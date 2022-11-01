ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

I was right in the middle of the Michigan-Michigan State scuffle. Here's what I saw.

By Chris Solari, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PSwzp_0iuPwdDr00

The sudden surge pushed us backward in a hallway, three reporters caught in the way of a sea of massive bodies.

I used one hand to hit record on my phone (more on that later) and the other to try and prevent the unexpected wave of white from crushing me against the wall. Somehow, they didn’t, though I highly doubt my stiff-arm did anything more than give me momentary leverage, because the tide almost as quickly flowed back out into the Michigan Stadium tunnel.

That is when I saw the punches, shoves and kicks. Michigan State football players hovering over a Michigan football player who almost as quickly as he got knocked down disappeared from the pile.

It happened in an instant and almost as fast as it blazed across the internet. But first, let’s back up to how the Detroit News’ Matt Charboneau, MLive’s Kyle Austin and I ended up in the middle of what is now a criminal investigation into what transpired between a number of Spartans and two Wolverines.

RAINER SABIN: Why we all share blame for Michigan State-Michigan football rivalry becoming so toxic

With U-M headed toward a 29-7 victory Saturday night following Payton Thorne’s interception with 4:04 to play, Charboneau and I each filed our stories early, handing them off to each of our papers to read and add final stats. It is a common practice in sports journalism, particularly for me to get the story into later editions of the Sunday Free Press.

That also allowed us an opportunity to go from the west side of Michigan Stadium to the opposite side and the postgame visiting media interview room, which is a few feet from the tunnel connected to the visitors’ locker room. A photographers room and the referees’ room also is in the same hallway.

[ Mel Tucker apologizes for Michigan State football players' actions ]

We turned and stopped just inside the doorway to the hallway. All of us were aware of the situation that happened two weeks earlier with Michigan and Penn State and the ensuing fallout with Jim Harbaugh and James Franklin about the stadium tunnel . Any reporter worth a damn understands another such incident — particularly in the rivalry game — would be newsworthy.

It is about a 20- to 25-yard walk from the field, maybe 15 yards from where players and coaches disappear from the public eye, to the top of the tunnel and locker rooms. The hallway to the interview room is the first doorway those coming from the field approach.

JEFF SEIDEL: I can't believe I have to say this: It's NEVER OK to whack somebody with a helmet

SHAWN WINDSOR: Why we don't need a break from Michigan-Michigan State football rivalry, despite tunnel incident

As we walked past the locker rooms to the top of the tunnel incline, the game ended. I tweeted the final score . People from the field began filling the 25-degree inclined tunnel.

It was 11:03 p.m.

A handful of Spartans passed the door headed toward their locker room. Then came the referees, who turned the corner and walked past us with an MSU team support staff member following them into the hallway, trying to get their attention to something that happened on the field. One of the refs told him they would “take a look at that” as another MSU staff member yelled down the hallway calling the refs “a bunch of bitches.”

Seconds later, everything erupted.

[ Harbaugh expects criminal charges for MSU tunnel incident; 'an apology' is not enough ]

As I stood against the hallway wall next to a propped-open door on my right, I looked back to my left following the refs for a brief moment. Noise swelled in the tunnel coming toward us. Charboneau, Austin and I all reached for our phones to record.

It was unclear how far down the tunnel things began or what started the altercation, but a cluster of players flooded past the doorway to my right and just as quickly swayed into our hallway. They were pulling a helmetless Michigan player toward us. It was impossible in the moment to see who was punching and who was kicking, but I saw both things happening from my vantage point.

It was 11:04.

Of the three of us, I was nearest the door and got bumped backward by players as their momentum pushed them into me, using my hand in attempt to leverage whoever hit me from falling further down the hall. Unbeknownst to me in the moment, my phone captured 3 seconds of video of the wall and hallway and stopped upon being contacted. I didn’t realize it until after the combatants started to disperse.

I tried to reestablish position, thinking I was still recording, as Itayvion “Tank” Brown in front of me picked up the Wolverines’ No. 1 — it was Ja’Den McBurrows after reviewing video later — and threw him back through the metal doors that remained open despite the U-M player hitting it after being tossed into them. After that, I watched Zion Young and Angelo Grose both connect on punches and then shove McBurrows to the ground. Young also kicked at the U-M player as McBurrows (also upon later video review) popped up and spun away from the pile toward his locker room side of the tunnel. Austin’s and Charboneau’s videos captured the scene.

I went to stop my recording. My video screen read “00:00:00.” I swore at myself briefly before hitting the red button again and capturing the Spartans walking toward their locker room. A security guard stood next to me doing nothing. Across the tunnel, Green was along the opposite wall yelling toward the MSU players. Other TV cameras had joined us.

(We did not know there was a second player involved at the time. It wasn’t until the next day that video emerged of the incident involving Michigan defensive back Gemon Green in which it is alleged he was hit with a helmet . Another video of the field after the final whistle showed both he and McBurrows walked and skipped into the MSU entourage. Both were carrying their helmets in their hands as they ran into the throng.)

A few more referees walked past. Then the rest of the Wolverines arrived with the Paul Bunyan Trophy, closing the gap on the Spartans who remained outside their locker room.

It was 11:05 p.m., the pageantry of 60 minutes of hard-fought football all but erased by the two minutes in the tunnel.

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com . Follow him on Twitter @chrissolari .

Read more on the Michigan State Spartans and sign up for our Spartans newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: I was right in the middle of the Michigan-Michigan State scuffle. Here's what I saw.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan football stock watch: Career day has linebacker trending up, top WR moving down

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Free Press sports writer Tony Garcia breaks down the Michigan football players who helped or hurt their stock after Saturday's 52-17 victory over Rutgers:. LB Michael Barrett: Barrett had the best game of his career on Saturday, recording the first two interceptions of his college career, helping change the momentum of the game. His first interception came midway through the third quarter when, in zone coverage, he read the eyes of Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt, jumped in front of Sean Ryan and returned it down to the Rutgers 10 yard line. On the next defensive snap — after the Wolverines scored their second touchdown in 90 seconds — Barrett picked off another pass and ran it back 31 yards for the first career touchdown. He was Michigan’s highest graded defender by Pro Football Focus (91.8) overall, finishing first in pass defense and second in run defense. He finished the game second on the team with four tackles.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan State football stock watch: Jalen Berger, Baringer among many bright spots at Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Here are the Michigan State football players who helped or hurt their stock in the Spartans’ 23-15 win Saturday at No. 13 Illinois. RB Jalen Berger: The Wisconsin transfer put together perhaps his best game as a Spartan, powering through the nation’s No. 1 run defense for 81 yards on 15 carries, including a 24-yarder in the fourth quarter among his four runs of 10-plus yards. Berger also caught three passes for another 29 yards for his first 100-yard day of production since rushing for 120 yards against Western Michigan and 107 against Akron in the first two games of the season.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan football drops uniforms for B1G East battle with Rutgers in Week 10

The uniforms for Saturday’s game with Rutgers were released by Michigan on its social media page. The Wolverines will be in Piscataway, New Jersey in Week 10. Michigan will be suiting up in all-white jerseys and pants. The helmets will still have the same maize and blue that the team is known for. The socks will also be maize-colored.
ANN ARBOR, MI
FOX Sports

Impact of Michigan State's violent tunnel incident carries into matchup vs. Illinois

Around 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker addressed the media for a weekly news conference unlike any other during his time in East Lansing. Tucker, whose team was beaten soundly by archrival Michigan last weekend, began by reading from prepared remarks to address the postgame attacks in Ann Arbor — attacks that appeared to portray two groups of Spartans punching and kicking two Wolverines’ defensive backs, with one MSU player swinging his helmet like a weapon.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Washington Examiner

Fists again in Michigan

Something is wrong in the sports world. Or maybe just in the state of Michigan. Football is a violent game, but the violence extended off the field after the big rivalry game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans. After the Wolverines defeated the sputtering Spartans 29-7, several Michigan State players assaulted two Michigan players in the tunnel on the way to the locker room. A video shows one Michigan player (without his helmet) being jumped by multiple Spartans, who punched him repeatedly and threw him to the ground.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan State football vs. Illinois game predictions: Can Spartans' offense keep up?

Free Press sports writers give their predictions on Michigan State football's game against Illinois on Saturday in Champaign, Illinois (3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network):. Not the best time for MSU to face a ranked opponent on the road after last week’s program-rocking debacle in Ann Arbor. Losing defensive star Jacoby Windmon to suspension is especially damaging to MSU’s slim chances of upsetting the No. 14 Illini. If the Spartans have any chance as two-touchdown underdogs, that chance will come in Payton Thorne’s arm against a stingy Illinois defense that has allowed more than 10 points only once during a six-game winning streak. The pick: Illinois 35, Michigan State 9.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan football vs. Rutgers game predictions: There's no way Wolverines lose, right?

Free Press sports writers give their predictions for the Michigan football game against Rutgers on Saturday night in Piscataway, New Jersey (7:30 p.m., Big Ten Network):. Rutgers defense is stingy and the Wolverines have had trouble scoring in the red zone. But it's hard to picture Rutgers moving the ball with any consistency. The Wolverines will do what they do, control the clock on the ground and shorten the game which will force Rutgers to try and pass early and often to catch up. That's not a recipe for success. The pick: Michigan 38, Rutgers 6.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan high school cross-country finals: Northville boys, Johannesburg-Lewiston girls win first titles

BROOKLYN, Mich. — Wyoming Potter’s House was first to the finish … and second … and third. Buoyed by a historic 1-2-3 finish by Lezawe “Moses” Osterink, Logan Swiney and Jackson Rodriguez, the Pumas won their first state cross-country title in only their fourth year as a program. With Ian Palacios (seventh) and Noah Finton (22nd) adding all-state finishes for placing in the top 30, Potter’s House scored a Division 4-record low total of 35 points, the third-best score in any class in the history of racing at Michigan International Speedway.
BROOKLYN, MI
michiganradio.org

A mystery in Michigan's 6th District race: where is the GOP candidate?

Michigan’s redrawn 6th Congressional district has a popular, incumbent Democrat seeking re-election and a Republican challenger who has been virtually invisible since winning the primary in August. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell is ever-present on the campaign trail while GOP primary winner, Whittney Williams, is nowhere to be found. On a...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy