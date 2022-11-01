ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry, IA

Perry Public Library, Carnegie Library Museum announce November programs

By COURTESY OF PERRY PUBLIC LIBRARY
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 5 days ago
Friends of the Library Quilt Raffle – Through Dec. 17

The 2022 Friends of the Perry Public Library Quilt Raffle is underway and will continue until Dec. 17. Two beautiful quilts were donated by the Perry Piecemakers Quilt Guild and they will be on display during Art on the Prairie (Nov. 12-13) and during the Festival of Trees. Tickets are on sale now at the library for $1 each or 6 for $5, all proceeds to benefit Perry Public Library programming.

Carnegie Library Museum Quilt Raffle – Through Dec. 17

The annual Carnegie Library Museum Quilt Raffle is underway and will continue until Saturday, Dec. 17. Local quilter Linda Andorf has generously donated two holiday quilts and one holiday wall-hanging for the raffle. Come and view the quilts or purchase tickets ($1 each /6 tickets for $5) at the Carnegie Library Museum. All proceeds directly benefit the museum. The festive quilts will be on display there through Dec. 16, including Art on the Prairie weekend (Nov. 12-13). They may also be viewed at the Winter Markets (Nov. 19 and Dec. 17), from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Perry Public Library Community Room. Come and see these works of art! For more information, call the Carnegie Library Museum: 515-465-7713.

Mystery Book Club: The Guest House – Nov. 1

The Perry Public Library Mystery Book Club will meet at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, in-person, in the library Community Room. The November selected title is "The Guest House" by Robin Morgan Bentley. Interested readers are invited to join discussion leader Mary Murphy for a book discussion each month. Books are available at the library, and newcomers are always welcome! Register online, in person, or call the library: 515-465-3569.

Never Too Old for YA Book Club: A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder – Nov. 2

The Perry Public Library Never Too Old for YA Book Club will hold its November book discussion at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2 in the library Community Room. The selected discussion book is A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder by Holly Jackson. Anyone interested may join the group at any time, but registration is required. Books are available at the library for registrants. Register online, in person, or call the library for more information: 515-465-3569.

Chess at the Library – Nov. 3, 10, 17

Chess instruction and walk-in chess will continue to be offered at the library this November on Thursday afternoons. Students, grades K-12, will meet from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the library Board Room and chess players of all ages are welcome to meet from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., also in the Board Room, for instruction or competition. Instructor is David Oliveira, who offers chess instruction by individual appointments as well. Call the library to arrange a time: 515-465-3569. Please note there is no chess on Nov. 24, as the library will be closed for Thanksgiving.

Saturday Storytimes – Nov. 5, 19

Join Perry Public Library staff for Saturday Storytimes in the library Community Room at 10:15 a.m. on Nov. 5 and 19. Enjoy stories, activities and more at the free sessions. No registration is needed. Due to Art on the Prairie at the library (Nov. 12-13), no storytime is scheduled that weekend, but we hope you will join us at the library for Art on the Prairie, a family-friendly event! There is no storytime on Saturday, Nov. 26 due to Thanksgiving break.

Saturday Crafternoon – Nov. 5

Join us on the first Saturday of each month for Saturday Crafternoons, from 12 to 4:30 p.m. in the library Community Room. We provide a dedicated makerspace for crafters and do-it-yourselfers to work on projects in a comfortable environment. Plan your next work session for Saturday, Nov. 5 at the library. Tables are available on a first come, first served basis, and everyone is invited. No reservations, no charge!

Book Talk with Visiting Author Professor Neil Hamilton - Nov. 5

Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum will host visiting author and Drake Professor Emeritus Neil Hamilton for a Book Talk on his recently published title, "The Land Remains: A Midwestern Perspective On Our Past and Future," at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Carnegie Library Museum. Longtime director of the Drake University Agricultural Law Center, Professor Hamilton will talk about his book and share his personal perspectives on agriculture and land policy, as well as his extensive knowledge of the history of conservation in Iowa, including soil health, water quality, public lands and more. Sponsored by the Raccoon River Watershed Association, this event is free and open to the public. Plan to join the conversation - and register for a door prize - at this interesting program. Everyone is welcome!

Happy Fall, Y’All Family Party – Nov. 7

Perry Public Library is planning a family fall celebration party called Happy Fall, Y’all from 6 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7 in the library Community Room. Join Miss Suzanne and go on a “Leaf Hunt,” play games, create two make-and-take crafts, enjoy a snack and take home a goodie bag! This is a free program, but registration is required. Register online, at the library, or call the library to sign up: 515-465-3569.

Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum Presents: Carnegie Libraries in Iowa – Nov. 10

The public is invited to attend a free program called "Carnegie Libraries in Iowa," the second installment in a Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum series that focuses on Carnegie libraries and their impact on Iowa communities. Come and hear Professor Shana Stuart at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Carnegie Library Museum. Her interesting program illuminates the history of Carnegie libraries in our state and their contributions to our cities and towns. No registration is needed for this event. Everyone is welcome.

Closed for Veterans Day – Nov. 11

Perry Public Library and the Carnegie Library Museum will be closed Friday, Nov. 11 for the Veterans Day holiday.

Art on the Prairie 2022 – Nov. 12, 13

The 12th annual Art on the Prairie weekend is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13. Perry Public Library, as well as the Carnegie Library Museum, will be designated venues for visual and performing artists throughout the weekend. Come and admire a variety of handmade items from multiple art mediums, enjoy free performances and shop for unique gift items at this family-friendly event.

Cooking Time Storytime Unit Starts at the Library – Nov. 15, 16

Toddlers (ages 18 months to 3 years) and preschool children (ages 4 and 5) and their caregivers are invited to join Miss Suzanne in the kitchen for a four-week Storytime unit called Cooking Time, which begins Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 15 and 16 for two age groups. The Toddler Time group meets Tuesdays, from 10:15 to 11 a.m., in the library Community Room, and the Fun for 4s and 5s group meets on Wednesdays, at the same time and place. We will talk about safety in the kitchen, nutrition and cooking procedures, as we prepare simple snacks. Each child receives a free apron! Register for the free sessions online (www.perry. lib.ia.us), email Suzanne Kestel (skestel@perry.lib.ia.us), or call the library (515-465-3569), to sign up.

Monthly Book Club – Nov. 15

The Perry Public Library Monthly Book Club will meet at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, in the library Community Room. The selected title for the month is "American Dirt" by Jeanine Cummins. Everyone interested is invited to join the discussion, but registration is required. Register online, by phone: 515-465-3569, or in person. Books are available at the library for participants. For more information, call Library Director and discussion leader Mary Murphy: 515-465-3569.

Fall Craft: Holiday Garland & Cinnamon Ornaments at the Library – Nov. 19

Join Trista at Perry Public Library for a family-friendly fall craft at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. We will make holiday garlands and cinnamon ornaments. All supplies are provided, and no registration is needed for this free event. Everyone is welcome! For more information, call the library: 515-465-3569.

Closed for Thanksgiving Holiday – Nov. 24, 25

Perry Public Library and the Carnegie Library Museum will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24 and 25, for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Craft Club: Fleece Tie Blankets – Nov. 28

The Perry Public Library Craft Club will meet for their November event at 6 p.m. on Nov. 28 in the library Community Room. The featured craft is Fleece Tie Blankets, from pre-cut holiday-themed kits. All interested crafters are invited to participate in Craft Club, but you must register and pay the $5 materials fee by the deadline to guarantee your supplies. The November deadline is Monday, Nov. 21.

