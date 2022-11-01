Read full article on original website
@myghty1
5d ago
I saw some B’s must be good to be a wealthy person in this city, those two clowns only work for them
6
Alfred Bonnabel
5d ago
ZERO ZERO ZERO is their ratings as Politicans and DEMO-RATS. VOTE ♥️
11
Hochul, Zeldin make last-minute pitches to New York voters
NEW YORK -- The candidates for New York governor spent Saturday making their last-minute pitches to voters with just three days to go before Election Day.Gov. Kathy Hochul was joined by New York Democrats, including a former president, trying to get out the vote. Meanwhile, Congressman Lee Zeldin was in Upstate New York with Republican candidates there, making his case."I'm a streetfighter from Buffalo, New York," Hochul told her supporters."We are going to save our state and restore it to glory," Zeldin told the crowd at his rally.Both are trying to get in front of as many voters as possible this weekend.Earlier Saturday, democrats...
Commercial Observer
Sunday Summary: Will There Be a New York Surprise in Tuesday’s Election?
You know what we haven’t talked about in a while? Politics!. Just kidding — that’s all anyone ever talks about! And we’re going to continue talking about it long after Tuesday’s midterm elections because human beings, as a species, are beyond help at this point.
cityandstateny.com
After hammering bail reform for a year, Eric Adams hits the campaign trail
Amid a surprisingly close gubernatorial race and more than half a dozen consequential congressional districts up for grabs, national Democratic figures including President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are flocking to New York to stump for Gov. Kathy Hochul, including in districts where other Democrats are hoping to hang on to or flip competitive seats. New York City Mayor Eric Adams is there too, sometimes.
President Biden to campaign for Gov. Hochul in Yonkers Sunday
President Joe Biden will campaign for Gov. Kathy Hochul in Yonkers on Sunday in a bid to further boost Democratic voter turnout just days before Election Day.
thebronxfreepress.com
Racial Justice on the Ballot Now Justicia Racial en la Papeleta Ahora
Latinos are the largest minority voting bloc in the country. About 20% of the entire United States population is Latino American, and in New York City alone, we make up almost 30% of the city’s population. We have the power to shape the future of our city and our...
POLITICO
Where Zeldin would steer the state
Presented by For the Many Environmental Action Inc. We’ve heard what Gov. Kathy Hochul has in mind for New York if she is reelected. Her opponent, Rep. Lee Zeldin, has plans too, if he becomes the first Republican elected statewide in two decades — and he filled in some details with POLITICO’s Joe Spector. (Though a more succinct version might be found on the lips of Times Square’s Naked Cowboy, who sings that he is fully Team Zeldin.)
nystateofpolitics.com
New York Attorney General Letitia James faces off with Queens attorney in under-the-radar campaign
The state attorney general was at home among other Brooklyn Democrats Friday morning at Junior’s in Brooklyn. “From brownstone Brooklyn to the boardwalk we need individuals to come out,” she told the standing room only crowd. She certainly didn’t seem worried about her re-election campaign. What You...
After cases against Trump and Cuomo, Tish James runs low-key reelection campaign
To top it off, Attorney General Tish James has turned down a debate with her Republican opponent, the only statewide elected official in New York to do so.
Washington Square News
NYU profs, local politicians address sudden resignation of chief NY judge
An NYU School of Law panel discussed solutions to address the current vacancy of the chief justice of the highest court in New York on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The person who fills the position will affect the political balance of decisions made by the New York Court of Appeals, which has been divided on its interpretation of state laws in recent years.
New York voter shares message for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Voters in Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's New York City district and Marjorie Taylor Greene's rural Georgia district see politics very differently. But this election season one issue is uniting them, and it's a good thing for Republicans.
Election 2022: Democratic incumbent and Long Island GOP congressman vie for New York's highest office
For the first time in 12 years, the name Andrew Cuomo is will not be on the ballot. Instead, the race is between the Gov. Kathy Hochul, the woman who succeeded him, and well-known Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin.
cityandstateny.com
Meet the moguls going all in for Zeldin in New York
This story is published in partnership with New York Focus. Sign up for their newsletter here. New York hasn’t elected a Republican governor in 20 years. And, by most measures, it’s hard to imagine it will on Tuesday. Gov. Kathy Hochul not only has Democratic incumbency on her side, but has also amassed a record campaign war chest. The $49 million she’s raised represents the largest political fundraising haul in state history — and more than doubles that raised by her Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin.
Gotham Gazette
Updated New York Voter Enrollment Numbers Show Playing Field for 2022 Election
New York State added over 400,000 voters to the rolls since the last gubernatorial election in 2018, a 3% increase in total enrollment, according to the latest data released by the State Board of Elections on Tuesday. The 424,000 net additional voters since 2018 bring the total to 13.1 million...
bkreader.com
BK Reader’s Voter Guide to the 2022 General Election
Early voting for the 2022 midterm elections continues through Nov. 6 in the lead-up to Election Day on Nov. 8. This guide for Brooklyn voters lists Kings County districts for the U.S. House of Representatives, New York Senate, New York Assembly and the NY State governor’s race. In some...
State senator says drone show over Hudson River should have never happened
Pre-programmed drones moved around the night sky to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the game Candy Crush.
Data-denying Hochul, Dems refuse to face up to crime surge on their watch (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul might actually be worried about losing the election to Republican Lee Zeldin on Tuesday. Hochul, after months of appearing to be on a glide path to being elected governor of New York in her own right, actually talked about crime the other day.
The 4 Ballot Questions Up for a Vote in New York in November
This article was originally published by The CITY on Oct. 31, 2022 By Rachel Holliday Smith. There will be more than just candidates on your ballot in November. New York City voters also will have four proposals to decide on: a statewide proposal that would boost spending in Albany on future environment-related projects plus three city proposals to create a “statement of values” for the government, form a racial equity office, and define how the cost of living is calculated.
City workers, Democratic assemblyman take down Zeldin campaign signs
NEW YORK -- With less than a week to go before Election Day, there is a new controversy. In parts of the Big Apple, city workers and even a lawmaker are taking down Lee Zeldin's campaign signs.A sanitation worker removed one of Zeldin's campaign signs from a Midwood, Brooklyn street. Democratic Assemblyman Peter Abate Jr. had several Zeldin signs in his hand when a local resident confronted him. He told her the Long Island congressman was breaking the law, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Wednesday."You can quote me as saying I think it would be a disgrace for someone running for...
nystateofpolitics.com
Upstate New York, including NY-19, could hold the key to a House majority
Voters in New York's 19th Congressional District could help determine which party controls the House of Representatives come January. In just five days, Democrat Josh Riley and Republican Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro will face off in a district that spans from Binghamton to the Massachusetts border. The district is...
nychealthandhospitals.org
Mayor Adams Expands Efforts to Connect Patients Experiencing Homelessness to Stable, Affordable Housing, Delivers on Promise in Housing Blueprint Released Earlier This Year
As Strategy to Good Health, ‘Housing for Health’ Initiative Will Focus on Four Strategic Areas: Navigation Services, Medical Respite Beds, Affordable Housing on Hospital Property, and Social Service Support for Patients in Permanent Housing. Program Will Leverage NYC Health + Hospitals Land to Create Nearly 650 New Affordable...
Comments / 14