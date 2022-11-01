On paper, the New England Patriots defense had an opportunity to feast. The Indianapolis Colts were in a tumultuous state offensively, after all. In the last two weeks, quarterback Matt Ryan was benched, offensive coordinator Marcus Brady fired and running back Nyheim Hines — one of the team's top weapons — traded to the Buffalo Bills. And they arrived in Foxborough with no Jonathan Taylor to take pressure off Sam Ehlinger, making his second career start. The ankle injury that has nagged the All-Pro tailback kept him sidelined again for Week 9.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 HOUR AGO