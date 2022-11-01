Treasury Department Sold a Record Nearly $1 Billion of Series I Bonds on Friday, the Deadline to Lock in Higher Rate

Read full article on original website
Carvana Tumbles After Posting Declines in Nearly Every Aspect of the Car Reseller's Business
Shares of Carvana fell in extended trading Thursday after the online used car retailer missed Wall Street's top- and bottom-line expectations for the third quarter. Nearly all aspects of the Carvana's operations declined from a year earlier, including a 31% decrease in gross profit to $359 million. The used vehicle...
2-Year Treasury Yield Pulls Back Slightly After Notching 15-Year High Friday
The yield on the 2-year Treasury note eased slightly on Friday after hitting a fresh 15-year high. The yield 2-year Treasury note earlier rose to a session high of 4.883%, its highest level since July 2007, but pulled back to last trade 3 basis points lower at 4.671%. Since the start of the week, its surged 28 basis points.
Fed Officials Barkin and Collins See Possibility for Slower Rate Hikes Ahead
Regional Fed presidents Thomas Barkin and Susan Collins both indicated Friday they think more interest rate increases are needed, but maybe at not such an aggressive pace. "I think the implication for that is probably a slower pace of increases, a longer pace of increases and a potentially higher point," Barkin told CNBC.
Stability in a Volatile Market? Inside an S&P 500 ETF Delivering Double-Digit Percentage Dividends
Investors may want to consider JPMorgan's Equity Premium Income Fund ETF in order to get more reliable gains in the current volatile market environment. According to the firm, the ETF uses S&P 500 options and proprietary data to generate monthly income for investors. The goal is to provide investors with income even when market uncertainty is high. The fund has been around since May 2020.
Op-Ed: High-Net-Worth Investors Can Amplify Their Charitable Impact With a ‘Recoverable Grant'
High-net-worth charitable donors can use a smart tool to support non-profit innovation this giving season. It's called a recoverable grant. The minimum donation size for these grants tends to start around $25,000, well within reach for many high-net-worth philanthropists. But donors and their advisors who consider recoverable grants should ensure...
Atlassian Plummets More Than 20% on Weak Earnings Report and Disappointing Forecast
Atlassian's quarterly revenue outlook missed expectations. The software maker said existing customers are adding users at a reduced pace. Atlassian shares fell as much as 22% on Thursday after the collaboration software maker reported lower earnings than analysts expected and issued a disappointing outlook. Here's how the company did:. Earnings:...
Where the Economy Is Showing Signs of a Slowdown Near Recession Levels
Both sales and profit margins are declining, according to the National Association for Business Economics. Its the revenue decline that should get more attention, as it could be signaling that Fed interest rate policy is quickly slowing the economy. But the strong job market which again defied expectations in October...
Jim Cramer's Week Ahead: Get Ready to ‘Pounce' When the Market Is Oversold
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to let their guard down when it comes to their portfolios and be ready to take advantage of good deals. He also previewed next week's slate of earnings. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to let their guard down when...
Free Returns May Soon Be a Thing of the Past as Retailers Roll Out Stricter Policies
With rising costs squeezing margins, many retailers are rethinking their return policies, shortening the return window and even charging a return or restocking fee. Expect more limitations on what can be brought back and when, experts say. Gift buying and gift returning typically go hand in hand. On average, retailers...
The Tech Layoff Headlines Are Leaving Out a Lot About Recession Risk and the Economy
The layoffs that have made the headlines recently, from Stripe to Twitter, are concentrated in sectors of the economy most-sensitive to interest rates, such as housing and autos, and where companies "over-hired," predominantly in technology. Several demographic factors, from baby boomer retirements to a declining working age population and persistently...
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Surges 7% on China Reopening Speculation; Asia Markets Mixed
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Hong Kong stocks briefly rose 7% on Friday, with tech and consumer cyclical stocks driving the surge amid China reopening rumors and a report that U.S. inspections of Chinese company audits were completed more quickly than expected. The Hang Seng index was...
U.S. Payrolls Surged by 261,000 in October, Better Than Expected as Hiring Remains Strong
Nonfarm payrolls grew by 261,000 in October, better than the estimate for 205,000. The unemployment rate moved higher to 3.7%, while a broader jobless measure also increased, to 6.8%. Big job gainers by industry included health care, professional and technical services, and leisure and hospitality. Average hourly earnings rose 0.4%...
There's a Major Shift Underway in Manufacturing for U.S. Companies
More than half of U.S. companies surveyed by SAP say that supply chain issues will persist in 2023. Even if inflation declines, the new "just in case" model of sourcing, carrying more inventory and often use of non-Chinese manufacturing located closer to home, will result in higher costs. Less hiring...
Barclays Cuts China GDP Outlook After Forecasting U.S., Europe Recession
BEIJING — Barclays cut its forecast for China's economic growth next year to 3.8%, based partly on expectations of a drop in global demand for Chinese goods. The firm's U.S. and European economics teams forecast recessions next year, Barclays' Hong Kong-based Jian Chang and Yingke Zhou said in a report Wednesday.
