Dallas Cowboys reportedly to pursue Beckham Jr.
The Dallas Cowboys reportedly aren't standing pat even after not making moves at the trade deadline. The Cowboys (6-2) are interested in signing free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. when the star is fully recovered from his torn ACL, the NFL Network reported Sunday, citing unnamed sources. He will be fully cleared by the end of the week and needs to work on his conditioning, FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reported Sunday.
Eagles remain unbeaten, but their one big flaw continues to show
The Philadelphia Eagles are still undefeated. But they're definitely not perfect. Yes, it's nitpicking to try to find anything wrong with a team that's 8-0 and often looks dominant and maybe even unbeatable. And "wrong" is a relative term anyway for a team that's ranked near the top in nearly every conceivable category in the league.
No. 7 TCU stays unbeaten, but misses chance to make point to CFP committee
When the College Football Playoff Selection Committee released its initial set of rankings on Tuesday, many felt surprised to see undefeated TCU sitting at No. 7 behind Alabama, Clemson and several others. "We're looking for a balanced team, offense and defense," said committee chairman and NC State athletic director Boo...
Packers aggressively pursued Chase Claypool, Darren Waller trades
The Green Bay Packers were unsuccessful in pulling off any deals before the NFL trade deadline came and went Tuesday — a record-setting day that included 10 deals involving 12 current players and 15 teams — despite their aggressive attempts to acquire Chase Claypool and Darren Waller, per ESPN.
Sunday Night Football: Chiefs-Titans inactives
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs are back from their bye week as they prepare to take on the Tennessee Titans. Here’s a look at who will be out for tonight’s matchup. Chiefs Inactives RB Ronald Jones QB Shane Buechele S Nazeeh Johnson DE Joshua Kaindoh T Darian Kinnard TE Jody Fortson Titans Inactives FB […]
NFL Week 9 top plays: Jets shock Bills, Vikings escape; follow Seahawks-Cards
Week 9 of the NFL season is in full swing, and there's plenty to look forward to after a wild trade deadline that shook up rosters across the league, with 20 players traded at or near the cutoff this past Tuesday. Here are the top plays from Sunday's action!. Cardinals...
Tua Tagovailoa's 'visceral confidence and energy' rubbing off on Dolphins teammates
CHICAGO - Tua Tagovailoa insists he was not looking at the scoreboard Sunday at Soldier Field, instead just sticking to the game plan and what was working, or, as he said "just playing 60 minutes." Perhaps there is a reason for that. Each time it appeared Tua and the Miami Dolphins were about...
Analysis: Arizona Cardinals start fast, but old problems creep back in loss to Seattle Seahawks
Analysis Kyler Murray told us the Cardinals’ offense would be better. He said there would be improvement, that things were starting to click and fall into place. It wouldn’t be long now, he promised. Entering a pivotal three-game stretch against NFC West opponents, starting with Sunday’s game at State Farm Stadium against the first-place...
NFL Week 9: Top trending, viral moments from Packers-Lions, more
Week 9 of the NFL season kicked off on the first Sunday after the league's trade deadline as several players debuted with new teams. But one team in particular struggled after notably not making a trade near the deadline — causing one of the Packers' most famous fans to publicly call out Aaron Rodgers.
Sauce Gardner, Jets secondary make Bills QB Josh Allen look human
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — On New York's final drive of its 20-17 win over the Buffalo Bills, the Jets called eight consecutive rushing plays before asking Zach Wilson to throw the ball. And when finally called upon, he delivered. On third-and-5 from the 18-yard line with just about two...
Dicker kicks winner to lift Chargers over Falcons 20-17
ATLANTA (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers keep having to find new placekickers, and they keep giving the new guys game balls. Cameron Dicker kicked a game-ending field goal three days after being signed as a free agent, hitting a 37-yarder that lifted the Chargers over the Atlanta Falcons 20-17 on Sunday.
Bears QB Fields rushes for 178 yards in loss to Dolphins
CHICAGO (AP) — There were a lot of questions about Justin Fields as late as a month ago. Not so many at the moment. Showing off his dynamic athleticism and improved passing, Fields went toe-to-toe with Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday and nearly led the Chicago Bears to a comeback win. Fields rushed for 178 yards and accounted for four touchdowns, but Tagovailoa passed for three TDs to lead Miami to a wild 35-32 victory.
Saints, Ravens enter MNF clash with big losses at receiver
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Receivers Michael Thomas and Rashod Bateman could have been two of the marquee performers in Monday night’s matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints. Instead, both were placed on injured reserve this week, leaving their teams to figure out how to move...
'A roller coaster ride': Taylor Heinicke's struggles sum up Commanders' loss
When the Washington Commanders had fallen to 1-4 and seemed secure in the NFC East basement, Ron Rivera was asked why his team had fallen so far behind. Their biggest problem, he said then, was "Quarterback." Nearly one month later, it still is. It doesn't seem to matter whether it's...
Graham takes blame for Falcons' late collapse in 20-17 loss
ATLANTA (AP) — If Ta’Quon Graham could do it all over again, he would’ve just fallen out of bounds. Instead, the 6-foot-4, 320-pound defensive tackle had to wonder what might have been if he hadn’t lost his first career fumble return that set up Cameron Dicker’s 37-yard field goal and sent the Atlanta Falcons to a 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
Bills-Jets game delayed briefly by camera malfunction
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson and the New York Jets' offense were marching downfield against the Buffalo Bills — stopped only by a malfunctioning overhead camera. Midway through the third quarter Sunday at MetLife Stadium and the Bills leading 14-10, a SkyCam camera whirled out of...
Pats get 9 sacks in dominant 26-3 victory over Colts
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Mac Jones had a touchdown pass, Nick Folk added four field goals and the Patriots finished with nine sacks to help New England beat the Indianapolis Colts 26-3 on Sunday. The win moves the Patriots (5-4) above .500 for the first time this season as...
Should Tony Pollard start over Ezekiel Elliott in Dallas?
The Dallas Cowboys improved to 6-2 on the season after a dominant double-digit road win over Chicago in Week 8, where Tony Pollard popped off for 131 rushing yards and three scores in place of an injured Ezekiel Elliott. Pollard has 81 carries for 506 yards and five touchdowns —...
Bears activate left guard Whitehair from injured reserve
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears activated left guard Cody Whitehair on Friday. He had been on injured reserve since early October, when he hurt his right knee in a loss to the New York Giants on Oct. 2. The 30-year-old has been a fixture on the...
