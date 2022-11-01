ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Socktober success: Dover, New Philadelphia area students collect 3,600 pairs

The Times-Reporter
 5 days ago
The Dover High School Teen Leadership Corps class and the New Philadelphia High School PBIS group joined together to sponsor this year's Socktober sock drive.

Dover's Teen Leadership Corps set an original goal of collecting 1,000 pairs of socks, but the two communities collected and donated 3,643 pairs of socks to the Tuscarawas County Friends of the Homeless during their friendly competition.

It was agreed upon by both schools that the losing school's high school principals would receive a pie in the face. In the end, New Philadelphia High School and its community collected 1,721 pairs of socks and some monetary donations while Dover High School and its community collected 1,922 pairs.

Both school groups would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to their communities for supporting them in this cause.

The Times-Reporter

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Philadelphia, OH from Times Reporter.

