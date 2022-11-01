Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Houston Astros Fans Celebrate Outside Minute Maid Parkhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
Houston entrepreneur wins $75 million in largest payout in sports betting historyAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
Related
Mattress Mack’s savage 6-word tweet after Astros clinch $75 million bet payout with World Series win
The Houston Astros won the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, 4-2, and so that means a massive payout for superfan Mattress Mack. For those not in the know, Mattress Mack placed a $10 million bet on the Astros to win the World Series. He initially made a $3 million bet at Caesars for Houston to win at 10-to-1 odds. However, he has since made several other bets on bookies to get the biggest payout in sports gambling history.
VIDEO: Mattress Mack goes absolutely nuts after Yordan Alvarez’s 3-run HR puts Astros on top
Superfan Mattress Mack has placed a total of $10 million of bets for the Houston Astros to win the World Series, so imagine his excitement after the team took the lead via a Yordan Alvarez homer in the closeout Game 6 on Saturday. At the bottom of the sixth inning and the Philadelphia Phillies ahead […] The post VIDEO: Mattress Mack goes absolutely nuts after Yordan Alvarez’s 3-run HR puts Astros on top appeared first on ClutchPoints.
AJ Brown spits straight facts about undefeated Eagles season after win over Texans
How about them Eagles, huh? After their Week 9 win against the Houston Astros, the Philadelphia Eagles are now 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. Their dream start has many fans dreaming of their second Super Bowl win. There are even some that are thinking that the Eagles could go undefeated for the regular season.
Report: White Sox pick up ’23 option on SS Tim Anderson
The Chicago White Sox will pick up the 2023 contract option on All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson, the New York Post
3 most valuable Astros in 2022 World Series, ranked
The Houston Astros just capped off another dominant season with a World Series victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. The Astros dominated their way through the 2022 MLB Playoffs before facing some adversity against the Phillies, only to overcome it to win it all for the second time in six seasons. The Phillies took Game 3 […] The post 3 most valuable Astros in 2022 World Series, ranked appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NHL Odds: Red Wings vs. Rangers prediction, odds and pick – 11/6/2022
The Detroit Red Wings will face off with the New York Rangers at the world’s most famous arena as the two Eastern Conference teams clash at Madison Square Garden. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series and make a Red Wings-Rangers prediction and pick. The Red Wings...
Braves acquire OF Sam Hilliard from Rockies
The Colorado Rockies traded outfielder Sam Hilliard to the Atlanta Braves on Sunday in exchange for minor league right-hander Dylan
‘So this is what it feels like?’ Dusty Baker in state of disbelief after finally winning World Series with Astros
Dusty Baker, as well-respected of a manager as he is, could never escape the specter of the 2002 World Series that escaped his San Francisco Giants. Last season’s World Series loss did little to quiet down the narrative that the 73-year-old manager just isn’t the guy to get a team over the hump. But after […] The post ‘So this is what it feels like?’ Dusty Baker in state of disbelief after finally winning World Series with Astros appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Astros’ Justin Verlander’s shameful piece of history after Kyle Schwarber hammers him in Game 5
Justin Verlander will go down as one of the greatest pitchers to ever play in history, but if you isolate his World Series numbers, it’s going to be hard to justify that claim. Verlander has been known to struggle on the grandest stage of baseball, and it appears that the bright lights of the World […] The post Astros’ Justin Verlander’s shameful piece of history after Kyle Schwarber hammers him in Game 5 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Astros’ Alex Bregman exits World Series with injury in last at-bat
The Houston Astros are World Series champions once again. After taking down the plucky Philadelphia Phillies in six games, the Astros secured their second championship in six years, avenged their losses in the fall classic from 2019 and 2021 and got Dusty Baker his first taste of a championship as a manager. Jose Altuve, Justin […] The post Astros’ Alex Bregman exits World Series with injury in last at-bat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 best free agents Cubs must target after missing 2022 MLB Playoffs
The Chicago Cubs last won the World Series in 2016 with a star-studded bunch that beat the Cleveland Indians in seven games. Unfortunately, the core of that squad is no more, with guys such as Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, Javier Baez, and Kyle Schwarber all elsewhere. Willson Contreras might also follow them out the door […] The post 3 best free agents Cubs must target after missing 2022 MLB Playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Magic Johnson reacts to adding another ring to his resume with MLS Cup win
Another year, another ring and another Hollywood ending for former NBA Hall-of-Famer Magic Johnson. The former Los Angeles Lakers point guard earned his 13th combined ring yesterday when the Los Angeles Football Club earned a stunning MLS Cup victory over the Philadelphia Union in a 3-0 penalty shootout yesterday. LAFC...
Astros manager Dusty Baker resets MLB history after career-defining World Series win
After last year’s World Series heartbreak, Dusty Baker wouldn’t let his Houston Astros suffer the same pain. Sure enough, they got the job done this 2022 and the veteran manager made history in the process. The Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 behind a big homer from Yordan Alvarez at the bottom […] The post Astros manager Dusty Baker resets MLB history after career-defining World Series win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The unreal Dusty Baker-Jeremy Pena connection proves Astros World Series win was destiny
After years of heartbreak, Dusty Baker finally caught his white whale. The Houston Astros manager won his first World Series ring after his team knocked out the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6. Behind the heroics of sensational rookie Jeremy Pena and star slugger Yordan Alvarez, Houston finally nabbed their first trophy after the controversial 2017 […] The post The unreal Dusty Baker-Jeremy Pena connection proves Astros World Series win was destiny appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Astros’ Martin Maldonado powered through World Series with broken hand
Catcher Martin Madonado was the first Houston Astros player to get on base in the sixth inning of their World Series-clinching Game 6 against the Philadelphia Phillies. His hit-by-pitch allowed Jose Altuve on base, which led to Jeremy Pena bringing him to third on a single up the middle, which led to Phillies manager Rob Thomson pulling the plug on Zack Wheeler perhaps a bit too early, which led to this moment:
Chicago Bears football: Team falls to Dolphins after making big moves ahead of trade deadline
In a game where neither team did much to stop the other, the Dolphins had no trouble moving the ball against a gutted defense and made enough plays to come away with their third straight win.
WATCH: Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins get into it on the sideline
Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins are playing just their third game together this season after the latter was suspended to
Does Commanders’ Taylor Heinicke promo hint at Carson Wentz’s future in D.C.?
It’s hardly a secret that Carson Wentz isn’t long for the nation’s capitol. The Washington Commanders essentially confirmed as much halfway through the regular season, writing Wentz’s future on the wall of FedEx Field. Before kickoff of their Week 9 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings, the...
NFL Odds: Seahawks vs. Cardinals prediction, odds and pick – 11/6/2022
The Seattle Seahawks will travel to take on the Arizona Cardinals in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at State Farm Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Seahawks-Cardinals prediction and pick, laid out below. Seattle has surprised many...
Jeremy Pena receives legendary comparison from Astros’ Dusty Baker amid magical World Series performance
Jeremy Pena is making his mark in the World Series. The Houston Astros’ rookie has not displayed any sign of fear on baseball’s biggest stage. His impressive play earned him a legendary comparison from Dusty Baker, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. “What he’s done this year was...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
206K+
Followers
118K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0