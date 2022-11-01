Read full article on original website
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrows sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams, No. 2 Ohio State overcomes sluggish start, downs Northwestern 21-7The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Playing with instincts’: Stroud flashes legs in No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams battles slow start, weather conditions to lead No. 2 Ohio State to win SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Biden, Harris head to Chicago for the weekend to rally support before midterm electionsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
NBA Ref Accused of Calling Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie Multiple Expletives
NBA ref accused of calling Spencer Dinwiddie multiple expletives originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Veteran NBA referee Tony Brothers has been accused of calling Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie multiple expletives during Friday night's Mavs-Raptors game in Dallas. In a postgame media session, Dinwiddie alleged that Brothers referred to him...
Suns F Cameron Johnson (knee) to undergo surgery
The Phoenix Suns confirmed Sunday that starting forward Cameron Johnson has a torn meniscus in his right knee and will
How Bulls' DeMar DeRozan, José Calderón Developed Bond in Toronto
TORONTO — DeMar DeRozan is back in the city he called home, back where he arrived as a 20-year-old rookie for the Toronto Raptors with a strong work ethic, willingness to listen and insatiable desire to get better. But the reunion vibe kicked off earlier this week when DeRozan...
Bears Wide Receiver Velus Jones Jr. Inactive for Week 9 Dolphins Game
Velus Jones Jr. inactive for Bears-Dolphins game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Velus Jones Jr. is inactive for Week 9’s Bears-Dolphins game. The Bears rookie wide receiver appears to be a surprise healthy scratch for the game, since he didn’t appear on the injury report at all during the team’s week of practice leading up to the game.
Kyrie Irving Issues Apology After Suspension From Nets
Kyrie Irving issues apology after suspension from Nets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyrie Irving has finally issued an apology. Just hours after he was suspended by the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, Irving wrote in a lengthy statement shared on Instagram that he was "deeply sorry" to those affected and hurt by his promotion of an antisemitic film on social media.
Kings' De'Aaron Fox Makes Epic Buzzer-Beater Vs. Magic
Fox hits epic buzzer-beater to cap Kings' wild comeback win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. De'Aaron Fox is playing at an All-Star level so far this season, and he backed that up with another incredible performance in the Kings' wild 126-123 overtime win against the Orlando Magic on Saturday at Amway Center.
Bears' Mooney Hosted Claypool at His House to Learn Playbook
Mooney hosted Claypool at his house to learn playbook originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. During Sunday's Bears-Dolphins game at Soldier Field, the CBS broadcast reported Darnell Mooney hosted Chase Claypool at his house to learn the team's playbook. The Bears acquired Claypool for a second-round pick from the Steelers...
Bulls' Billy Donovan Shares Optimistic Lonzo Ball Injury Update
BOSTON — While acknowledging that Lonzo Ball hasn’t begun running or cutting and reiterating there’s no timetable for his return to the court, Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan still offered an optimistic update on the guard who is so instrumental to style of play. Wednesday will...
Report: White Sox pick up ’23 option on SS Tim Anderson
The Chicago White Sox will pick up the 2023 contract option on All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson, the New York Post
Blackhawks Turn to Fifth-String Goalie Dylan Wells After Arvid Soderblom Exits
Hawks turn to fifth-string G Dylan Wells after Soderblom exits originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the third time this season, the Blackhawks found themselves in a potential emergency goaltender situation on Saturday after Arvid Soderblom was ruled out after the second period. He stopped the first 19 shots he faced before giving up three goals on the next five shots and exiting.
Chicago Bears football: Team falls to Dolphins after making big moves ahead of trade deadline
In a game where neither team did much to stop the other, the Dolphins had no trouble moving the ball against a gutted defense and made enough plays to come away with their third straight win.
Ian Mitchell Aiming to Lock Down Roster Spot With Blackhawks as He Nears Return
Ian Mitchell aiming to lock down roster spot with Hawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ian Mitchell went into this past summer hungry to take advantage of a full offseason of training because he wanted to go into camp with the mindset that he was going to push for a full-time roster spot with the Blackhawks.
Vikings' Justin Jefferson Wears ‘Spy Kids' Sunglasses in Warmups
Vikings' Justin Jefferson wears 'Spy Kids' sunglasses in warmups originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Jefferson has sported some stylish pregame looks in his NFL career, typically honoring teammates or other Vikings stars with retro-inspired T-shirts. The star wide receiver once again showed off a notable look ahead of...
Bears' Justin Fields Becomes Only NFL Player With Unique Stat Line
Fields becomes only NFL player with unique stat line originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields is the only NFL player to ever record three or more passing touchdowns and over 140 rushing yards in a single game. Fields' stat line from Sunday's game against the Dolphins is mesmerizing.
Bears Observations: Justin Fields Dazzles in 35-32 Loss to Dolphins
CHICAGO – The Bears suffered a 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Soldier Field. But they had to have left Week 9 feeling even more confident in their future after the show quarterback Justin Fields put on against the Dolphins. Fields went 17-for-28 for 123 yards...
Bears' Fields Tops Fantasy Football Performances With 42 Points
Fields tops fantasy football performances with 42 points originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields leads all quarterbacks in Week 9 fantasy points with 42.72 points (ESPN standard league) after a productive performance against the Miami Dolphins. The next closest fantasy quarterback of the week, as of this writing,...
Bruins' Mitchell Miller ‘Not Eligible' for NHL at This Point, Says Gary Bettman
Bettman: Bruins prospect Mitchell Miller 'not eligible' for NHL at this point originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Bruins didn't consult with the NHL before signing controversial defenseman prospect Mitchell Miller on Friday, according to league commissioner Gary Bettman. Bettman spoke with reporters Saturday at the Global Series...
