NBC New York
More NYC Businesses Target of Racist, Antisemitic Hand-Drawn Hate Mail
At least three New York City businesses have become the target of racist hate, after hand-drawn pictures depicting racial stereotypes were delivered to a single neighborhood in the city. Word of two additional recipients of the hate mail was discovered after News 4 reported the only Black-owned restaurant in a...
Racist, Hand-Drawn Hate Mail Delivered to Black-Owned NYC Restaurant
The only Black-owned restaurant in a Bronx neighborhood has become the target of racist hate, after a hand-drawn picture depicting racial stereotypes was delivered to the business. Seafood Kingz opened eight months ago on City Island, with its big portions leaving people coming back for more. "We stand out a...
NYC Probes Battery-Linked Fire Resulting in Rare Rope Rescue
Authorities on Sunday were investigating a New York City high-rise fire that injured over three dozen people and was traced to a faulty lithium-ion battery, the latest in a fast-growing series of battery blazes that have fire officials concerned. The Red Cross said Sunday it provided temporary lodging and some...
Nearly 25% of Homebuyers Want to Escape Big Cities Like Los Angeles and New York — Here Are the Top 10 Destinations
With mortgage costs rising, more homebuyers from large urban areas like New York City and San Francisco are seeking to relocate to relatively affordable cities like Phoenix, Miami or Las Vegas, a new analysis finds. Of all homebuyers that search for property on online real estate brokerage Redfin.com, 24.2% are...
School Bomb Threat Temporarily Closes NYC Early Voting Site
A bomb threat called into a New York City school Sunday temporarily suspended operations at the early voting site, police and election officials said. Election workers and early voters were evacuated from the East Harlem school around 12 p.m. until the NYPD could provide the "all clear." “The NYPD notified...
Sean ‘Diddy' Combs to Acquire Cannabis Businesses for Up to $185M
Combs is acquiring the cannabis operations from Cresco Labs Inc. and Columbia Care Inc., which are divesting the assets as part of their merger. The operations are in New York, Massachusetts and Illinois. The deal will create the country's first minority-owned, vertically integrated multi-state cannabis company, according to a release.
NYC Inferno That Killed 3 Kids Blamed on Power Strip
Fire investigators say they now know the cause of last weekend's deadly inferno that devoured a Bronx home and claimed the lives of three children and an adult. Officials on Friday identified the source of the fire, tracing it back to a damaged power strip inside the home. Fire marshals ruled it accidental.
What Amazon, Google and Other Top Companies Are Paying in NYC
New York City's new pay transparency law went into effect on Nov. 1, which means that jobseekers — and anyone else who's curious — can find out how much money some of the top companies in the world are offering their employees. Under the law, businesses hiring in...
NYPD: Man Sought for Groping Woman in Manhattan Subway Station
Police are searching for a man they say groped a woman in a Lower Manhattan subway station. According to the NYPD, officers received a report stating that on Wednesday at around 10:30 p.m. a 26-year-old woman was exiting the stairs at the Broadway and Wall Street subway station ("4/5") line, when the unknown man approached her from behind and forcibly grabbed her buttocks.
Small Plane Goes Down Over Long Island Cemetery: Police
A small aircraft crash landed in a cemetery on Long Island, injuring its passenger and pilot, authorities said. The twin-engine Beechcraft B-60 came down in West Babylon around 2 p.m., landing in the Beth Moses Cemetery. The only two people on board suffered minor injuries, according to Suffolk County Police.
NJ Man Vanishes After Encounter With Paterson Police Caught on Camera
A New Jersey man has been missing for nine months, and the last time he was seen was shortly after police in Paterson detained him. Now, two police officers involved in the case have been suspended. So what happened to Felix de Jesus? His family says they still need answers...
Driver Arrested for Deliberately Running Down 80-Year-Old on LI Sidewalk: Police
The driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run in a Long Island neighborhood that may have been intentional was arrested and charged with murder, police said. Raymond Gallo was arrested Friday on a second-degree murder charge for the incident in West Islip that left 80-year-old Helga McNulty dead, according to police. He was later arraigned in Suffolk County Criminal Court.
NYC Man Pleads Guilty to Deadly 92 MPH Belt Parkway Crash While Under the Influence
A 36-year-old man from Brooklyn who was under the influence of cocaine, marijuana and alcohol at the time of a deadly Belt Parkway crash in 2020, pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter, prosecutors announced Thursday. Jason Bical was driving 92 mph on the Belt Parkway when he struck and killed a...
NYC Man Sentenced to 22 Years to Life in Prison for Violent Assault on 60-Year-Old
A Brooklyn man was sentenced to 22 years to life in prison for robbing and stabbing a 60-year-old man outside a NYCHA development in a violent assault in 2020, prosecutors announced. On Wednesday, District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced that Maurice Johnson, 38 and from Red Hook, was sentenced after being...
NJ Bus Driver Facing 42 Counts of Child Endangerment After Hit-Run Crash
A school bus driver is behind bars for allegedly crashing into a parked car while transporting students to a New Jersey high school. The Paterson man was busted Friday morning following a reported hit-and-run crash in Woodland Park, prosecutors said over the weekend. The bus was full of students bound for the Passaic County Technical Institute.
