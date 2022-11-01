PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School girls basketball enters the 2022-23 season under a new head coach, albeit one who is familiar with the school district. After five years under Nathan Lawler, PBL will now be led by Jeff Sinn, a former PBL Junior High School boys basketball coach who coached the El Paso-Gridley High School girls basketball program for three years.

