresponsive,” when they […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile firefighters find man in wheelchair trapped in burning house

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 23-year-old man was found after firefighters said a house fire broke out on Rylands Street around 9 a.m. Tuesday. When crews arrived, they could see heavy smoke and heard screams coming from inside. They then found the man in a wheelchair in one of the bedrooms.
MOBILE, AL
OBA

Rare Flammulated Owl shows up on the beach in Orange Beach

Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - On Sunday the Orange Beach Wildlife Center and Management Program folks received a report about an owl resting on a beach chair, letting people easily approach it. When they arrived to assess the bird, they were shocked to discover that this bird was a Flammulated Owl!
ORANGE BEACH, AL
utv44.com

MCSO rescues dogs showing signs of long-term neglect from West Mobile home

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — After 18 months, people living in one West Mobile neighborhood are feeling somewhat relived knowing some of their neighbor's dogs were taken to safety. The Mobile County Sheriff's Office conducted a major raid at this home Wednesday morning off Repoll Road, rescuing 11 dogs that showed signs of long-term neglect, according to a veterinarian. The MCSO also said it appears there's been a steady rotation of dogs coming through that home.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Truck identified in deadly hit and run in Pensacola

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver of a hit and run that occurred Tuesday morning. WKRG News 5 reported Tuesday a 53-year-old woman was hit and killed in a pedestrian crash on U.S. Hwy. 29. FHP said they are looking for a newer model either Chevrolet or […]
PENSACOLA, FL
utv44.com

Irvington man killed in crash was not wearing his seatbelt

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, has claimed the life of an Irvington man. Andrew L. Kirkland, 91, was fatally injured when the 1999 Ford Ranger he was driving was struck by the 2007 GMC Sierra pickup driven by Jacob R. Sessions, 21, also from Irvington.
IRVINGTON, AL
Outsider.com

Alabama Home Crushed by Flying Boat Amid Devastating Tornado

For the residents of Bon Secour, Alabama, last weekend was one they’ll never forget. While neighborhoods around the world were celebrating Halloween weekend, Baldwin County residents were forced to contend with an EF-1 tornado. The tornado and accompanying severe weather left a path of devastation in their wake, downing...
BON SECOUR, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigating carjacking at Publix

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police investigating a carjacking at the midtown Publix on Florida Street Thursday evening. Police responded to the incident around 7:30 p.m. in the 100 block of North Florida Street. According to investigators, a 17-year-old boy was sitting in his mother’s vehicle when he was approached by an unknown male subject armed with what appeared to be a weapon and wearing a mask. The subject demanded the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene, according to police.
MOBILE, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

67K+
Followers
14K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy