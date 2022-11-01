ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Sara B

This old hospital is one of the creepiest places in Kentucky

Waverly Hills Sanatorium is said to be one of the most haunted places in America. The facility was initially intended to be used as a farm and private school for Major Thomas H Hays's children. Hays purchased the property in 1883. The teacher he hired named the new schoolhouse Waverly School, and Hays named his property Waverly Hill.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTVQ

Scott County High School mourning loss of assistant principal

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown is mourning the loss of its Scott County High School assistant principal who died Tuesday after a “long illness.”. In a Facebook post on the Scott County High School page, Principal Elizabeth Gabehart said Assistant Principal Brian McIntyre died. “It is with a...
GEORGETOWN, KY
Bluegrass Live

Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash

A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients, Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Sanford was previously from...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBKR

3,2,1 BOOM Watch Kentucky Bridge Implosion-It’s Awesome

It was the end of an era in one part of Kentucky as locals say goodbye to this 92-year-old bridge. We've got a video of the implosion and it's incredible. The SpotTsville Bridge is located on US Hwy 60 west heading into Henderson. It runs over the Green River and was built in 1930. For as long as I can remember the bridge was never a favorite of anyone. It was always super sketchy and scary to drive or ride over. It was a bit too narrow and looked like it could fall apart at any given moment.
HENDERSON, KY
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Spots in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Kentucky Teachers Hall of Fame inducts 3 into their Class of 2022

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Governor Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame inducted members of its 14th class this afternoon at Western Kentucky University in Gary Ransdell Hall. The 2022 inductees are Katy Cecil of Hodgenville, Addie Henry of Richmond, and the late Wilma Pace of Hardin.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Football Friday Night, 11-4-22

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lauren Floyd and Kaden Gaylord-Day tackle the first round of the playoffs head-on as it’s win or go home for each team from here on out in the 2022 season of high school football. Final. Ohio County 0. Bowling Green 49. Final. Grayson County...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

General Mills awards BGISD official with custom Wheaties box

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Teachers make the world go round. Some teach history, math, or science, but one Bowling Green School official is teaching the importance of nutrition. She’s now being recognized for it by General Mills. For the past four years, Dalla Emerson has been the Bowling...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

WKU dedicates new Disaster Science Operations Center

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University dedicated its news Disaster Science Operations Center Friday Nov. 4. It’s located in Environmental Science and Technology Hall to bring together faculty, staff, and students from Meteorology, Emergency Management Disaster Science and Homeland Security Sciences to improve emergency disaster mitigation, management and response.
BOWLING GREEN, KY

