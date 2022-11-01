Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Plans to Give Residents the Largest Property Tax Cut in the History of TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol agents use pepper balls in clash with Venezuelans at Texas borderLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Fire Projectiles on Venezuelan Migrants Crossing Texas BorderTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
El Paso is in the Red for $2 Million From Supporting the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
No. 12 Texas brings full plate to table vs. rebuilding UTEP
Expectations are on the upswing for No. 12 Texas, and visiting UTEP is the first hurdle in the quest for
UTEP to switch from Nike to Adidas for athletic department apparel in 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP is planning to move from Nike to Adidas in time for the 2023-24 athletics season, KTSM has learned. Sources told KTSM that the Miners are closing in on a five-year deal with third party athletic supplier Game One that would replace Nike with Adidas products for UTEP’s jerseys, equipment […]
theprospectordaily.com
What should fans expect this coming basketball season?
UTEP men’s and women’s basketball officially kicks off its 2022-2023 season in November against some notable opponents. Men’s basketball is going to kick off its season on the road against Big 12 affiliate the University of Texas at Austin at 7 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Moody Center. This will be the first time the Miners are going to be facing off against Texas since the 1991-1992 season.
CBS Sports
Rice vs. UTEP: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Rice Owls and the UTEP Miners are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (3-3), but not for long. Rice and the Miners will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Rice Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Kathryn Balogun Out as UTEP Women’s Soccer Head Coach
Over the last four seasons, the UTEP women's soccer team had been on a steep decline. Today, Director of Athletics Jim Senter decided that he had seen enough. The Miners announced that Kathryn Balogun would not return as head coach. "Our analysis of UTEP Soccer did not indicate that sufficient...
theprospectordaily.com
Basketball head coach looks to continue success after 2021 campaign
As UTEP basketball ramps up for the 2022-2023 season, men’s basketball head coach Joe Golding prepares his brand-new roster to face the Texas Longhorns Nov. 7. Golding is coming off a remarkably successful first season where his team won 20 games, a task the Miners have not accomplished since 2015. Thanks to those 20 wins, the Miners won its first postseason game in over 13 years. Golding believes his team can do even more this year.
UTEP fires soccer head coach Kathryn Balogun; begin national search for next head coach
EL PASO, Texas – UTEP Director of Athletics Jim Senter announced on Tuesday that soccer head coach Kathryn Balogun will not return for the 2023 season. “Our analysis of UTEP Soccer did not indicate that sufficient progress was being made, and we were not making sufficient progress towards our goal of competing for and winning championships,” […]
theprospectordaily.com
Guard leans on teammates
Entering her second year as a member of the UTEP women’s basketball team, guard Grace Alvarez explains that she has built a close relationship with her teammates. Alvarez is a sophomore criminal justice major and is originally from Houston. She has been playing basketball since she was five years old and explains that her inspiration to play basketball stemmed from seeing her sister play. Alvarez is inspired by her sister and her parents to continue to take the court.
New Mexico State football eying FCS squads San Diego and Stetson for Dec. 3 opening
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State football is still on the hunt for a 12th game for its 2022 season, after the postponement of its Oct. 22 home game vs. San Jose State. Initially, the Aggies hoped to reschedule that game with the Spartans for later in the 2022 season, but that does […]
theprospectordaily.com
Head coach guides women’s basketball team
This year marks the beginning of Kevin Baker’s sixth season at UTEP, though he’s a veteran coach for the sport, and this is year 16 in his college basketball career. Although he considers Austin his hometown, Baker says he was a bit of a military brat who’s been everywhere. He attended Stephen F. Austin for his bachelors of science and his master of education. Baker began his career in Lufkin, Texas in 1994 at Hudson High School.
El Paso High SAT tests reported seen “blowing around on Mesa street”
EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 received an audio recording stating that SAT test sheets were scattered along Mesa street on Saturday. The recording stated the test sheets were part of a shipment meant to go to the College Board for grading and university admission. “The incident has been reported to UPS and College Board, and The post El Paso High SAT tests reported seen “blowing around on Mesa street” appeared first on KVIA.
Sports Desk: Centennial seeks first title in school history
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Centennial football team finished the regular season with an 8-1 record and the three seed in the playoffs. With the three seed the Hawks are on a bye, and have their sights set on a deep run in the postseason. Hawks head coach Aaron Ocampo joined the Sports desk to […]
UTEP Employee Has Throat Slashed While in Kentucky for Conference
An El Paso man who works for the University of Texas at El Paso had his throat slashed while in Kentucky for a work conference. He survived the attack and now his family has started a GoFundMe page to help with his recovery. Oscar Sanchez, who works as a Facilities...
theprospectordaily.com
A glimpse of Masquerade
Homecoming is an annual tradition that involves uniting distinguished alumni and students on campus to celebrate the university. The slate of events kicked off Oct. 21 with the annual homecoming pageant where students got to participate in a competition to be named to this year’s homecoming court. The annual...
KVIA
Tuesday high school volleyball playoff results; Bi-district round
EL PASO, Texas - The bi-district round of the high school volleyball playoffs continued on Tuesday with several teams from the Borderland punching their ticket to the area round. The results from Tuesday are below. CLASS 6A. Franklin defeated Midland Legacy 3-0 Odessa Permian defeated Montwood 3-0 CLASS 5A. El...
Powerball jackpot second-largest in Powerball history; previous winner shares his experience
EL PASO, Texas -- Wednesday's Powerball drawing was the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history. The jackpot is $1.2 billion dollars. The life-changing amount had El Pasoans thinking about what they would do if they won. One lucky El Pasoan who did win $1 million dollars off a scratch-off ticket back in 2021 told us winning The post Powerball jackpot second-largest in Powerball history; previous winner shares his experience appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso becomes veterans’ capital of the USA
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County will soon be called the veterans capital of the USA. This was announced on October 31st by the El Paso County Commissioners. The new moniker that starts on November 1st will honor veterans who fought in the US military and their families. County Judge Ricardo Samaniego has […]
Zoot Suit rolls into UTEP
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Luis Valdez’s classic play, Zoot Suit set to open at UTEP’s Wise Family Theater in November Members of UTEP’s Department of Theatre & Dance are set to bring the powerful production of Valdez’s classic play to the stage starting November 17th. “Join us for this experience that is rooted in song, […]
KVIA
Man dressed as Spider-Man climbs mid-rise building in El Paso on Halloween
EL PASO, Texas -- A man, dressed as the fictional superhero Spider-Man, was seen free-climbing a mid-rise building on Halloween. The daring act was posted to a YouTube page called "Yancy Nancy Fancy," and it shows a man, known as Yancy Adan, being dropped off outside the Chelsea Tower apartment complex. Those apartments are owned by the El Paso Housing Opportunity Management Enterprises.
Gov. Abbott held rally in El Paso one week ahead of Election Day
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Governor Greg Abbott was in El Paso on November 1, just one week before election day. Abbott speaking at The Riviera Cocina and Cantina at 5218 Doniphan Dr. Election Day is on November 8, and Abbott is facing Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke who is a native El Pasoan. According to […]
Comments / 0