NBC Chicago

Jack Sanborn Confident If He Replaces Roquan Smith in Bears Defense

Why Jack Sanborn is confident if he gets starting job originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears are not excited to have lost a player like Roquan Smith on the field. No one man can fill the void of his NFL-leading 83 tackles, or the void of what he meant in the locker room. They are excited, however, about the opportunity it will present for young linebackers to show what they can do with an increased snap count. One of those guys is Jack Sanborn. The undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin has impressed his coaches at practice, but hasn’t had the chance to get on the field playing behind several veterans. Now he appears to be in line for more snaps with the shuffling going on in the linebackers room.
Chicago Bears Injury Report: Larry Borom Returns to Practice

Bears injury report: Larry Borom returns to practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears delivered more good news than bad news in their final injury report ahead of their game against the Dolphins this Sunday. Four starters who had been limited, or did not participate at all in practice earlier in the week were all upgraded to full participants on Friday: Eddie Jackson, Larry Borom, Teven Jenkins and Kyler Gordon. In addition, Matt Eberflus announced the team was set to activate Cody Whitehair from the IR back to the 53-man roster.
Bears' Mooney Hosted Claypool at His House to Learn Playbook

Mooney hosted Claypool at his house to learn playbook originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. During Sunday's Bears-Dolphins game at Soldier Field, the CBS broadcast reported Darnell Mooney hosted Chase Claypool at his house to learn the team's playbook. The Bears acquired Claypool for a second-round pick from the Steelers...
NBC Chicago

Bears' Fields Tops Fantasy Football Performances With 42 Points

Fields tops fantasy football performances with 42 points originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields leads all quarterbacks in Week 9 fantasy points with 42.72 points (ESPN standard league) after a productive performance against the Miami Dolphins. The next closest fantasy quarterback of the week, as of this writing,...
Bears Wide Receiver Velus Jones Jr. Inactive for Week 9 Dolphins Game

Velus Jones Jr. inactive for Bears-Dolphins game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Velus Jones Jr. is inactive for Week 9’s Bears-Dolphins game. The Bears rookie wide receiver appears to be a surprise healthy scratch for the game, since he didn’t appear on the injury report at all during the team’s week of practice leading up to the game.
The Associated Press

Wilson, Jets' defense stun Allen, Bills in 20-17 victory

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The sky was falling for the New York Jets against the Buffalo Bills. They were losing a close game to their AFC East rivals in the second half — and an overhead video camera malfunctioned, disrupting a promising drive and appearing to be a poorly timed omen. Then, the Jets pulled off a picture-perfect comeback. “We’re too young to flinch,” coach Robert Saleh said after New York’s stunning 20-17 victory Sunday.
Did the Refs Miss a Pass Interference Call on Chase Claypool?

Did the refs miss a pass interference call on Claypool? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Late in the fourth quarter, the Bears set up for a play on 3rd & 10 at their 42-yard line. Justin Fields aired out the ball to newly acquired receiver Chase Claypool, who appeared to be held back by Dolphins' corner Keion Crossen, and the pass fell incomplete.
The Associated Press

Mixon scores 5 TDs, Bengals dominate Panthers 42-21

CINCINNATI (AP) — A homemade sign hanging high in Paycor Stadium advised fans to “ Stay Calm and Let Joe Cook.” The message surely was a nod to quarterback Joe Burrow, who usually stirs the pot for the Cincinnati Bengals. But it was another Joe who did most of the cooking against the Carolina Panthers. Joe Mixon turned in his best effort of the season, rushing for 153 yards and scoring a franchise-record five touchdowns as the Bengals built a 35-0 halftime lead and cruised to a 42-21 rout of the Panthers on Sunday. Mixon, who came into the game with three TDs all year, scored four times in the first half alone, the first three on short rushes and the fourth on a 12-yard pass from Burrow, who finished 22 for 28 for 206 yards before taking a seat in favor of backup Brandon Allen late in the third quarter.
