Thanksgiving food giveaway in Fort Smith postponed

A free Thanksgiving food giveaway previously planned in Fort Smith has been postponed, said Charolette Tidwell, director of Antioch for Youth & Family.

The event had previously been scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 12. A new date for the event has not been set.

The food giveaway helps those in need by providing food for Thanksgiving Day meals. Groups interested in volunteering for future events can email antiochvolunteerthanksgiving@gmail.com.

Antioch for Youth & Family gives food away to people in need weekly on Wednesday mornings at 1420 N. 32 in Fort Smith.

More food is needed to meet the growing needs in the community due to inflation this year and higher food prices at the stores, Tidwell said. She said there has been a weekly increase in people needing food at the pantry. Volunteers served 1,818 people Oct. 26.

A date for the Thanksgiving giveaway is expected to be announced soon.