New York City, NY

NBC New York

Racist, Hand-Drawn Hate Mail Delivered to Black-Owned NYC Restaurant

The only Black-owned restaurant in a Bronx neighborhood has become the target of racist hate, after a hand-drawn picture depicting racial stereotypes was delivered to the business. Seafood Kingz opened eight months ago on City Island, with its big portions leaving people coming back for more. "We stand out a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

NYC Probes Battery-Linked Fire Resulting in Rare Rope Rescue

Authorities on Sunday were investigating a New York City high-rise fire that injured over three dozen people and was traced to a faulty lithium-ion battery, the latest in a fast-growing series of battery blazes that have fire officials concerned. The Red Cross said Sunday it provided temporary lodging and some...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

School Bomb Threat Temporarily Closes NYC Early Voting Site

A bomb threat called into a New York City school Sunday temporarily suspended operations at the early voting site, police and election officials said. Election workers and early voters were evacuated from the East Harlem school around 12 p.m. until the NYPD could provide the "all clear." “The NYPD notified...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Sean ‘Diddy' Combs to Acquire Cannabis Businesses for Up to $185M

Combs is acquiring the cannabis operations from Cresco Labs Inc. and Columbia Care Inc., which are divesting the assets as part of their merger. The operations are in New York, Massachusetts and Illinois. The deal will create the country's first minority-owned, vertically integrated multi-state cannabis company, according to a release.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

NYC Inferno That Killed 3 Kids Blamed on Power Strip

Fire investigators say they now know the cause of last weekend's deadly inferno that devoured a Bronx home and claimed the lives of three children and an adult. Officials on Friday identified the source of the fire, tracing it back to a damaged power strip inside the home. Fire marshals ruled it accidental.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

NYPD: Man Sought for Groping Woman in Manhattan Subway Station

Police are searching for a man they say groped a woman in a Lower Manhattan subway station. According to the NYPD, officers received a report stating that on Wednesday at around 10:30 p.m. a 26-year-old woman was exiting the stairs at the Broadway and Wall Street subway station ("4/5") line, when the unknown man approached her from behind and forcibly grabbed her buttocks.
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

Small Plane Goes Down Over Long Island Cemetery: Police

A small aircraft crash landed in a cemetery on Long Island, injuring its passenger and pilot, authorities said. The twin-engine Beechcraft B-60 came down in West Babylon around 2 p.m., landing in the Beth Moses Cemetery. The only two people on board suffered minor injuries, according to Suffolk County Police.
WEST BABYLON, NY
NBC New York

Driver Arrested for Deliberately Running Down 80-Year-Old on LI Sidewalk: Police

The driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run in a Long Island neighborhood that may have been intentional was arrested and charged with murder, police said. Raymond Gallo was arrested Friday on a second-degree murder charge for the incident in West Islip that left 80-year-old Helga McNulty dead, according to police. He was later arraigned in Suffolk County Criminal Court.
WEST ISLIP, NY
NBC New York

NJ Bus Driver Facing 42 Counts of Child Endangerment After Hit-Run Crash

A school bus driver is behind bars for allegedly crashing into a parked car while transporting students to a New Jersey high school. The Paterson man was busted Friday morning following a reported hit-and-run crash in Woodland Park, prosecutors said over the weekend. The bus was full of students bound for the Passaic County Technical Institute.
WOODLAND PARK, NJ

