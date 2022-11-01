Read full article on original website
Milford/Cissna Park football ends season with loss in second round of 8-man football playoff
MILFORD – The Milford/Cissna Park football team ended its 2022 season with a 30-28 loss to Amboy/La Moille in the second round of the Illinois 8-Man Football Association playoffs on Saturday. Amboy/La Moille (9-2) scored a couple of touchdowns in the fourth quarter, one on a 51-yard run and...
PBL 7th-grade boys basketball loses 43-29 to Tri-Point
PIPER CITY – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade boys basketball team lost 43-29 to Tri-Point on Thursday. The Panthers were tied at 15-15 at halftime before Tri-Point outscored PBL 28-14 in the second half. Lucas Calver led PBL in scoring with 12 points while Zach Atkins had six points, Blake Schumate...
PBL’s Trixie Johnson finishes 29th in IHSA Class 1A state meet
PEORIA – Trixie Johnson of the Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls cross country team finished 29th with a time of 18:42.85 in the IHSA Class 1A state meet on Saturday. 1. Tolono Unity, 84; 2. Chicago DePaul College Prep, 185; 3. Aurora Rosary, 198; 4. Winnebago, 202; 5. Palos Heights Chicago Christian, 241; 6. Anna-Jonesboro, 277; 7. Eureka, 279; 8. Pleasant Plains, 291; 9. Rock Falls, 314; 10. Stanford Olympia, 324; 11. Marshall, 342; 12. El Paso-Gridley, 348; 13. Elmwood, 362; 14. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 375; 15. Monticello, 424; 16. Breese Mater Dei, 443; 17. Glen Carbon Father McGivney, 453; 18. Pinckneyville, 457; 19. Robinson, 459; 20. Urbana University, 468; 21. Sandwich, 477; 22. Shelbyville, 490; 23. Des Plaines Willows Academy, 494; 24. Carterville, 532; 25. Seneca, 577; 26. Richmond-Burton, 616; 27. Elgin Harvest Christian Academy, 624; 28. Freeburg, 630; 29. Joliet Catholic Academy, 651; 30. Sherrard, 682.
PBL girls basketball to start season under new head coach
PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School girls basketball enters the 2022-23 season under a new head coach, albeit one who is familiar with the school district. After five years under Nathan Lawler, PBL will now be led by Jeff Sinn, a former PBL Junior High School boys basketball coach who coached the El Paso-Gridley High School girls basketball program for three years.
Man dies in crash involving box van, semi-trailer on I-57 in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN — A Cook County man died in an early-morning crash Thursday involving a box van and semi-trailer on Interstate 57 in west Champaign. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Jorge E. De La O, 23, of Cicero, was pronounced dead at 6:08 a.m. in the emergency room at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where he was taken after the crash.
