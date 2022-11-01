Read full article on original website
Kentucky woman traveled 60 miles on horseback in 1809 to get the first ovariotomy in history
Information in this article is sourced from reputable online historical sources, which are cited in and below the story. Wellcome Collection/Francis Countway Library, CC 4.0. At first, the woman thought that she was pregnant. But when the baby didn’t come after the gestation period, the doctor did the surgery.
Petition Started As Suspect In Rogers Disappearance Brooks Houck Reportedly Trying To Open Day Care
October 31, 2022 (Bardstow, KY) by Staff Reporters. It is being reported that the number one suspect in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers has purchased the former Peoples Church in Bardstown with plans to open a Day Care. The initial reaction from Nelson Countians is shock and outrage.
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Kentucky, you should add the following town to your list.
This old hospital is one of the creepiest places in Kentucky
Waverly Hills Sanatorium is said to be one of the most haunted places in America. The facility was initially intended to be used as a farm and private school for Major Thomas H Hays's children. Hays purchased the property in 1883. The teacher he hired named the new schoolhouse Waverly School, and Hays named his property Waverly Hill.
WKYT 27
Several animals dumped on the side of the road, rescued by good Samaritans
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Paws 4 the Cause is a non-profit animal shelter in Lexington. This week, vice president and general manager, Anita Spreitzer received an unexpected late night call. Spreitzer said, “A momma dog had been dropped by a bridge and the puppies were in the bottom of the...
WTVQ
Scott County High School mourning loss of assistant principal
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown is mourning the loss of its Scott County High School assistant principal who died Tuesday after a “long illness.”. In a Facebook post on the Scott County High School page, Principal Elizabeth Gabehart said Assistant Principal Brian McIntyre died. “It is with a...
Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash
A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients, Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Sanford was previously from...
3,2,1 BOOM Watch Kentucky Bridge Implosion-It’s Awesome
It was the end of an era in one part of Kentucky as locals say goodbye to this 92-year-old bridge. We've got a video of the implosion and it's incredible. The SpotTsville Bridge is located on US Hwy 60 west heading into Henderson. It runs over the Green River and was built in 1930. For as long as I can remember the bridge was never a favorite of anyone. It was always super sketchy and scary to drive or ride over. It was a bit too narrow and looked like it could fall apart at any given moment.
WKYT 27
WATCH| Lexington high school principal placed on administrative leave
The need for speed starts with the feed. Some of the best Thoroughbreds eat what’s made under the roof of Hallway Feeds in Lexington. Inside, man and machine team up to produce 220 tons of it a day. WATCH | Ky. national park dryest it has been in over...
3 Great Pizza Spots in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WBKO
Kentucky Teachers Hall of Fame inducts 3 into their Class of 2022
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Governor Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame inducted members of its 14th class this afternoon at Western Kentucky University in Gary Ransdell Hall. The 2022 inductees are Katy Cecil of Hodgenville, Addie Henry of Richmond, and the late Wilma Pace of Hardin.
WBKO
Football Friday Night, 11-4-22
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lauren Floyd and Kaden Gaylord-Day tackle the first round of the playoffs head-on as it’s win or go home for each team from here on out in the 2022 season of high school football. Final. Ohio County 0. Bowling Green 49. Final. Grayson County...
WBKO
General Mills awards BGISD official with custom Wheaties box
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Teachers make the world go round. Some teach history, math, or science, but one Bowling Green School official is teaching the importance of nutrition. She’s now being recognized for it by General Mills. For the past four years, Dalla Emerson has been the Bowling...
WBKO
WKU dedicates new Disaster Science Operations Center
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University dedicated its news Disaster Science Operations Center Friday Nov. 4. It’s located in Environmental Science and Technology Hall to bring together faculty, staff, and students from Meteorology, Emergency Management Disaster Science and Homeland Security Sciences to improve emergency disaster mitigation, management and response.
