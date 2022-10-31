ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
95.5 KLAQ

Spooky El Paso Hearses Brought Back From The Rolling Dead

Since Halloween is upon us, I recently wrote about some El Pasoans who have their own hearses. Here's what it took to get them looking so sharp. I posted an article about some El Pasoans that own .. and actually drive around in ... their own hearses. Not just during Halloween season mind you, ALL the time.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Three El Paso Urban Legends That are Just Ridiculous

Growing up in El Paso you hear your share of absurd Urban legends, but these are the three most absurd ones around. Of course, every city develops its own mythology and set of urban legends, but I think these three El Paso myths are the silliest and most easily disproved ones.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Man dressed as Spider-Man climbs mid-rise building in El Paso on Halloween

EL PASO, Texas -- A man, dressed as the fictional superhero Spider-Man, was seen free-climbing a mid-rise building on Halloween. The daring act was posted to a YouTube page called "Yancy Nancy Fancy," and it shows a man, known as Yancy Adan, being dropped off outside the Chelsea Tower apartment complex. Those apartments are owned by the El Paso Housing Opportunity Management Enterprises.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Election Day Total Lunar Eclipse Will Be Visible In El Paso

There will be a total lunar eclipse on Election Day, and good news lovers of celestial shows, it will be visible from El Paso and Southern New Mexico. The November 8 “Blood Moon” is not only going to be a 100% total eclipse that will turn a spectacular 100% reddish color, but it will also be visible for nearly an hour and a half.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

10 Amazing Wrestlers To Ever Represent El Paso

El Paso loves wrestling; and we've had some amazing talent represent El Paso not just in the WWE but other wrestling organizations too. One name that became famous in recent years was Sin Cara. Jose Jorge Arriaga Rodriguez would start his wrestling career in AAA under the name Mystico before...
EL PASO, TX
lascruces.com

MAKE THE GREAT ESCAPE AT NEW MEXICO ESCAPE ROOMS

I am not sure if it is all the chilling films out there, inspiration from the board game Clue, the rise in themed murder mystery dinner parties, or infamous characters. such as Sherlock Holmes and Lieutenant Columbo . . . but something sure entices folks to try to use their wits to escape a “locked” room! The experience of an escape room provides patrons with a unique opportunity to delve into another world, and satisfy a need for the feeling of accomplishment, collaboration, and curiosity. The idea is you and your team work together — typically within a designated time constraint — to uncover clues, solve puzzles, and ultimately,
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Donation helps El Paso Zoo with new enrichment toys for its lions

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Zoo & Botanical Gardens says they are receiving a generous donation from the Downtown Lions Club for new enrichment toys for the lions. The zoo will have a check presentation and unveil new animal enrichment items at the lion exhibit on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 10:30 a.m. […]
EL PASO, TX
a-z-animals.com

The Most Haunted Places Near El Paso

There is a lot of love and fascination for all things spooky, creepy, and scary. This includes haunted locations and ghost stories surrounding people. Regardless if you want to explore a haunted location alone or take a friendly and informative ghost tour, you are sure to feel something strange in the air.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso High SAT tests reported seen “blowing around on Mesa street”

EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 received an audio recording stating that SAT test sheets were scattered along Mesa street on Saturday. The recording stated the test sheets were part of a shipment meant to go to the College Board for grading and university admission. “The incident has been reported to UPS and College Board, and The post El Paso High SAT tests reported seen “blowing around on Mesa street” appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Are These El Paso Favorite Snacks Considered Hood Rat?

Noun. hood rat (plural hood rats) (slang) person who lives and exhibits attitudes of inner city life. usually a negative connotation that implies poor upbringing, bad manners, little to no education and low class behavior quotation. That's the official definition of "hood rat" which is a term we all like...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Weather Watcher of the day!

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Today’s Weather Watcher of the day goes to Sarah Vega! The moon, the sunset and Mount Cristo Rey. Gorgeous shot overall. If you want to send them to our Chief Meteorologist Monica Cortez, send it to her email mcortez@ktsm.com or through her social media platforms:
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

93.1 KISS FM

El Paso, TX
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy