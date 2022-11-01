Read full article on original website
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrows sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams, No. 2 Ohio State overcomes sluggish start, downs Northwestern 21-7The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Playing with instincts’: Stroud flashes legs in No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams battles slow start, weather conditions to lead No. 2 Ohio State to win SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Biden, Harris head to Chicago for the weekend to rally support before midterm electionsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chase Claypool Already Impressing Bears, Showing Why Trade Was Made
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Several adjectives were bandied about when Chase Claypool arrived in Chicago after the Bears acquired the 24-year-old wide receiver in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Big. Physical. Athletic. The list goes on. Claypool's measurables are unimpeachable. At the NFL Scouting Combine, Claypool ran a 4.42...
Jack Sanborn Confident If He Replaces Roquan Smith in Bears Defense
Why Jack Sanborn is confident if he gets starting job originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears are not excited to have lost a player like Roquan Smith on the field. No one man can fill the void of his NFL-leading 83 tackles, or the void of what he meant in the locker room. They are excited, however, about the opportunity it will present for young linebackers to show what they can do with an increased snap count. One of those guys is Jack Sanborn. The undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin has impressed his coaches at practice, but hasn’t had the chance to get on the field playing behind several veterans. Now he appears to be in line for more snaps with the shuffling going on in the linebackers room.
Chicago Bears Injury Report: Larry Borom Returns to Practice
Bears injury report: Larry Borom returns to practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears delivered more good news than bad news in their final injury report ahead of their game against the Dolphins this Sunday. Four starters who had been limited, or did not participate at all in practice earlier in the week were all upgraded to full participants on Friday: Eddie Jackson, Larry Borom, Teven Jenkins and Kyler Gordon. In addition, Matt Eberflus announced the team was set to activate Cody Whitehair from the IR back to the 53-man roster.
Mike McDaniel Yells ‘Stop It!' at Bears' Quarterback Justin Fields
Mike McDaniel yells 'Stop it!' at Justin Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Mike McDaniel tried a new defensive tactic against Justin Fields on Sunday. "Stop it!" the Dolphins' head coach exclaimed at Fields after he ran out of bounds on Miami's sideline. The Dolphins' defense hasn't had much...
Bears' Mooney Hosted Claypool at His House to Learn Playbook
Mooney hosted Claypool at his house to learn playbook originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. During Sunday's Bears-Dolphins game at Soldier Field, the CBS broadcast reported Darnell Mooney hosted Chase Claypool at his house to learn the team's playbook. The Bears acquired Claypool for a second-round pick from the Steelers...
Who Is NFL Player Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Kayla Nicole
Kayla Nicole is known for many roles: she’s a journalist, model, host, influencer, and Kansas City Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce’s girlfriend — or at least, she used to be. For five years, Kelce and Nicole fought to maintain their relationship. Sadly, they called it quits as of 2022. They’ve split and reunited in the […]
‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead
Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
Jemele Hill: ‘I care and I’m passionate, but I’m not bothered by people’s opinions of me’
The ESPN alumna who took on Trump opens up about finding her voice and why attempting to keep sports separate from politics and culture is a fool’s errand
Packers Offered Two Draft Picks for Bears' Receiver Chase Claypool
Packers offered two draft picks for Chase Claypool originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Green Bay Packers offered the Pittsburgh Steelers their 2023 second-round pick and a late-round pick for Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool, according to ESPN. Despite the Packers offering more picks than the Bears, the Steelers...
Bears' Justin Fields Becomes Only NFL Player With Unique Stat Line
Fields becomes only NFL player with unique stat line originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields is the only NFL player to ever record three or more passing touchdowns and over 140 rushing yards in a single game. Fields' stat line from Sunday's game against the Dolphins is mesmerizing.
Bears' Fields Tops Fantasy Football Performances With 42 Points
Fields tops fantasy football performances with 42 points originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields leads all quarterbacks in Week 9 fantasy points with 42.72 points (ESPN standard league) after a productive performance against the Miami Dolphins. The next closest fantasy quarterback of the week, as of this writing,...
Justin Fields Scrambles and Dazzles With Longest TD Run of Career
Fields scrambles and dazzles with longest career TD run originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields bobbed and weaved in the pocket, and took off for a 61-yard touchdown run on third down in the early third quarter. Fields added on a two-point conversion to Trevon Wesco to bring...
Justin Fields Breaks Record for Most QB Rushing Yards in a Game
Fields breaks record for most QB rushing yards in a game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields broke the NFL record for the most rushing yards in a single game for a quarterback on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Fields broke Michael Vick's 173-yard game on the ground,...
Bears Wide Receiver Velus Jones Jr. Inactive for Week 9 Dolphins Game
Velus Jones Jr. inactive for Bears-Dolphins game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Velus Jones Jr. is inactive for Week 9’s Bears-Dolphins game. The Bears rookie wide receiver appears to be a surprise healthy scratch for the game, since he didn’t appear on the injury report at all during the team’s week of practice leading up to the game.
Wilson, Jets' defense stun Allen, Bills in 20-17 victory
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The sky was falling for the New York Jets against the Buffalo Bills. They were losing a close game to their AFC East rivals in the second half — and an overhead video camera malfunctioned, disrupting a promising drive and appearing to be a poorly timed omen. Then, the Jets pulled off a picture-perfect comeback. “We’re too young to flinch,” coach Robert Saleh said after New York’s stunning 20-17 victory Sunday.
Did the Refs Miss a Pass Interference Call on Chase Claypool?
Did the refs miss a pass interference call on Claypool? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Late in the fourth quarter, the Bears set up for a play on 3rd & 10 at their 42-yard line. Justin Fields aired out the ball to newly acquired receiver Chase Claypool, who appeared to be held back by Dolphins' corner Keion Crossen, and the pass fell incomplete.
Report: Cubs, Astros Had Willson Contreras Deadline Trade in Place
Report: Cubs, Astros had Contreras deadline trade in place originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After months of trade rumors and speculation around Willson Contreras, the Cubs ultimately hung on to their All-Star catcher at the Aug. 2 deadline. And a new report from ESPN’s Jeff Passan sheds some light...
WATCH: Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins get into it on the sideline
Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins are playing just their third game together this season after the latter was suspended to
Lil Wayne Declares Packers' Season Over, Bashes Aaron Rodgers
Lil Wayne declares Packers’ season over, bashes Aaron Rodgers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Weezy F. Baby and the “F” is for five-game losing streak. That’s what the Green Bay Packers are currently on, and one of their biggest fans is none too happy about it.
Mixon scores 5 TDs, Bengals dominate Panthers 42-21
CINCINNATI (AP) — A homemade sign hanging high in Paycor Stadium advised fans to “ Stay Calm and Let Joe Cook.” The message surely was a nod to quarterback Joe Burrow, who usually stirs the pot for the Cincinnati Bengals. But it was another Joe who did most of the cooking against the Carolina Panthers. Joe Mixon turned in his best effort of the season, rushing for 153 yards and scoring a franchise-record five touchdowns as the Bengals built a 35-0 halftime lead and cruised to a 42-21 rout of the Panthers on Sunday. Mixon, who came into the game with three TDs all year, scored four times in the first half alone, the first three on short rushes and the fourth on a 12-yard pass from Burrow, who finished 22 for 28 for 206 yards before taking a seat in favor of backup Brandon Allen late in the third quarter.
