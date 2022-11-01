ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Aiden Henry’s pick-six for Walsh Jesuit voted as high school play of the week in Ohio for week 10

By Ryan Isley
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hOMm2_0iuPxMwt00

Congratulations to Aiden Henry of Walsh Jesuit for being voted as Ohio high school play of the week

After the games were all played in the last week of the regular season, we asked for fans to vote on what play was the play of the week across the state.

Aiden Henry of Walsh Jesuit won with 45.09% of the votes cast.

In the win over St. Vincent-St. Mary, Henry intercepted a pass at the Walsh 3-yard-line and returned it 97 yards for a touchdown as time expired in the second quarter.

The Sandusky Perkins duo of Logan Lesch and Braylon Collier was second with 38.41% and Bryson Hammer of Fremont Ross was third.

If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email ryan@scorebooklive.com.

(Photo by Jeff Harwell)

