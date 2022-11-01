Read full article on original website
I’m not doing the ‘Pinterest mom’ thing this holiday season—and I refuse to feel guilty for it
I am not a Pinterest mom. I always thought I’d be one. Matter of fact, I have an entire Pinterest board that I began curating from the moment I found out I was pregnant. From nursery ideas to homemade baby food recipes to craftsy DIY activities for toddlers—I thought I’d be doing it all.
Aldi Christmas decorations: 11 bargain special buys from Aldi's festive 2022 range
Aldi's Christmas range is bursting at the seams with purse-friendly essentials for the festive season, including tree decorations, on-trend gonks, and outdoor LED figurines. Available to pre-order online from Sunday 23rd October, the brand new lights and decorations range starts from just £4.99. Whether you're after a new Christmas wreath or want some stylish pathfinder lights to dazzle passersby, Aldi has something to suit everyone — all without breaking the bank.
Nordstrom just released its holiday gift guide: 20 picks you can shop now
Nordstrom is helping customers ahead of the Black Friday rush, revealing its 2022 holiday gift guide weeks ahead of the busy shopping season. From gifts under $100 to stocking stuffers, Nordstrom is putting everything you need for holiday shopping all in one place. "We hope that our customers will feel...
49 holiday and Christmas gift ideas every woman in your life would love to receive
Whether it's a tear-jerking gift for your significant other or something practical for Mom, these editor-approved holiday and Christmas gift ideas have you covered so you don't have to scramble to shop.
Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022: The Must-Have Slippers to Buy This Holiday Season
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. When Oprah shares her Favorite Things list, consumers take note. That’s because she points us toward top-notch brands that quickly turn into products we can’t stop talking about. This year, one of Oprah’s favorites are cozy slippers — and we have to agree on these top-notch choices for women’s slippers and men’s slipper styles. From Minnetonka’s Lucie slippers to Emu’s Stinger boots and Dear Foams Warm-Up booties, there’s so much to love about these slippers available at Amazon. For starters,...
Target Has a Hidden Section of Holiday Decor to Keep Your Home Festive Through the New Year—Starting at $3
‘Tis the season for sparkles, joy, and plenty of plaid.
Have a Holly Jolly Christmas With These Grinch Shoes From Amazon
Amazon Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. You’re a cute one, Mr. Grinch! Looking to get in the holiday spirit south of the ankles? These shoes are seriously adorable — in fact, you won't be able to help smiling when you slide them on. […]
The gift everyone on your list will love - and it’s under $100
Everyone’s got at least one on their list: that hard-to-shop-for recipient who seemingly has everything. The search for something practical but unique enough to stand out is why so many people are gifting these BaubleBar custom throw blankets. A cozy throw blanket is an easy seasonal favorite, and you can transform this cookie-cutter gift into a thoughtful and totally unexpected present they’ll love with a little personalization.
30 Unique Christmas Tree Toppers That Will Add Extra Cheer This Holiday Season
December is just two months away, so it's a good time to grab your storage boxes from the basement or attic and revisit your Christmas decorations. Ask "Alexa" to play your favorite Christmas songs to get you in the holiday spirit and starting dusting off those ornaments and find your tree topper buried at the bottom of the box. Let's be real, the tree lights and ornaments are what make your tree unique, but the tree topper is the most important component when it comes to Christmas tree decorating. You may have a family heirloom angel tree topper that you've been using for 10+ years from your grandmother which is sentimental to you and your family or a classic star or snowflake that's bent from wear-and-tear over time.
Amazon's Newest Fashion Section Answers the Question: What Should I Wear to My Family Holiday Party?
Dresses, pants, shoes, and accessories start at just $14 While traditions and time with loved ones are what make the holidays so special, gift-giving is also a huge aspect of the celebrations that take place in December. And that takes a lot of prep work — your next few weeks might include a lot of holiday shopping. But in the hustle and bustle of holiday shopping, it's easy to fall short of making sure you're ready to go for the parties and dinners to come. Instead of reaching...
Holiday gift guide 2022: The best gifts for unexpected guests
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Picture this: you're all prepared for your annual holiday celebration. The stockings are hung by the chimney with care, the...
10 festive Christmas coloring pages
Holiday activities for kids are a great idea to keep the little ones busy and having fun during the busy end-of-year season. If you're playing the part of hostess and getting dinner menus organized, shopping for gifts and holiday home decor then keep the kiddos occupied with fun Christmas coloring pages.
Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022 List Has Arrived — These Are the Best Items to Gift for the Holidays
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Nothing kicks off the holiday shopping season like Oprah Winfrey’s annual Favorite Things list. The media mogul has revealed her top gift-ready picks of 2022, once again focusing on small businesses, including “family-run, local makers, BIPOC- and woman-founded” companies.More from The Hollywood ReporterSoulCycle's At-Home Fitness Bike Is $600 Off -- But Not for LongJonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski on Their New Gourmet Pet Brand and Halloween Costume PlansThe Best Gifts for Foodies of All Kinds This year’s selection...
What Are the Holiday Shop and Save Best Buys of November?
There is no denying that the month of November is truly one of the best months to shop for - - anything! I mean this month is the home of Black Friday, for crying out loud!. Black Friday sales are already underway for many retailers like Target, Amazon, and Walmart, among others. So the reality is there are a whole lot of great deals out there already.
12 Christmas plates for a gorgeous holiday table
Get ready to host for the holidays with gorgeous Christmas dinner plates from Nordstrom, West Elm and Amazon.
Here’s How to Save $120 on a New Nespresso This Holiday Season
Raise your hand if you can’t get your day started without a cup of coffee in your hand. We know we can’t! There’s just something comforting and motivational about your favorite warm (or iced) drink daily. And if you’re looking for a way to cut out Starbucks trips every morning to save time, we have a solution for you: A Nespresso machine from HSN that brews both coffee and espresso without leaving your home. Right now, you can score the coffee maker with a milk frother for nearly $100 off. The Nespresso machine is one of “the best,” according to shoppers....
15 Thanksgiving pregnancy announcements for the little turkey on the way
Sharing baby news is a big deal. There are a lot of decisions to be made like, when's the right time and how should you even do it. But above all, it's a joyous time to celebrate with loved ones. And if your announcement is close to the holidays, then that just makes the season even more special.
Bocce’s Bakery is getting into the holiday spirit with seasonal recipes
Are you a fan of Bocce’s Bakery dog and cat treats? Do you love their seasonal treat offerings? Then you and your pup will want to check out their upcoming collection of holiday inspired treats. And while we may still be getting spooky with their Frankensnacks Biscuits for dogs...
5 ways to celebrate Halloween while also reducing waste
This post was written by Anna Robertson and originally appeared on The Cool Down. Get ready to break out your creativity, community connection, and conservation spirit with these simple ways to have a spooky Halloween without so much ghoulish waste. Here are five ways to reduce waste on Halloween this...
Macy’s Is Offering Ridiculously Good Deals on Fiestaware — Just in Time for Holiday Entertaining
We’re officially just four weeks away from Thanksgiving, so the pressure is on to get ready for hosting friends and family. This doesn’t have to be a stressful time, though — if you want to get a bunch of holiday shopping done in advance, we’ve got you covered with gift guides for everyone in your life, as well as news on the latest sales, deals, and steals. That, of course, includes the current Macy’s savings event, where you can fulfill all your hosting needs. Whether you’re in need of new cookware for Turkey Day or storage solutions to ensure plenty of counter space, the magic of Macy’s is here to help alleviate the chaos that comes with this festive season.
