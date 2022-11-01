ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

@myghty1
5d ago

I saw some B’s must be good to be a wealthy person in this city, those two clowns only work for them

6
Alfred Bonnabel
5d ago

ZERO ZERO ZERO is their ratings as Politicans and DEMO-RATS. VOTE ♥️

11
 

CBS New York

Hochul, Zeldin make last-minute pitches to New York voters

NEW YORK -- The candidates for New York governor spent Saturday making their last-minute pitches to voters with just three days to go before Election Day.Gov. Kathy Hochul was joined by New York Democrats, including a former president, trying to get out the vote. Meanwhile, Congressman Lee Zeldin was in Upstate New York with Republican candidates there, making his case."I'm a streetfighter from Buffalo, New York," Hochul told her supporters."We are going to save our state and restore it to glory," Zeldin told the crowd at his rally.Both are trying to get in front of as many voters as possible this weekend.Earlier Saturday, democrats...
cityandstateny.com

After hammering bail reform for a year, Eric Adams hits the campaign trail

Amid a surprisingly close gubernatorial race and more than half a dozen consequential congressional districts up for grabs, national Democratic figures including President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are flocking to New York to stump for Gov. Kathy Hochul, including in districts where other Democrats are hoping to hang on to or flip competitive seats. New York City Mayor Eric Adams is there too, sometimes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POLITICO

Where Zeldin would steer the state

Presented by For the Many Environmental Action Inc. We’ve heard what Gov. Kathy Hochul has in mind for New York if she is reelected. Her opponent, Rep. Lee Zeldin, has plans too, if he becomes the first Republican elected statewide in two decades — and he filled in some details with POLITICO’s Joe Spector. (Though a more succinct version might be found on the lips of Times Square’s Naked Cowboy, who sings that he is fully Team Zeldin.)
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Square News

NYU profs, local politicians address sudden resignation of chief NY judge

An NYU School of Law panel discussed solutions to address the current vacancy of the chief justice of the highest court in New York on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The person who fills the position will affect the political balance of decisions made by the New York Court of Appeals, which has been divided on its interpretation of state laws in recent years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Meet the moguls going all in for Zeldin in New York

This story is published in partnership with New York Focus. Sign up for their newsletter here. New York hasn’t elected a Republican governor in 20 years. And, by most measures, it’s hard to imagine it will on Tuesday. Gov. Kathy Hochul not only has Democratic incumbency on her side, but has also amassed a record campaign war chest. The $49 million she’s raised represents the largest political fundraising haul in state history — and more than doubles that raised by her Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin.
WISCONSIN STATE
Gotham Gazette

Updated New York Voter Enrollment Numbers Show Playing Field for 2022 Election

New York State added over 400,000 voters to the rolls since the last gubernatorial election in 2018, a 3% increase in total enrollment, according to the latest data released by the State Board of Elections on Tuesday. The 424,000 net additional voters since 2018 bring the total to 13.1 million...
bkreader.com

BK Reader’s Voter Guide to the 2022 General Election

Early voting for the 2022 midterm elections continues through Nov. 6 in the lead-up to Election Day on Nov. 8. This guide for Brooklyn voters lists Kings County districts for the U.S. House of Representatives, New York Senate, New York Assembly and the NY State governor’s race. In some...
BROOKLYN, NY
Queens Post

The 4 Ballot Questions Up for a Vote in New York in November

This article was originally published by The CITY on Oct. 31, 2022 By Rachel Holliday Smith. There will be more than just candidates on your ballot in November. New York City voters also will have four proposals to decide on: a statewide proposal that would boost spending in Albany on future environment-related projects plus three city proposals to create a “statement of values” for the government, form a racial equity office, and define how the cost of living is calculated.
ALBANY, NY
CBS New York

City workers, Democratic assemblyman take down Zeldin campaign signs

NEW YORK -- With less than a week to go before Election Day, there is a new controversy. In parts of the Big Apple, city workers and even a lawmaker are taking down Lee Zeldin's campaign signs.A sanitation worker removed one of Zeldin's campaign signs from a Midwood, Brooklyn street. Democratic Assemblyman Peter Abate Jr. had several Zeldin signs in his hand when a local resident confronted him. He told her the Long Island congressman was breaking the law, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Wednesday."You can quote me as saying I think it would be a disgrace for someone running for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Upstate New York, including NY-19, could hold the key to a House majority

Voters in New York's 19th Congressional District could help determine which party controls the House of Representatives come January. In just five days, Democrat Josh Riley and Republican Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro will face off in a district that spans from Binghamton to the Massachusetts border. The district is...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
nychealthandhospitals.org

Mayor Adams Expands Efforts to Connect Patients Experiencing Homelessness to Stable, Affordable Housing, Delivers on Promise in Housing Blueprint Released Earlier This Year

As Strategy to Good Health, ‘Housing for Health’ Initiative Will Focus on Four Strategic Areas: Navigation Services, Medical Respite Beds, Affordable Housing on Hospital Property, and Social Service Support for Patients in Permanent Housing. Program Will Leverage NYC Health + Hospitals Land to Create Nearly 650 New Affordable...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

