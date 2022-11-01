ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theprospectordaily.com

Basketball head coach looks to continue success after 2021 campaign

As UTEP basketball ramps up for the 2022-2023 season, men’s basketball head coach Joe Golding prepares his brand-new roster to face the Texas Longhorns Nov. 7. Golding is coming off a remarkably successful first season where his team won 20 games, a task the Miners have not accomplished since 2015. Thanks to those 20 wins, the Miners won its first postseason game in over 13 years. Golding believes his team can do even more this year.
EL PASO, TX
theprospectordaily.com

Guard leans on teammates

Entering her second year as a member of the UTEP women’s basketball team, guard Grace Alvarez explains that she has built a close relationship with her teammates. Alvarez is a sophomore criminal justice major and is originally from Houston. She has been playing basketball since she was five years old and explains that her inspiration to play basketball stemmed from seeing her sister play. Alvarez is inspired by her sister and her parents to continue to take the court.
EL PASO, TX
theprospectordaily.com

El Paso, a second home for UTEP basketball guard

UTEP basketball guard Shamar Givance, has been playing basketball since he was five years old. He is from Toronto, Canada, and has been away from home for six years. He has been in the U.S. ever since his high school basketball career. “I miss home a little bit,” Givance said....
EL PASO, TX
CBS Sports

Rice vs. UTEP: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

The Rice Owls and the UTEP Miners are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (3-3), but not for long. Rice and the Miners will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Rice Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
EL PASO, TX
theprospectordaily.com

Mosaic mural brings life to Glory Road garage

On the inside of the Glory Road Transfer Center and Parking Garage, at the intersections of Glory Road and N Oregon Street, are works of art that you would expect at a museum. The two murals that occupy the entrance and inside of the parking garage are two giant mosaics, depicting an important time in UTEP’s history.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Tuesday high school volleyball playoff results; Bi-district round

EL PASO, Texas - The bi-district round of the high school volleyball playoffs continued on Tuesday with several teams from the Borderland punching their ticket to the area round. The results from Tuesday are below. CLASS 6A. Franklin defeated Midland Legacy 3-0 Odessa Permian defeated Montwood 3-0 CLASS 5A. El...
EL PASO, TX
theprospectordaily.com

A glimpse of Masquerade

Homecoming is an annual tradition that involves uniting distinguished alumni and students on campus to celebrate the university. The slate of events kicked off Oct. 21 with the annual homecoming pageant where students got to participate in a competition to be named to this year’s homecoming court. The annual...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso High SAT tests reported seen “blowing around on Mesa street”

EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 received an audio recording stating that SAT test sheets were scattered along Mesa street on Saturday. The recording stated the test sheets were part of a shipment meant to go to the College Board for grading and university admission. “The incident has been reported to UPS and College Board, and The post El Paso High SAT tests reported seen “blowing around on Mesa street” appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Ysleta ISD breaks ground on new Career and Technical Education Center

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Ysleta Independent School District broke ground on a new Career and Technical Education Center on Tuesday. The event took place at 9 a.m. on the east side of Riverside High School. The project was funded by the bond 2019, a voter-approved referendum. The...
EL PASO, TX
theprospectordaily.com

El Paso runners raise money for future engineers

El Paso runners got together and raised money for scholarships for future engineers. The El Paso chapter of the Texas Society of Professional Engineers (TSPE) hosted the Future Engineers 5K and 1 mile walk 8 a.m., Oct. 29. The race started and finished at Up and Running located at 3233...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

2023 Best Public High Schools in El Paso: From Worst to First

An education analyst website has handed El Paso’s high schools their 2023 report cards. The list was recently released by the research company Niche, which specializes in analyzing public data from sources like the U.S. Department of Education, and user input “to produce comprehensive rankings, report cards, and profiles for every K-12 school…in the U.S.”
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso becomes veterans’ capital of the USA

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County will soon be called the veterans capital of the USA. This was announced on October 31st by the El Paso County Commissioners. The new moniker that starts on November 1st will honor veterans who fought in the US military and their families. County Judge Ricardo Samaniego has […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
El Paso News

Weather Watcher of the day!

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Today’s Weather Watcher of the day goes to Sarah Vega! The moon, the sunset and Mount Cristo Rey. Gorgeous shot overall. If you want to send them to our Chief Meteorologist Monica Cortez, send it to her email mcortez@ktsm.com or through her social media platforms:
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Powerball jackpot second-largest in Powerball history; previous winner shares his experience

EL PASO, Texas -- Wednesday's Powerball drawing was the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history. The jackpot is $1.2 billion dollars. The life-changing amount had El Pasoans thinking about what they would do if they won. One lucky El Pasoan who did win $1 million dollars off a scratch-off ticket back in 2021 told us winning The post Powerball jackpot second-largest in Powerball history; previous winner shares his experience appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy