El Paso, TX

KVIA

Man dressed as Spider-Man climbs mid-rise building in El Paso on Halloween

EL PASO, Texas -- A man, dressed as the fictional superhero Spider-Man, was seen free-climbing a mid-rise building on Halloween. The daring act was posted to a YouTube page called "Yancy Nancy Fancy," and it shows a man, known as Yancy Adan, being dropped off outside the Chelsea Tower apartment complex. Those apartments are owned by the El Paso Housing Opportunity Management Enterprises.
93.1 KISS FM

Three El Paso Urban Legends That are Just Ridiculous

Growing up in El Paso you hear your share of absurd Urban legends, but these are the three most absurd ones around. Of course, every city develops its own mythology and set of urban legends, but I think these three El Paso myths are the silliest and most easily disproved ones.
cbs4local.com

Semi-trailer on side blocks intersection at Zaragoza in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes on Gateway East at Zaragoza Road were closed Tuesday morning. Crews blocked the intersection to remove a semitruck that was on its side. There are no reports of injuries. Traffic was diverted onto Zaragoza. We will update you when more information becomes...
KTSM

Donation helps El Paso Zoo with new enrichment toys for its lions

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Zoo & Botanical Gardens says they are receiving a generous donation from the Downtown Lions Club for new enrichment toys for the lions. The zoo will have a check presentation and unveil new animal enrichment items at the lion exhibit on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 10:30 a.m. […]
KVIA

14-year-old shot in lower valley, 16-year-old taken into custody

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say a 16-year-old was taken into custody after shooting at two teenagers who were walking home Tuesday night. A 13-year-old and 14-year-old were walking at Capistrano Park just after 7 p.m. when police say a 16-year-old drove by and shot at the boys. The 14-year-old was hit and taken to the hospital.
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso High SAT tests reported seen “blowing around on Mesa street”

EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 received an audio recording stating that SAT test sheets were scattered along Mesa street on Saturday. The recording stated the test sheets were part of a shipment meant to go to the College Board for grading and university admission. “The incident has been reported to UPS and College Board, and The post El Paso High SAT tests reported seen “blowing around on Mesa street” appeared first on KVIA.
KTSM

UPDATE: Missing Las Cruces woman has been located and is safe

UPDATE: Rufina Holguin has been located and is safe.  EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating Rufina Holguin, 71, of Las Cruces.  She is 5 feet tall, weighs 125 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.  She was last seen leaving Memorial Medical […]
a-z-animals.com

The Most Haunted Places Near El Paso

There is a lot of love and fascination for all things spooky, creepy, and scary. This includes haunted locations and ghost stories surrounding people. Regardless if you want to explore a haunted location alone or take a friendly and informative ghost tour, you are sure to feel something strange in the air.
KTSM

Las Cruces Annual Candy Drop takes place at Maag Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The annual Great Pumpkin Candy Drop took place today at Maag Park in Las Cruces for the Halloween holiday. For 15 years, the annual Candy Drop invited all public service officers as well as the community to participate in the free event. The event is said to create a positive […]
