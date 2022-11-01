Read full article on original website
Related
Fantasy Football: Sit/Start tips for Week 9 of the NFL season
Fantasy football sit-and-start advice should always be relative and league-dependent. Note that some players are targeted for DFS. Good luck with your Week 9 lineups!. Palmer gets a big boost this week with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams both likely sidelined (and with Austin Ekeler and Donald Parham also dealing with injuries). Now cleared from concussion protocol, Palmer gets a matchup indoors with one of the week's highest totals (49.5 points) against a Falcons defense allowing the second-most fantasy points to receivers. Atlanta also ranks last both in pressure rate on the season and in DVOA over the last month.
Shannon Sharpe Thinks There's A Clear Choice For NFL MVP
Through the first eight weeks of the 2022 NFL season there have been a number of compelling cases for NFL MVP made by the likes of former MVPs Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson along with rising stars like Jalen Hurts, Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley. But for Shannon Sharpe, the...
SkySports
NFL Predictions Week Nine: Rams @ Buccaneers, Dolphins @ Bears, Titans @ Chiefs
Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold were back to make their Week Nine predictions on the latest episode of the Inside The Huddle podcast, looking ahead to Sunday's live NFL action on Sky Sports. Click on the link below to listen to Neil and Jeff on this week's podcast, where they...
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 9 Wide Receiver Rankings: Tyreek Hill enters the No. 1 overall WR discussion
When I did my projections process for Week 9 for the first time, I was faced with an alarming outcome: Tyreek Hill was my new No. 1 wide receiver. It's not a terribly advanced projections system, or anything, mostly involved inputting expected scoring from Vegas lines plus player usage stats for the season, but even still, I was surprised to see Hill at the top of the heap.
Bucs' Tom Brady goes over 100,000 yards passing for career
Tom Brady became the first player in NFL history to throw for more than 100,000 yards, surpassing the milestone on a 15-yard completion to Leonard Fournette during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams
Sunday Night Football: Chiefs-Titans inactives
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs are back from their bye week as they prepare to take on the Tennessee Titans. Here’s a look at who will be out for tonight’s matchup. Chiefs Inactives RB Ronald Jones QB Shane Buechele S Nazeeh Johnson DE Joshua Kaindoh T Darian Kinnard TE Jody Fortson Titans Inactives FB […]
Tua Tagovailoa's 'visceral confidence and energy' rubbing off on Dolphins teammates
CHICAGO - Tua Tagovailoa insists he was not looking at the scoreboard Sunday at Soldier Field, instead just sticking to the game plan and what was working, or, as he said "just playing 60 minutes." Perhaps there is a reason for that. Each time it appeared Tua and the Miami Dolphins were about...
CBS Sports
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Will return to team facilites
Cooks (personal) will be back in the Texans' facilities Friday, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. Cooks was held out of Thursday's game against the Eagles after missing a pair of practices following not being dealt at the trade deadline. While he may remain unhappy in his current situation, there is little Cooks can do besides return to the team -- particularly because he signed a two-year contract extension in April. Cooks' return to the team facilities suggests he'll suit up for a Week 10 matchup against the Giants, though that has not been officially announced by coach Lovie Smith.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Listed as doubtful
Edwards (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Monday's prime-time battle against the Saints, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Both Gus Edwards and Mark Andrews (shoulder/ankle) are listed as doubtful, meaning the Ravens could be without three of their top offensive weapons, including Rashod Bateman (foot), who was placed on injured reserve this week. If Edwards is ultimately ruled inactive, expect both Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill to see work out of the backfield. The former was particularly effective in last Thursday's win, tallying 11 total touches for 67 total yards and a touchdown.
Yardbarker
Ronde Barber States That Josh McDaniels Is Part Of A Bigger NFL Problem
As most Las Vegas Raiders fans will recall, current head coach Josh McDaniels was a massive failure in his first attempt at the job. After an 11–17 start, the Denver Broncos moved on in 2010, and eventually McDaniels returned to New England. Fast forward to 2022, on his second head coaching job, and the Raiders are floundering at 2-5. There have been glimpses of potential, especially offensively, but the team often looks flat and unprepared. Is it too early to judge McDaniels? Is he part of an ongoing problem with the NFL? Former All-Pro Ronde Barber, now with The 33rd Team, weighed in recently.
CBS Sports
Texans' Davis Mills: Offsets TDs with interceptions
Mills completed 13 of 22 passes for 154 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the Texans' 29-17 loss to the Eagles on Thursday night. He also rushed three times for 18 yards. In fairness to the second-year quarterback, he was not only facing an unenviable matchup, but doing...
CBS Sports
Eagles' Quez Watkins: Catches two passes
Watkins caught both of his targets for 25 yards in Thursday's win over the Texans. Watkins remains the Eagles' clear third wide receiver, as his 35 offensive snaps easily beat fourth wideout Zach Pascal's 20. Filling that role for an undefeated team hasn't led to much fantasy value, however, as he's averaging just a single catch per game and has reached the end zone just once all year.
Colin Cowherd Calling For Several Significant NFL Upsets This Weekend
Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd is expecting Week 9 of the NFL season to feature a handful of upsets. For starters, Cowherd believes the Indianapolis Colts will defeat the New England Patriots on the road. That'll be a tough task for Frank Reich's squad, especially since Jonathan Taylor won't play due to injury.
CBS Sports
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: May be set for another absence
Tannehill (ankle) remains listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs and is being treated as a game-time decision, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relays the Titans don't have a lot of optimism about the quarterback suiting up for the contest. After missing the Titans' Week 8 win...
Colts Make Two Roster Moves to Bolster Rushing Attack
The Indianapolis Colts have made two roster moves on Saturday ahead of their clash with the New England Patriots.
CBS Sports
Rams' Jared Pinkney: Elevated from practice squad
Pinkney was bumped up to the active roster from the practice squad Saturday. Pinkney earned a spot on the team's practice squad after failing to make their 53-man roster out of camp. Assuming Pinkney suits up Sunday against the Buccaneers it'll be his first action of the season.
CBS Sports
Titans' Amani Hooker: Won't play Sunday
Hooker (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Chiefs, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Hooker suffered a shoulder injury during the Titans' Week 8 win over Houston and will miss at least one additional game. His next chance to suit up will come in Week 10 against the Broncos. In Hooker's absence, Andrew Adams and Lonnie Johnson are both candidates for increased roles.
CBS Sports
Jets' Elijah Moore: Another opportunity awaits
Moore could take on a larger role Sunday against the Bills, as Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports that Corey Davis (knee) has been ruled out. Moore has been irked by a lack of targets, and the same pattern continued Week 8 against New England, as he was targeted only once despite Davis being out. Prior to complaining publicly, Moore had seen the field plenty but just wasn't getting thrown to. He then sat out a game and played only 10 snaps upon returning Week 8. With Davis still sidelined, Moore again has an opportunity to earn more playing time, and the Jets could certainly use the playmaking ability he demonstrated as a rookie in 2021.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jordan Poyer: No go for Week 9
Poyer (elbow) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 9 matchup with the Jets, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. After he sustained an elbow injury in Week 8 versus the Packers, Poyer was unable to practice this week before ultimately being ruled out for Week 9. The safety will now shift his focus toward being ready for next week's contest against the Vikings and is considered week-to-week with the elbow injury. In his absence, Dean Marlowe will likely take over at starting strong safety.
CBS Sports
Bills' Matt Milano: Not expected to play
Milano (oblique), who is listed as questionable, isn't expected to play in Sunday's game against the Jets, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Milano managed to resume practicing in a limited capacity Friday, but he still doesn't appear to have made enough progress in his recovery from the oblique injury he suffered last Sunday against the Packers to play this weekend. If Milano is indeed placed on Buffalo's inactive list ahead of Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff, rookie third-round pick Terrel Bernard will likely enter the starting lineup in his place.
Comments / 0