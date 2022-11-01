Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Plans to Give Residents the Largest Property Tax Cut in the History of TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol agents use pepper balls in clash with Venezuelans at Texas borderLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Fire Projectiles on Venezuelan Migrants Crossing Texas BorderTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
El Paso is in the Red for $2 Million From Supporting the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
No. 12 Texas brings full plate to table vs. rebuilding UTEP
Expectations are on the upswing for No. 12 Texas, and visiting UTEP is the first hurdle in the quest for
UTEP fires soccer head coach Kathryn Balogun; begin national search for next head coach
EL PASO, Texas – UTEP Director of Athletics Jim Senter announced on Tuesday that soccer head coach Kathryn Balogun will not return for the 2023 season. “Our analysis of UTEP Soccer did not indicate that sufficient progress was being made, and we were not making sufficient progress towards our goal of competing for and winning championships,” […]
theprospectordaily.com
Basketball head coach looks to continue success after 2021 campaign
As UTEP basketball ramps up for the 2022-2023 season, men’s basketball head coach Joe Golding prepares his brand-new roster to face the Texas Longhorns Nov. 7. Golding is coming off a remarkably successful first season where his team won 20 games, a task the Miners have not accomplished since 2015. Thanks to those 20 wins, the Miners won its first postseason game in over 13 years. Golding believes his team can do even more this year.
Kathryn Balogun Out as UTEP Women’s Soccer Head Coach
Over the last four seasons, the UTEP women's soccer team had been on a steep decline. Today, Director of Athletics Jim Senter decided that he had seen enough. The Miners announced that Kathryn Balogun would not return as head coach. "Our analysis of UTEP Soccer did not indicate that sufficient...
theprospectordaily.com
Guard leans on teammates
Entering her second year as a member of the UTEP women’s basketball team, guard Grace Alvarez explains that she has built a close relationship with her teammates. Alvarez is a sophomore criminal justice major and is originally from Houston. She has been playing basketball since she was five years old and explains that her inspiration to play basketball stemmed from seeing her sister play. Alvarez is inspired by her sister and her parents to continue to take the court.
theprospectordaily.com
El Paso, a second home for UTEP basketball guard
UTEP basketball guard Shamar Givance, has been playing basketball since he was five years old. He is from Toronto, Canada, and has been away from home for six years. He has been in the U.S. ever since his high school basketball career. “I miss home a little bit,” Givance said....
CBS Sports
Rice vs. UTEP: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Rice Owls and the UTEP Miners are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (3-3), but not for long. Rice and the Miners will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Rice Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
theprospectordaily.com
Mosaic mural brings life to Glory Road garage
On the inside of the Glory Road Transfer Center and Parking Garage, at the intersections of Glory Road and N Oregon Street, are works of art that you would expect at a museum. The two murals that occupy the entrance and inside of the parking garage are two giant mosaics, depicting an important time in UTEP’s history.
KVIA
Tuesday high school volleyball playoff results; Bi-district round
EL PASO, Texas - The bi-district round of the high school volleyball playoffs continued on Tuesday with several teams from the Borderland punching their ticket to the area round. The results from Tuesday are below. CLASS 6A. Franklin defeated Midland Legacy 3-0 Odessa Permian defeated Montwood 3-0 CLASS 5A. El...
theprospectordaily.com
A glimpse of Masquerade
Homecoming is an annual tradition that involves uniting distinguished alumni and students on campus to celebrate the university. The slate of events kicked off Oct. 21 with the annual homecoming pageant where students got to participate in a competition to be named to this year’s homecoming court. The annual...
UTEP Employee Has Throat Slashed While in Kentucky for Conference
An El Paso man who works for the University of Texas at El Paso had his throat slashed while in Kentucky for a work conference. He survived the attack and now his family has started a GoFundMe page to help with his recovery. Oscar Sanchez, who works as a Facilities...
El Paso High SAT tests reported seen “blowing around on Mesa street”
EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 received an audio recording stating that SAT test sheets were scattered along Mesa street on Saturday. The recording stated the test sheets were part of a shipment meant to go to the College Board for grading and university admission. “The incident has been reported to UPS and College Board, and The post El Paso High SAT tests reported seen “blowing around on Mesa street” appeared first on KVIA.
KFOX 14
Ysleta ISD breaks ground on new Career and Technical Education Center
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Ysleta Independent School District broke ground on a new Career and Technical Education Center on Tuesday. The event took place at 9 a.m. on the east side of Riverside High School. The project was funded by the bond 2019, a voter-approved referendum. The...
theprospectordaily.com
El Paso runners raise money for future engineers
El Paso runners got together and raised money for scholarships for future engineers. The El Paso chapter of the Texas Society of Professional Engineers (TSPE) hosted the Future Engineers 5K and 1 mile walk 8 a.m., Oct. 29. The race started and finished at Up and Running located at 3233...
KVIA
A Christmas Fair presented by Junior League of El Paso returns for 49th year
EL PASO, Texas -- Happening this weekend, the El Paso Convention Center will be turned into a winter wonderland as the Junior League of El Paso presents: "A Christmas Fair: Under the Mistletoe." With the countdown to the holiday season on, you can knock all of your holiday shopping. You...
2023 Best Public High Schools in El Paso: From Worst to First
An education analyst website has handed El Paso’s high schools their 2023 report cards. The list was recently released by the research company Niche, which specializes in analyzing public data from sources like the U.S. Department of Education, and user input “to produce comprehensive rankings, report cards, and profiles for every K-12 school…in the U.S.”
El Paso becomes veterans’ capital of the USA
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County will soon be called the veterans capital of the USA. This was announced on October 31st by the El Paso County Commissioners. The new moniker that starts on November 1st will honor veterans who fought in the US military and their families. County Judge Ricardo Samaniego has […]
El Paso News
Weather Watcher of the day!
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Today’s Weather Watcher of the day goes to Sarah Vega! The moon, the sunset and Mount Cristo Rey. Gorgeous shot overall. If you want to send them to our Chief Meteorologist Monica Cortez, send it to her email mcortez@ktsm.com or through her social media platforms:
Here’s The New Safest City In Texas & What El Paso Has To Say
For the longest time El Paso has been regarded as one of the safest cities in America; we were number 3 last year. It's been a debate for quite some time & the debate just got even MORE interesting in 2022 as there's been a few other Texas cities that have claimed as "one of the safest cities":
Powerball jackpot second-largest in Powerball history; previous winner shares his experience
EL PASO, Texas -- Wednesday's Powerball drawing was the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history. The jackpot is $1.2 billion dollars. The life-changing amount had El Pasoans thinking about what they would do if they won. One lucky El Pasoan who did win $1 million dollars off a scratch-off ticket back in 2021 told us winning The post Powerball jackpot second-largest in Powerball history; previous winner shares his experience appeared first on KVIA.
