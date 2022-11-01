Master gingerbread house builder Kevin Kiley will once again kick off the gingerbread season in Boothbay Harbor with a free class on the fun art of gingerbread house construction. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, students young and old will receive fail safe recipes as well as tips on keeping walls upright and non-collapsing roofs and more. The class at the Opera House begins at 3 p.m. and is open to all ages. Those under age 14 must be accompanied by an adult.

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME ・ 9 HOURS AGO