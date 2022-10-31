Read full article on original website
KVIA
Man dressed as Spider-Man climbs mid-rise building in El Paso on Halloween
EL PASO, Texas -- A man, dressed as the fictional superhero Spider-Man, was seen free-climbing a mid-rise building on Halloween. The daring act was posted to a YouTube page called "Yancy Nancy Fancy," and it shows a man, known as Yancy Adan, being dropped off outside the Chelsea Tower apartment complex. Those apartments are owned by the El Paso Housing Opportunity Management Enterprises.
Three El Paso Urban Legends That are Just Ridiculous
Growing up in El Paso you hear your share of absurd Urban legends, but these are the three most absurd ones around. Of course, every city develops its own mythology and set of urban legends, but I think these three El Paso myths are the silliest and most easily disproved ones.
KFOX 14
Bullet fired in west El Paso road rage incident narrowly misses child, police say
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department is investigating after a vehicle with a child inside was shot at by another driver Tuesday night. Police said the driver of a late model Ford Mustang, black in color, shot at another driver while driving east at the 3200 block of Doniphan.
KVIA
A Christmas Fair presented by Junior League of El Paso returns for 49th year
EL PASO, Texas -- Happening this weekend, the El Paso Convention Center will be turned into a winter wonderland as the Junior League of El Paso presents: "A Christmas Fair: Under the Mistletoe." With the countdown to the holiday season on, you can knock all of your holiday shopping. You...
El Paso police arrest man who is accused of stabbing, killing his 75-year-old grandfather
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police have arrested and charged a man with the murder of his 75-year-old grandfather. The incident happened about 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 along the 5600 block of Webster, near Interstate 10 and Paisano in south-central El Paso. Police were called to the victim’s home after family members […]
cbs4local.com
Semi-trailer on side blocks intersection at Zaragoza in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes on Gateway East at Zaragoza Road were closed Tuesday morning. Crews blocked the intersection to remove a semitruck that was on its side. There are no reports of injuries. Traffic was diverted onto Zaragoza. We will update you when more information becomes...
Donation helps El Paso Zoo with new enrichment toys for its lions
El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Zoo & Botanical Gardens says they are receiving a generous donation from the Downtown Lions Club for new enrichment toys for the lions. The zoo will have a check presentation and unveil new animal enrichment items at the lion exhibit on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 10:30 a.m. […]
KFOX 14
Officers arrest 26-year-old man accused of killing grandfather in south-central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 26-year-old man was charged with the murder of his 75-year-old grandfather in south-central El Paso, police announced Wednesday. Paul Jeremy Martinez was arrested on a warrant after he walked out of a house at the 5700 block of Kapilowitz Wednesday. Martinez's grandfather, Rodolfo...
KVIA
14-year-old shot in lower valley, 16-year-old taken into custody
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say a 16-year-old was taken into custody after shooting at two teenagers who were walking home Tuesday night. A 13-year-old and 14-year-old were walking at Capistrano Park just after 7 p.m. when police say a 16-year-old drove by and shot at the boys. The 14-year-old was hit and taken to the hospital.
El Paso High SAT tests reported seen “blowing around on Mesa street”
EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 received an audio recording stating that SAT test sheets were scattered along Mesa street on Saturday. The recording stated the test sheets were part of a shipment meant to go to the College Board for grading and university admission. “The incident has been reported to UPS and College Board, and The post El Paso High SAT tests reported seen “blowing around on Mesa street” appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
A visit to one of the “most haunted” fire stations in the country right here in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas-- El Paso Firestation Number 9 is one of the most haunted fire stations in the country, according to firerescue1.com. ABC-7's Drew Cosgray went to the fire station in Central El Paso to hear about the tale. Firefighters at the station constantly hear doors open and footsteps while...
UPDATE: Missing Las Cruces woman has been located and is safe
UPDATE: Rufina Holguin has been located and is safe. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating Rufina Holguin, 71, of Las Cruces. She is 5 feet tall, weighs 125 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen leaving Memorial Medical […]
KFOX 14
No arrest made in shooting along Acapulco Avenue in El Paso's Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A shooting that left an 18-year-old boy injured in El Paso's Lower Valley remained unsolved Tuesday. Adan Ocon of El Paso was shot and injured in the 7500 block of Acapulco Avenue by an unknown person or persons, according to police. Police stated Tuesday...
a-z-animals.com
The Most Haunted Places Near El Paso
There is a lot of love and fascination for all things spooky, creepy, and scary. This includes haunted locations and ghost stories surrounding people. Regardless if you want to explore a haunted location alone or take a friendly and informative ghost tour, you are sure to feel something strange in the air.
El Pasoans Reveal the Paranormal Experience That Made Them a Believer
Bigfoot, UFOs, and ghosts. You either believe in their existence or you don’t. Most don’t … until they have a personal experience or encounter. We asked El Pasoans to share the experience that turned them from paranormal skeptic to a believer, and here are some of the responses we received.
El Paso News
Roxy’s Dia de los Muertos Forecast: Nice day before winds pick up!
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Dia de los Muertos!💀🍬💀. Expect a high of 77 degrees just like yesterday! Enjoy the weather for today before those winds pick up tomorrow!. A cold front is expected to move in on Friday that is going to...
Las Cruces Annual Candy Drop takes place at Maag Park
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The annual Great Pumpkin Candy Drop took place today at Maag Park in Las Cruces for the Halloween holiday. For 15 years, the annual Candy Drop invited all public service officers as well as the community to participate in the free event. The event is said to create a positive […]
KVIA
Woman charged with arson in connection to fire near west El Paso fuel pumps
EL PASO, Texas -- A 50-year-old woman is under arrest in connection to an Oct. 10 fire near the fuel pumps of a west El Paso convenience store. Officials say Sharon Ann Falk intentionally set a fire at the 4200 block of N. Mesa St. Falk was arrested on Oct....
Police arrest 16-year-old boy for allegedly wounding another teen in drive-by shooting
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with a drive-by shooting in the Lower Valley Tuesday, Nov. 1 that left another teenager wounded. The incident happened about 7 p.m. Tuesday at Capistrano Park, 8700 Padilla. Police say two teenage boys were walking home when a 16-year-old offender […]
KFOX 14
El Paso fire responded to a multiple vehicle crash on I-10 west near Zaragoza
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 10 west near Zaragoza Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 7:05 a.m., according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The left 3 lanes were closed and backup was passed Joe Battle. It...
