Philadelphia Eagles vs. Houston Texans picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 9 game?
The Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans play on Thursday Night Football in the first game on the NFL Week 9 schedule .
Which team will get the victory?
Check out these NFL Week 9 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 5:15 p.m. MST on Amazon Prime Video.
The Eagles are a 13.5-point favorite in the game.
NFL Week 9 picks, predictions :
- Eagles vs. Texans | Chargers vs. Falcons | Dolphins vs. Bears
- Panthers vs. Bengals | Packers vs. Lions | Raiders vs. Jaguars
- Colts vs. Patriots | Bills vs. Jets | Vikings vs. Commanders
- Seahawks vs. Cardinals | Rams vs. Bucs | Titans vs. Chiefs
- Ravens vs. Saints | For subscribers: The Republic's picks
The Arizona Republic : Eagles 31, Texans 13
Jeremy Cluff writes: "The Jalen Hurts to A.J. Brown connection has been special. I wouldn't be surprised if they combine for a couple more touchdowns in this game."
Bookies.com : Bet the Eagles to cover vs. Texans
Bill Speros writes: "It is heaven for Philly fans right now. The Eagles are 7-0 and will playing at a nearly-empty NRG Stadium in Houston. The eyes of both cities are also fixated on the World Series, where the Astros and Phillies will playing Game 5 at the same time in Philadelphia thanks to Monday’s rainout. Don't worry too much about the Texans having any home-field advantage here. The Eagles are a truck. They're 7-0 ATS in the first half. A sign of terrific pre-game preparation. Jalen Hurts is racing toward Elite QB status. This game will be another giant step in that journey. Yes, this is a monster line. Philly is 5-2 ATS but has covered its three biggest lines of the season."
- Eagles vs. Texans | Chargers vs. Falcons | Dolphins vs. Bears
- Panthers vs. Bengals | Packers vs. Lions | Raiders vs. Jaguars
- Colts vs. Patriots | Bills vs. Jets | Vikings vs. Commanders
- Seahawks vs. Cardinals | Rams vs. Bucs | Titans vs. Chiefs
- Ravens vs. Saints | NFL Week 9 point spreads, moneylines
ESPN : Eagles have an 82.1% chance to win the Week 9 game
The site's Football Power Index gives the Texans a 17.7% chance to get the victory.
Draft Kings : Take the Eagles to cover vs. Texans
David Fucillo writes: "This game seems tempting to view as a letdown game, but considering what they did to a bad Steelers squad earlier today, it’s hard to see the Eagles having a letdown against most anybody. They’re absolutely rolling along. A short week can be tough to figure out, but this has the makings of a 24-6 type of game for the Eagles."
How to watch: NFL Week 9 schedule, television information
Sports Betting Dime : Eagles 29.3, Texans 7.2
The site's formula predicts that the Eagles will win the Week 9 NFL game.
Fan Duel : Go with the Eagles to cover vs. Texans
Larry Rupp writes: "Oddsmakers are giving the Eagles a clear edge ahead of this Week 9 contest. ESPN's FPI is also favoring Philly and I find myself in the same boat. Head coach Nick Sirianni has his team firing on all cylinders right now, ranking as a top-five scoring offense and a top-five scoring defense. Asking a second-year quarterback in Davis Mills to keep up with that is unrealistic."
NFL power rankings: Eagles, Vikings, Titans, Bills continue impressive win streaks
Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.
Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.
This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Houston Texans picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 9 game?
Comments / 0