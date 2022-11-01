ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears Wide Receiver Velus Jones Jr. Inactive for Week 9 Dolphins Game

Velus Jones Jr. inactive for Bears-Dolphins game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Velus Jones Jr. is inactive for Week 9’s Bears-Dolphins game. The Bears rookie wide receiver appears to be a surprise healthy scratch for the game, since he didn’t appear on the injury report at all during the team’s week of practice leading up to the game.
CHICAGO, IL
Kyrie Irving Issues Apology After Suspension From Nets

Kyrie Irving issues apology after suspension from Nets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyrie Irving has finally issued an apology. Just hours after he was suspended by the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, Irving wrote in a lengthy statement shared on Instagram that he was "deeply sorry" to those affected and hurt by his promotion of an antisemitic film on social media.
BROOKLYN, NY
Kings' De'Aaron Fox Makes Epic Buzzer-Beater Vs. Magic

Fox hits epic buzzer-beater to cap Kings' wild comeback win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. De'Aaron Fox is playing at an All-Star level so far this season, and he backed that up with another incredible performance in the Kings' wild 126-123 overtime win against the Orlando Magic on Saturday at Amway Center.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Bears' Mooney Hosted Claypool at His House to Learn Playbook

Mooney hosted Claypool at his house to learn playbook originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. During Sunday's Bears-Dolphins game at Soldier Field, the CBS broadcast reported Darnell Mooney hosted Chase Claypool at his house to learn the team's playbook. The Bears acquired Claypool for a second-round pick from the Steelers...
CHICAGO, IL
Blackhawks Turn to Fifth-String Goalie Dylan Wells After Arvid Soderblom Exits

Hawks turn to fifth-string G Dylan Wells after Soderblom exits originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the third time this season, the Blackhawks found themselves in a potential emergency goaltender situation on Saturday after Arvid Soderblom was ruled out after the second period. He stopped the first 19 shots he faced before giving up three goals on the next five shots and exiting.
CHICAGO, IL
Bears' Fields Tops Fantasy Football Performances With 42 Points

Fields tops fantasy football performances with 42 points originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields leads all quarterbacks in Week 9 fantasy points with 42.72 points (ESPN standard league) after a productive performance against the Miami Dolphins. The next closest fantasy quarterback of the week, as of this writing,...
CHICAGO, IL
