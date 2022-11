Walden Galleria announces extended hours for 2022 holiday shopping season

The Walden Galleria has announced its extended hours for the 2022 holiday shopping season.

The shopping center will be closed on Thanksgiving but will open at 7 a.m. on Black Friday, you can find the full listing of holiday shopping hours below:

November:



Thanksgiving: Thursday, November 24, 2022: CLOSED

Black Friday: Friday, November 25, 2022: 7am – 9pm

Saturday, November 26, 2022: 10am – 9pm

Sunday, November 27, 2022: 11am – 6pm

Monday, November 28, 2022: 10am – 9pm

Tuesday, November 29, 2022: 10am – 9pm

Wednesday, November 30, 2022: 10am – 9pm

December:



Thursday, December 1, 2022: 10am – 9pm

Friday, December 2, 2022: 10am – 9pm

Saturday, December 3, 2022: 10am – 9pm

Sunday, December 4, 2022: 11am – 6pm

Monday, December 5, 2022: 10am – 9pm

Tuesday, December 6, 2022: 10am – 9pm

Wednesday, December 7, 2022: 10am – 9pm

Thursday, December 8, 2022: 10am – 9pm

Friday, December 9, 2022: 10am – 9pm

Saturday, December 10, 2022: 10am – 9pm

Sunday, December 11, 2022: 11am – 6pm

Monday, December 12, 2022: 10am – 9pm

Tuesday, December 13, 2022: 10am – 9pm

Wednesday, December 14, 2022: 10am – 9pm

Thursday, December 15, 2022: 10am – 9pm

Friday, December 16, 2022: 10am – 9pm

Saturday, December 17, 2022: 9am – 9pm

Sunday, December 18, 2022: 9am – 9pm

Monday, December 19, 2022: 9am – 9pm

Tuesday, December 20, 2022: 9am – 9pm

Wednesday, December 21, 2022: 9am – 9pm

Thursday, December 22, 2022: 9am – 9pm

Friday, December 23, 2022: 9am – 9pm

Christmas Eve: Saturday, December 24, 2022: 9am – 5pm

Christmas Day: Sunday, December 25, 2022: CLOSED

Monday, December 26, 2022: 10am – 9pm

Tuesday, December 27, 2022: 10am – 9pm

Wednesday, December 28, 2022: 10am – 9pm

Thursday, December 29, 2022: 10am – 9pm

Friday, December 30, 2022: 10am – 9pm

New Year’s Eve: Saturday, December 31, 2022: 10am – 5pm

New Year’s Day: Sunday, January 1, 2023: 10am – 5pm

In addition, Santa Claus will return beginning on November 18 until Christmas Eve. The Walden Galleria said additional details will be released in the upcoming weeks.

Officials say you should be sure to check with individual stores to confirm hours prior to visiting.

“Given some of the challenges with shipping and online shopping, we cannot stress enough how important it is for holiday shoppers to begin their holiday shopping earlier than usual. Our stores are stepping up with additional staff and seasonal employees, as well as running deals and discounts earlier in the season to help ensure customers have a successful holiday shopping experience.”

- Walden Galleria’s Marketing Director, Alex Corbelli