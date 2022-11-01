ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg Christmas Parade 2022

The Fredericksburg Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 5:30pm. It is held along Caroline and Princess Anne Streets in downtown Fredericksburg. The parade is free and open to the public. Please dress for cold weather and wear walking shoes. This year's parade is proudly sponsored...
Fredericksburg’s Major Step Toward Greener Fleet Vehicles

Drive Clean Rural USA Project comes to Dixon Park for Hands-on Demonstration. More than thirty people attended the City of Fredericksburg’s Alternative Fuel Vehicle Workshop on October 27th, 2022 in Dixon Park. Those in attendance represented the City of Fredericksburg Government, Fredericksburg City Public Schools (FCPS) and the University of Mary Washington, as a part of Fredericksburg’s participation in the Drive Clean Rural USA project. Attendees learned about alternative fuel vehicle (AFV) technology from the Virginia Clean Cities (VCC) project team and from AFV industry experts ABM®, Sonny Merryman Inc., Roush CleanTech®, and Blue Bird®.
