ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neosho, MO

Teen killed in Neosho motorcycle crash

By John Paul Schmidt
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4adjAq_0iuPzL8a00

NEOSHO, Mo. — A teenager was killed in a motorcycle crash near Neosho on Monday, Oct. 31.

Dylan E. Cole, 19, of Neosho was fatally injured while riding a 2022 Kawasaki Z650. Cole was riding east on Route AA about two miles south of Neosho when a 2015 Toyota Camry driven by a 70-year-old woman from Bella Vista, Arkansas, made a left turn in from of him, according to a crash report.

Cole struck the Camry and was ejected from the motorcycle. Cole was pronounced dead on the scene at 2:58 p.m. Oct. 31.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Cold Case Files: Missing 28 years from Jasper County, Mo.

Missing woman from Joplin Missouri Metro area. Grace Weber has been missing since October 6, 1994. JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County missing persons case of Grace Weber recently marked 28 years. #missinggraceweber Grace Weber was last seen on October 6th, 1994. Her vehicle was found abandoned at the Twin Bridges Area at Grand Lake State Park (previously known...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KSNT News

Runaway teen dies in head-on crash in Kansas

PARSONS, Kans. — A juvenile is dead after Parsons Police said the teen stole a vehicle before crashing it head-on with a tractor trailer last week. On Thursday, officers with PPD responded to a wreck to US 400 Hwy – just west of US 58 Hwy Junction for a crash. At the scene they would […]
PARSONS, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Missing Benton County woman, baby found dead in southwest Missouri

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said a missing pregnant Benton County woman and her baby were found dead in Missouri. You can watch the entire press conference in the player above. Benton County Sheriff Shawn Holloway said that Ashley Bush’s body was found...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
KOLR10 News

Suspected Joplin homicide subject shoots self in Seneca standoff

JOPLIN, Mo. — Police in Seneca said the man suspected of killing two people in Joplin on Halloween night, shot himself after an hours-long stand-off in the street near Quince and Antelope in rural Seneca. Authorities tell KSNF/KODE they had been negotiating with the man for most of the morning, trying to bring the situation […]
JOPLIN, MO
KHBS

Benton County investigators expand search for missing woman

MAYSVILLE, Ark. — Ashley Bush, 33, was last seen in the passenger seat of an older model tan pickup truck on the afternoon of Monday, Oct. 31, at the intersection of Highway 72 and Highway 43 in Maysville. A white woman in her 40s with shoulder-length brown hair was driving the truck.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin double-homicide suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound

JOPLIN, Mo. — The suspect connected to a double-homicide in Joplin has been identified following his death at a local hospital. David L Rush, 35, of Wyandotte, Oklahoma was in a standoff with police for hours before shooting himself in the head (more information below). Rush was in Newton County when authorities were able to catch up with him as part of their investigation.
JOPLIN, MO
KTUL

52-year-old Stilwell woman dies after Adair County crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One woman is dead following an Adair County crash according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. On November 1 just before 8 a.m., 52-year-old Connie Clark of Stilwell was driving a 2010 Hyundai Elantra southbound on US-59 near Bethel Road when she struck a 49-year-old Spiro man driving a 2019 Peterbilt heading northbound.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

GoFundMe created for girl critically injured on Grove hayride

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. — A GoFundMe has been created to help the family of a 12 year old who was seriously hurt in a hayride accident. It happened Saturday in Grove. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Vinalee was one of 15 passengers on a hayride. Troopers say Vinalee fell off the tractor and was run over.
GROVE, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Homicide victims remembered for their joy and love of music

JOPLIN, Mo. — Two homicide victims who were childhood friends and were deeply connected through their music at one time, played together on their church’s worship team when they were teenagers. Stacy Rush, 35, of Joplin and formerly of Grove, loved to sing. Her parents Lori and John...
JOPLIN, MO
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

12-year-old in critical condition after hayride accident near Grove

DELAWARE COUNTY. Okla. — A 12-year-old girl is in critical condition after a hayride accident 2 miles east of Grove, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the accident occurred on Saturday, October 29, around 7 p.m. at E. 310 Road and N. 650 Road. According to...
GROVE, OK
Four States Home Page

Family of Joplin murder victim speaks out

GROVE, Okla. – John and Lori Layman, the parents of Stacy Rush, 35, Joplin, released a statement today (Wednesday) about their daughter. Rush was identified as one of the victims of a double homicide that happened on Halloween night in Joplin. “Stacy was a wonderful daughter, who started humming when she was born. She loves […]
JOPLIN, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy