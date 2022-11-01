ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Mailers in House District 49 voters stir controversy

By Robert Medley, Fort Smith Times Record
 5 days ago

A group calling themselves Make Liberty Win, that has endorsed state House District 49 Republican challenger Max Avery, has mailed out a flyer to residents across the district that attacks incumbent Jay Richardson with questionable statements about cross dressing and sexually explicit content in schools.

Avery said he has filed a complaint with the Arkansas State Election Commission. It is one message he did not approve.

Avery said the group, Make Liberty Win Arkansas, a a political action committee based in Virginia, a group that endorsed Avery on their website. However, Avery said he did not make any attacks on Richardson such as was seen on the mailer to residents, or have anything to do with it.

Richardson, contacted Monday, said he did not have a comment on the mailers.

Avery said he has not taken any campaign contribution from the group.

"The whole thing is very bizarre to me," Avery said. "It's misinformation. I think it is very troubling that an out-of-state group can do this."

The flier shows a picture of a drag queen and words on a chalkboard that read, "Coming to a school near you! if Jay Richardson gets elected.

On one side of the mailer with a Little Rock post office as the return address reads, "We want a drag queen in every school!" The mailer reads, "Democrats have been shouting this message and making good on their threat to expose young children to as much sexually explicit content in schools as possible. Don't leave Arkansas' kids vulnerable to adult "entertainers" who treat your children's classrooms like strip clubs."

Avery said, "My thing is there are a lot of things we could talk about that we differ on. This is not something I had heard of or that I have endorsed."

Messages to the group's website https://www.makelibertywin.com/ were not immediately returned Monday.

Sebastian County Election coordinator Meghan Hassler said any complaints about campaign materials are made directly to the state election commission, and the Sebastian County office.

