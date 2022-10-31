Read full article on original website
Research will look at how to bring tutoring to more kids, what’s working
Tutoring is one of the most popular strategies for helping students catch up in the wake of the pandemic. But cost, staffing, and scheduling challenges often make it hard for schools to get these programs off the ground.A sweeping $10 million research effort announced Thursday aims to tackle that problem by studying 31 different tutoring initiatives across the country this school year. The goal is to answer some of the biggest...
sippycupmom.com
How Special Education Teachers Can Improve Their Teaching Quality
Special education classes help students with special needs thrive in school. These classes can take place in specialist schools and in mainstream schools too. In some cases, children who require special education participate in standard classrooms. In this situation, teachers are expected to incorporate special ed teaching to ensure all students’ needs are catered for. Special education teaching is often more intensive and specialized to help each child learn. Here are a few tips to help special education teachers improve their quality of teaching.
usatales.com
What career options are available with an Associate of Arts degree?
An Associate of Arts (AA) degree is a program that provides students with an academic grounding in a range of subjects with the aim of them then moving onto a bachelor’s degree in a specialized area or entering the workforce. As associate degrees can be completed within two years, they are a perfect entry point for undergraduates who are unsure of the exact direction they want to take in their careers but have a passion or strong interest in the arts.
MedicalXpress
Research gives new perspectives on social isolation in older age
Social relations are important for people. But this does not mean that solitude is always harmful. On the contrary, research shows that a small minority of older people are alone and that a considerable proportion of them are happy with being so. This sheds light on what exclusion from social relationships in older age means.
facultyfocus.com
Teaching Through a Lens of Compassion: Strengthening Pre-service Teachers’ Math Muscles
Imagine you have not thought about mathematics class in over a decade. You vaguely recall how fractions are connected to decimals, and the notion of “Pi” brings something to mind other than apple deliciousness. You have collected all of your mathematical memories and locked them away in a drawer, never to be approached. Every time you feel an inkling of math anxiety, math phobia, or are reminded of math trauma, you brush it away, like you might a pesky mosquito. Until one day, you find yourself studying as a preservice teacher, enrolled in a mathematics content course that you are required to pass to obtain your teaching degree. That is where many of our learners find themselves: face-to-face with their least favorite subject – a seemingly insurmountable barrier blocking their way to success.
psychologytoday.com
The Three "Laws" of Human Behavior
The unified theory of psychology frames human behavior in terms of three factors: investment, influence, and justification. Investment frames animal behavior patterns in terms of work effort that emerges because of evolution and learning. Influence refers to how different individuals impact each other and relate in competitive and cooperative ways...
KevinMD.com
Institutionalized racism in psychiatry: a doctor’s experience
I was sitting in front of a panel of six people for my psychiatry training interview in Wellington, New Zealand. Two community members, two psychiatry consultants, and a senior psychiatry registrar, all of which were of Caucasian ethnicity. I can recall talking about cultural differences in my upbringing and how...
CNBC
To avoid a ‘backlog of burnout,’ make taking vacation a habit throughout your career, experts say
Researchers and health experts have long stressed the importance of taking time off. "Vacations are really important to recover from our always-on work culture," says Ashley Whillans, assistant professor of business administration at Harvard Business School and author of "Time Smart." "They help us come back to work more refreshed, more creative, more energized, feeling more positive."
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Who reads personal statements?
“You received an interview invite based on ERAS filters the program set, so you already have your foot in the door. Don’t have them yawning at a two-page extravaganza of your life story that makes them wonder if you know what full stops are and cringing at thoughts that were better left unsaid. Because honestly (also don’t start a sentence with ‘because’), who even reads these personal statements?”
infomeddnews.com
Top Medical Postgraduate Courses You Should Consider
Getting a postgraduate degree in the medical field is an investment in your future. At the same time, understanding what these degrees are and how they might benefit you will help you make the right decision when it comes to picking a school. In this article, we talk about medical programs and outline some of the best options for undergraduate students.
ScienceBlog.com
People with paranormal beliefs spooked by science and the COVID-19 vaccine
The number 13, telekinesis and witchcraft play a part in a person’s mistrust of science and vaccines, including the COVID-19 shot, according to research from West Virginia University sociologists. Previous research has shown that people with conservative religious beliefs are more likely to lack confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine,...
Hr Morning
New guidance to support workers’ mental health – 5 essential elements of a healthy workplace
Over the last year or so, the COVID-19 pandemic, the ‘Great Resignation’ and Quiet Quitting have all highlighted an undeniable truth: Mental health matters. And if you’re like many HR pros looking to recruit and retain top talent, consider this: 81% of workers said that “employers’ support for mental health will be an important consideration when they look for work in the future,” according to a recent survey conducted by the American Psychological Association.
