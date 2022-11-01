Philadelphia Eagles vs. Houston Texans picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 9 game?

The Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans play on Thursday Night Football in the first game on the NFL Week 9 schedule .

Which team will get the victory?

Check out these NFL Week 9 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 5:15 p.m. MST on Amazon Prime Video.

The Eagles are a 13.5-point favorite in the game.

NFL Week 9 picks, predictions :

The Arizona Republic : Eagles 31, Texans 13

Jeremy Cluff writes: "The Jalen Hurts to A.J. Brown connection has been special. I wouldn't be surprised if they combine for a couple more touchdowns in this game."

Bookies.com : Bet the Eagles to cover vs. Texans

Bill Speros writes: "It is heaven for Philly fans right now. The Eagles are 7-0 and will playing at a nearly-empty NRG Stadium in Houston. The eyes of both cities are also fixated on the World Series, where the Astros and Phillies will playing Game 5 at the same time in Philadelphia thanks to Monday’s rainout. Don't worry too much about the Texans having any home-field advantage here. The Eagles are a truck. They're 7-0 ATS in the first half. A sign of terrific pre-game preparation. Jalen Hurts is racing toward Elite QB status. This game will be another giant step in that journey. Yes, this is a monster line. Philly is 5-2 ATS but has covered its three biggest lines of the season."

NFL Week 9 odds :

ESPN : Eagles have an 82.1% chance to win the Week 9 game

The site's Football Power Index gives the Texans a 17.7% chance to get the victory.

Draft Kings : Take the Eagles to cover vs. Texans

David Fucillo writes: "This game seems tempting to view as a letdown game, but considering what they did to a bad Steelers squad earlier today, it’s hard to see the Eagles having a letdown against most anybody. They’re absolutely rolling along. A short week can be tough to figure out, but this has the makings of a 24-6 type of game for the Eagles."

How to watch: NFL Week 9 schedule, television information

Sports Betting Dime : Eagles 29.3, Texans 7.2

The site's formula predicts that the Eagles will win the Week 9 NFL game.

Fan Duel : Go with the Eagles to cover vs. Texans

Larry Rupp writes: "Oddsmakers are giving the Eagles a clear edge ahead of this Week 9 contest. ESPN's FPI is also favoring Philly and I find myself in the same boat. Head coach Nick Sirianni has his team firing on all cylinders right now, ranking as a top-five scoring offense and a top-five scoring defense. Asking a second-year quarterback in Davis Mills to keep up with that is unrealistic."

NFL power rankings: Eagles, Vikings, Titans, Bills continue impressive win streaks

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

