ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Thanksgiving food giveaway in Fort Smith postponed

By Fort Smith Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13esyN_0iuPyZ8t00

A free Thanksgiving food giveaway previously planned in Fort Smith has been postponed, said Charolette Tidwell, director of Antioch for Youth & Family.

The event had previously been scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 12. A new date for the event has not been set.

The food giveaway helps those in need by providing food for Thanksgiving Day meals. Groups interested in volunteering for future events can email antiochvolunteerthanksgiving@gmail.com.

Antioch for Youth & Family gives food away to people in need weekly on Wednesday mornings at 1420 N. 32 in Fort Smith.

More food is needed to meet the growing needs in the community due to inflation this year and higher food prices at the stores, Tidwell said. She said there has been a weekly increase in people needing food at the pantry. Volunteers served 1,818 people Oct. 26.

A date for the Thanksgiving giveaway is expected to be announced soon.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Best Pies In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

Pie season is here! And with that comes the need for delicious pies with every occasion. But if you don't feel like baking, that's okay, because Fort Smith has more than a few great places to find a delicious pie. No matter what kind of pie you fancy, you are sure to find one. Whether it be a cherry pie, apple pie, or even a pumpkin pie.
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Fort Smith, Arkansas, crews rescue drivers from flooded roads

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Drivers in Fort Smith got stuck on flooded roads as storms hit the area Friday night. Law enforcement said they performed about half-a-dozen swift-water rescues in the city. Drivers said they didn't realize just how high the water had gotten. Some of the worst spots...
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

River Valley cleaning up from storm damage

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Multiple Sebastian County residents are spending the day cleaning up from Friday night's storm damage. Sebastian County Emergency Manager, Travis Cooper, said assessments have shown about 16 homes with some type of damage - including porches, carports, broken windows, siding blown off and debris. He...
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
LoneStar 92

Christmas Themed Cabin in Arkansas Like a Hallmark Lifetime Movie

Halloween is over, and now it's pretty much on to the holidays with Thanksgiving coming up next and Christmas soon to follow. It's hard to believe, but many of you may have already started watching Christmas movies on the Hallmark channel. Did you know there is a Christmas Cabin in Arkansas that will make you feel as though you stepped into a Hallmark holiday movie?
OZARK, AR
KHBS

Tornadoes, thunderstorms damage parts of the River Valley

POTEAU, Okla. — Severe storms damaged parts of the River Valley Friday night. Powers lines were knocked down outside of Heavener and Octavia, according to Dennis Yocum, emergency manager. Firefighters reported working two house fires, possibly caused by lightning strikes. One was in Poteau and one in the town...
MANSFIELD, AR
KHBS

Sarah Huckabee Sanders comes to Fort Smith during campaign for governor

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Sarah Huckabee Sanders campaigned in Siloam Springs Friday, with only a few days left before Election Day. Sanders, a Republican, is one of three candidates for governor in Arkansas. Democrat Chris Jones and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. are also running. READ: Guide to the candidates in the Arkansas governor's race.
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Over 900 customers without power in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to an outage map on Ozarks Electric Cooperative's website, over 3,000 customers in Fayetteville are without power as of 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The outage is reported to be mainly affecting the downtown and west side of the city. As of 3:45 p.m.,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bartlesvilleradio.com

Tahlequah Man Arrested as Part of Catalytic Converter Conspiracy

A Tahlequah man has been arrested by the United States Department of Justice-Northern Oklahoma District as part of a sting operation titled OPERATON HEAVY METAL that involved law enforcement groups at the local, state and federal levels to coordinate a take-down of a network of thieves who have been stealing catalytic converters off cars and then selling them to a refinery. Investigators said the network has brought in tens of millions of dollars on the thefts.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
683K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fort Smith, AR from Southwest Times Record.

 http://swtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy