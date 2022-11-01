North Fort Myers woman, 61, dies Tuesday morning while crossing travel lanes in bicycle

A 61-year-old North Fort Myers woman died Tuesday morning when a car struck her as she rode her bicycle.

The crash happened just before 7:30 a.m.

The car, driven by a 22-year-old Fort Myers man, was traveling south on U.S. 41, on the center lane, just south of Six Mile Cypress Parkway, in Fort Myers, according to an incident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The bicyclist was crossing U.S. 41 from west to east, troopers said. The car swerved in an attempt to avoid he, troopers said.

Help sought:Four days after fatal hit-and-run, FHP continues to ask for help with new leads

Edison Bridge crash:FMPD investigate fatal crash on Edison Bridge on Saturday evening, bridge closed temporarily

The front right of the car collided with the bicyclist in the southbound U.S. 41 lanes.

The bicyclist died on scene. She's at least the 90th death on Lee County roads this year.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.