North Fort Myers woman, 61, dies Tuesday morning while crossing travel lanes in bicycle

By Tomas Rodriguez, Fort Myers News-Press
 5 days ago
A 61-year-old North Fort Myers woman died Tuesday morning when a car struck her as she rode her bicycle.

The crash happened just before 7:30 a.m.

The car, driven by a 22-year-old Fort Myers man, was traveling south on U.S. 41, on the center lane, just south of Six Mile Cypress Parkway, in Fort Myers, according to an incident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The bicyclist was crossing U.S. 41 from west to east, troopers said. The car swerved in an attempt to avoid he, troopers said.

The front right of the car collided with the bicyclist in the southbound U.S. 41 lanes.

The bicyclist died on scene. She's at least the 90th death on Lee County roads this year.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

