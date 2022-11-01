ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattress Mack’s savage 6-word tweet after Astros clinch $75 million bet payout with World Series win

The Houston Astros won the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, 4-2, and so that means a massive payout for superfan Mattress Mack. For those not in the know, Mattress Mack placed a $10 million bet on the Astros to win the World Series. He initially made a $3 million bet at Caesars for Houston to win at 10-to-1 odds. However, he has since made several other bets on bookies to get the biggest payout in sports gambling history.
VIDEO: Mattress Mack goes absolutely nuts after Yordan Alvarez’s 3-run HR puts Astros on top

Superfan Mattress Mack has placed a total of $10 million of bets for the Houston Astros to win the World Series, so imagine his excitement after the team took the lead via a Yordan Alvarez homer in the closeout Game 6 on Saturday. At the bottom of the sixth inning and the Philadelphia Phillies ahead […] The post VIDEO: Mattress Mack goes absolutely nuts after Yordan Alvarez’s 3-run HR puts Astros on top appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 most valuable Astros in 2022 World Series, ranked

The Houston Astros just capped off another dominant season with a World Series victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. The Astros dominated their way through the 2022 MLB Playoffs before facing some adversity against the Phillies, only to overcome it to win it all for the second time in six seasons. The Phillies took Game 3 […] The post 3 most valuable Astros in 2022 World Series, ranked appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘So this is what it feels like?’ Dusty Baker in state of disbelief after finally winning World Series with Astros

Dusty Baker, as well-respected of a manager as he is, could never escape the specter of the 2002 World Series that escaped his San Francisco Giants. Last season’s World Series loss did little to quiet down the narrative that the 73-year-old manager just isn’t the guy to get a team over the hump. But after […] The post ‘So this is what it feels like?’ Dusty Baker in state of disbelief after finally winning World Series with Astros appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Astros’ Justin Verlander’s shameful piece of history after Kyle Schwarber hammers him in Game 5

Justin Verlander will go down as one of the greatest pitchers to ever play in history, but if you isolate his World Series numbers, it’s going to be hard to justify that claim. Verlander has been known to struggle on the grandest stage of baseball, and it appears that the bright lights of the World […] The post Astros’ Justin Verlander’s shameful piece of history after Kyle Schwarber hammers him in Game 5 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Astros’ Alex Bregman exits World Series with injury in last at-bat

The Houston Astros are World Series champions once again. After taking down the plucky Philadelphia Phillies in six games, the Astros secured their second championship in six years, avenged their losses in the fall classic from 2019 and 2021 and got Dusty Baker his first taste of a championship as a manager. Jose Altuve, Justin […] The post Astros’ Alex Bregman exits World Series with injury in last at-bat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 best free agents Cubs must target after missing 2022 MLB Playoffs

The Chicago Cubs last won the World Series in 2016 with a star-studded bunch that beat the Cleveland Indians in seven games. Unfortunately, the core of that squad is no more, with guys such as Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, Javier Baez, and Kyle Schwarber all elsewhere. Willson Contreras might also follow them out the door […] The post 3 best free agents Cubs must target after missing 2022 MLB Playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
Astros manager Dusty Baker resets MLB history after career-defining World Series win

After last year’s World Series heartbreak, Dusty Baker wouldn’t let his Houston Astros suffer the same pain. Sure enough, they got the job done this 2022 and the veteran manager made history in the process. The Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 behind a big homer from Yordan Alvarez at the bottom […] The post Astros manager Dusty Baker resets MLB history after career-defining World Series win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The unreal Dusty Baker-Jeremy Pena connection proves Astros World Series win was destiny

After years of heartbreak, Dusty Baker finally caught his white whale. The Houston Astros manager won his first World Series ring after his team knocked out the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6. Behind the heroics of sensational rookie Jeremy Pena and star slugger Yordan Alvarez, Houston finally nabbed their first trophy after the controversial 2017 […] The post The unreal Dusty Baker-Jeremy Pena connection proves Astros World Series win was destiny appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Astros’ Martin Maldonado powered through World Series with broken hand

Catcher Martin Madonado was the first Houston Astros player to get on base in the sixth inning of their World Series-clinching Game 6 against the Philadelphia Phillies. His hit-by-pitch allowed Jose Altuve on base, which led to Jeremy Pena bringing him to third on a single up the middle, which led to Phillies manager Rob Thomson pulling the plug on Zack Wheeler perhaps a bit too early, which led to this moment:
