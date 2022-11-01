WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s festival season across southeastern North Carolina, and Festival Latino will bring people from far and wide to Ogden Park this weekend. This is the 21st year of the event, after a two-year wait. There will be 60 exhibitors, plenty of food, live bands, a soccer tournament and lots of dancing. Many attendees look forward to the dance competition, where the crowd dances along with the performers. The dance event starts at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

