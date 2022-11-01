Read full article on original website
Local non-profit grants Christmas wishes by helping families
Every year in Portland, the holidays are a little brighter for thousands of families thanks to the Christmas Family Adoption Foundation.
KXL
Mayor Ted Wants You To Pay For Everything For Homeless
Anyone who lives in or near the biggest cities of the Northwest knows they’ve taken on the look of third-world countries: homeless shanty towns, open drug markets, and streets turned into toilets. Half the fire calls in Portland come from homeless encampments and the fires put your home at...
kptv.com
Vancouver city staff recommends moving forward with Safe Stay Community downtown
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Vancouver city officials announced their plan for a third Safe Stay Community on Thursday at a City Hall community meeting. They say people had a lot of mixed feedback about its downtown location. People who live near the third proposed Safe Stay Community in downtown Vancouver...
kptv.com
Wind blasts Oregon house boat on Columbia River into Washington
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Strong gusty winds on Friday blew so hard that they caused a floating home on the Columbia River in Oregon to break away from its anchor point and float across the state line into Washington. Monster waves to pound Oregon, Washington coasts. According to the Multnomah...
KATU.com
Salem residents cautioned about exposure to raw sewage, asked to avoid local park
Salem residents are cautioned to avoid sections of a community park, as a leak from a nearby wastewater treatment facility could result in exposure to untreated sewage. During an inspection, a minor leak was observed and reported at the city's Wastewater Treatment Facility located at 3045 River Road. Due to a forecasted rainstorm on Friday the leak could spread out further into the environment, so officials are advising residents to avoid the area because of the potential for exposure.
pdxmonthly.com
Help Wanted: The Kitchen Is Hiring
After a devastating collapse of the restaurant industry in the pandemic, service industry jobs are finally approaching pre-COVID numbers. However, restaurateurs are having unprecedented difficulty hiring, especially for the kitchen. The common refrain is that people don’t want to work anymore, but unemployment is lower in Oregon than it was before the pandemic. So where did the cooks go?
Within 24 hours, Portland mayor directs city to remove homeless camps, build pickleball courts
A homeless encampment in a Portland, Oregon, park was removed this week and a construction crew showed up the next day to build pickleball courts and other recreational facilities.
Your Insider’s Guide to Portland’s Christmas Ships Is Here
Whether you’re a newbie or a seasoned ship watcher, here’s how to enjoy every minute of this Portland tradition. This year marks the 68th anniversary of a beloved Portland and Vancouver holiday tradition—the Christmas Ship Parade. Just like heading out to chop down your own Christmas tree right after Thanksgiving, this area tradition kickstarts the holiday season earlier than you think. These ships start rolling December 2, showing off their spectacular lights against the backdrop of Portland’s rivers. So make your plans now to start your own family tradition. Head down to the waterfront to watch dozens of lighted boats show off their love of all things yuletide this year.
kezi.com
Thousands without power as atmospheric river hits Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Widespread power outages impacted thousands of households and businesses across the Portland metro area Friday as heavy rain and gusty winds from a strong atmospheric river bore down on the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for much of the Interstate 5...
The Cheese and Meat Festival will finally stop in Portland
It highlights both internationally and locally made food products that can be found on a charcuterie board: cheeses, meats, pickles, breads, jams and the like. Adults can then wash their food down with drinks that pair well with them such as wine, beer and cider.
opb.org
Portlanders experiencing homelessness voice opposition to mayor’s proposed camping ban
People living along Portland’s sidewalks and parks got a chance to tell city leaders how they feel about a proposed camping ban Tuesday. Most opposed the idea and said people who aren’t homeless have little understanding of the problems they face. Last week, the city held a seven-hour...
Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County residents concerned over postcards urging them to vote
(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Nov. 2 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Multnomah County voters receiving postcards urging them to vote.
PBOT to improve safety of outdoor dining structures after some resident complaints
PORTLAND, Ore. — Fewer business are utilizing street dining plazas, according to the Portland Bureau of Transportation. Dylan Rivera with PBOT said there's 350 permits as of now, which is half the amount from a year ago. "A lot of businesses say they're ready to go back to normal,"...
Portland homicide detectives look into death near Lloyd Center
The suspicious death of a man in a parking lot in the Lloyd District prompted Portland homicide detectives to take the lead role in the investigation.
kptv.com
Vernonia woman dies in head-on crash on Hwy 26 in Washington Co.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Vernonia woman was killed in a head-on crash on Highway 26 in Washington County on Friday afternoon, Oregon State Police said. OSP said at about 3:40 p.m. Friday, troopers responded to a two-car crash on U.S. 26 near milepost 53. When they arrived, they found two cars that had crashed head-on. They found one woman dead. She has been identified as 34-year-old Morgan Martin of Vernonia. The driver of the other car, a Banks man, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
kptv.com
Agencies preparing ahead of expected stormy weekend in Portland metro
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Ahead of lots of rain and gusty wind on Friday and into Saturday, agencies are preparing. Clark Public Utilities provided FOX 12 with a statement saying “We are gearing up for this weekend. Outages are always a possibility, particularly for our remote and rural customers where the grid isn’t as robust as it is near our urban areas. But, we’re ready. We’ve already alerted our in-house multi-departmental storm team. We will be watching the skies closely and are well prepared for whatever may come.”
No judgment here: Where to grab Thanksgiving takeout in Portland
So, the in-laws are flying in for Thanksgiving and cooking isn’t one of your strengths. So what? You’re an adult. You probably own a credit card. You also live in Portland, where there’s a cornucopia of professional chefs willing to carry the burden of holiday cooking.
Tracking of harmful emissions to increase in Cully neighborhood
A federal grant is funding better air quality monitoring in the neighborhood with notoriously high pollution.Partners working to better understand the sources and impact of air pollution in Portland's Cully neighborhood have received federal grant funding to boost air quality monitoring. The area has long been known to be a hotspot of air pollution in Portland and has among the highest proportions of residents of color and low-income residents in the city. Portland-based nonprofits Verde and Neighbors for Clean Air as well as Oregon State University will deploy sensors to monitor levels of ambient black carbon as part of the...
kptv.com
Explosion, flames at electrical substation light up Portland night
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Reported explosions and a blazing fire at a Portland electrical substation near Mt. Tabor lit up the night on Friday, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. Shortly after 9 p.m., firefighters responded to reports of a transformer problem at the intersection of Northeast 60th Avenue and...
KATU.com
Body of Washington County man reported missing in February found
The body of a man reported missing and endangered in February has been found, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. People recreating in the woods near Highway 6 and Northwest Storey Burn Road in the Tillamook Forest came across human remains Saturday and called authorities. The state medical...
